To-Go Box: Natural 20 Brewing adds new menu, second location + more food news!

click to enlarge Carrie Scozzaro Natural 20 Brewing serves up gamer-themed pub fare like Gary’s Bacon Ranch flatbread.

W e like food venues that don’t take themselves overly seriously and Natural 20 Brewing Co. is just t hat: a fun spot to imbibe fun-sounding beer like “Serious Gourmet Shit” Caramel Macchiato White Milk Nitro Stout, prompting us to ask: Is it also dessert? Do you drink it for breakfast?



Natural 20 (the name references the highest roll a Dungeons & Dragons player can get on a 20-sided dice) also recently launched a new menu that levels up your food options with nine hot and cold handhelds such as the Gorgon Philadelphia cheese steak ($15) with the brewery’s Scottish Ale-infused mustard, as well as soup, salads, snacks and six flatbreads like the loaded Gary’s bacon chicken ranch ($10).



The new food menu is live at both the original Spokane Valley location (13216 E. Sprague Ave.) as well as the recently opened Spokane spot in the former Hidden Mother Brewing site (1303 N. Washington St.). Visit natural20brewing.com.



Editor’s note: Natural 20 is just one of many new options for local beer lovers. Look for more brewing news in the coming weeks from Inlander’s beer guy, Derek Harrison.