To Go Box: Catching up on restaurant openings, closings, expansions and more

RELOCATED

CLOSED

McRUINS (825 N. Monroe) is also now closed, but hopefully not for long.



“I changed the original Ruins space to McRuins awhile back,” explains chef-owner Tony Brown, who last fall moved Ruins to 225 W. Riverside Ave. (formerly called Eyvind).



Chef Travis Tveit, formerly at Iron Goat Brewing Co., and who'd been running the McRuins kitchen, is taking over the Monroe space to open his own concept, CHOWDERHEAD, focusing on the lunch crowd around the courthouse. More details on that have yet to be announced.



Brown, meanwhile, still operates Ruins and Hunt on Riverside and Stella's Cafe inside the Saranac Commons.

EXPANDED VERSALIA PIZZA has added a second location in Liberty Lake (20760 E. Indiana Ave.) with a slightly scaled back version of its flagship Kendall Yards location’s menu.