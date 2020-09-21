The poisonous scourge of bogus information grows in 2020

By

Let’s clear up some things. The Earth is not flat. Antifa is not chartering planes and setting fires across the West. Satan-worshipping pedophiles led by the likes of Hillary Clinton and Pope Francis have not united in a deep-state plot against Donald Trump.

click to enlarge fries.jpg

You might think to yourself, “No one could possibly believe such absurd things,” but you’d be dead wrong. Lots of Americans do and, thanks to the magic of the internet, they are able to find other people who mirror their zealotry. In fact, in many cases, the algorithms behind Facebook, Google, YouTube and the like have driven them into the arms of each other, led them down dark rabbit holes and delivered them to a place where they’re absolutely convinced of the most outlandish conspiracy theories.

Here at the Inlander, we have warned readers before about the poisonous scourge of bogus information. Last fall, we published a report called “Disinformation Nation” wherein experts predicted things would only get worse in 2020. I think it’s now safe to say: They weren’t wrong.

Related
Millions of people tuned into Alex Jones’ red-faced rants about 9/11 being an inside job, Obama chemtrails turning frogs gay, and the Sandy Hook shootings being faked. Donald Trump has been a fan. “Your reputation is amazing,” Trump assured Jones on the conspiracy theorist’s radio show. “I will not let you down.”

Trolls, conspiracy theorists, hoaxers and Trump have twisted Facebook, YouTube and the news to toxic levels - and it's only getting worse

As silly as it might seem at first, this is no laughing matter. When the most basic facts are up for debate, we as a society are especially vulnerable to manipulation. And it’s happening here and around the world. Last week, a 6,000-word memo from a whistleblower at Facebook — revealed by Buzzfeed News — showed how the social media giant ignored or was slow to react to malicious misinformation campaigns that undermined elections, divided countries and resulted in deadly riots. The whistleblower’s conclusion: “I have blood on my hands.”

Related
Rob Chase is described, even by Democrats, as an affable guy. But his flirtation with a variety of conspiracies has raised more pointed concerns.

Matt Shea-endorsed candidate Rob Chase dabbles in QAnon, 9/11 and other wild conspiracy theories

There is not a quick fix, but we all need to do our part. For starters, read and support real news outlets run by real people. (The algorithmic news feeds of Facebook and Google are inherently flawed, warping our sense of reality.) Also, think twice before you become a super spreader of viral (but bogus) information; check that it comes from a reliable news source. 

Finally, watch the new Netflix documentary The Social Dilemma. The film isn’t perfect — it uses some corny dramatization — but it features a number of tech insiders who had a hand in creating this monster. Their warning about social media is terrifying: “We’ve created a system that biases toward false information, not because we want to, but because false information makes the companies more money than the truth. The truth is boring.”

Jacob H. Fries is the editor of the Inlander.

Tags

Related Articles

Trending

The executive chef of Gilded Unicorn talks growing up in a restaurant-owning family, her favorite foods and more
A tribute to the late "Toots" Hibbert, and other new music we love
How a fire destroyed the town of Malden in a matter of hours
After COVID made Bloomsday "virtual," 25,000 runners are still participating. We talked to a few
Seeing the world in absolutes may feel good, but it's no way for us to live
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Columns & Letters

On the Street

On the Street

Seeing the world in absolutes may feel good, but it's no way for us to live

By Inga Laurent

Seeing the world in absolutes may feel good, but it's no way for us to live

As America grapples with a crisis of inequality, debate needs to be open, not closed

By George Nethercutt

As America grapples with a crisis of inequality, debate needs to be open, not closed

Staring down the most significant election of our lifetimes, what do you do with all of this political anxiety?

By Jess Walter

Young people in action: Sarah Hegde, left, and Ivy Pete.
More »

Readers also liked…

Road Rants

This letter writer has a message: Learn to drive, Spokane.

Amelia Clark, the Spokane Regional Health District's new administrator, aims to chart a course towards a healthier regional community

By Josh Kelety

Amelia Clark, the Spokane Regional Health District's new administrator, aims to chart a course towards a healthier regional community

Karl Otterstrom, Spokane Transit Authority's chief planner, argues that the coming Central City Line is a gamechanger for the region

By Josh Kelety

Karl Otterstrom, Spokane Transit Authority's chief planner, argues that the coming Central City Line is a gamechanger for the region

Lists

By Kris Dinnison

Lists
More Columns & Letters »
All Comment »

Things To Do

Bloomsday 2020

Bloomsday 2020 @ Spokane

Through Sept. 27

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Jacob H. Fries

Jacob H. Fries is the editor of the Inlander. In that position, he oversees editorial coverage of the paper and occasionally contributes his own writing. Before joining the paper, he wrote for numerous publications, including the Tampa Bay Times, the Boston Globe and the New York Times. He grew up in Spokane Valley...
More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • September 17-23, 2020

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2020 Inlander
Powered By Foundation