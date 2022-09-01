To-Go Box: Natural 20 Brewing adds new menu, second location + more food news!

By

click to enlarge To-Go Box: Natural 20 Brewing adds new menu, second location + more food news!
Carrie Scozzaro
Natural 20 Brewing serves up gamer-themed pub fare like Gary’s Bacon Ranch flatbread.
We like food venues that don’t take themselves overly seriously and Natural 20 Brewing Co. is just that: a fun spot to imbibe fun-sounding beer like “Serious Gourmet Shit” Caramel Macchiato White Milk Nitro Stout, prompting us to ask: Is it also dessert? Do you drink it for breakfast?

Natural 20 (the name references the highest roll a Dungeons & Dragons player can get on a 20-sided dice) also recently launched a new menu that levels up your food options with nine hot and cold handhelds such as the Gorgon Philadelphia cheese steak ($15) with the brewery’s Scottish Ale-infused mustard, as well as soup, salads, snacks and six flatbreads like the loaded Gary’s bacon chicken ranch ($10).

The new food menu is live at both the original Spokane Valley location (13216 E. Sprague Ave.) as well as the recently opened Spokane spot in the former Hidden Mother Brewing site (1303 N. Washington St.). Visit natural20brewing.com.

Editor’s note: Natural 20 is just one of many new options for local beer lovers. Look for more brewing news in the coming weeks from Inlander’s beer guy, Derek Harrison.

NEW VENTURES

Spokane’s Spiceology is all about providing the perfect blend of seasonings for any culinary situation, while local lifestyle brand The Great PNW is focused on sharing all the great things about the Pacific Northwest through its iconic clothing and accessories.


Now the two local faves are teaming up to create PNW PROVISIONS, starting with a Kickstarter campaign that runs through Sept. 30. Initial plans are to offer trail mixes, locally roasted coffee and caffeinated energy bars both online (thegreatpnw.com) and at The Great PNW’s retail store inside River Park Square, eventually expanding the line to include more great tasting products.

While the campaign to raise $10,000 has well surpassed that goal, supporters can still pledge funds in exchange for backer packages that include the goods themselves, as well as an invitation to a launch party. Search PNW Provisions on Kickstarter to back the project.

CONGRATULATIONS

Talk about aging well. Congratulations to two Spokane-based wine cellars, ARBOR CREST (4705 N. Fruit Hill Rd., arborcrest.com) and LATAH CREEK (13030 E. Indiana Ave., latahcreek.com), both of which celebrated 40 years this July.

In Pullman, the legendary watering hole THE COUG on Colorado Street recently entered its 90th year of business. A popular spot for students and alumni to get pitchers before or after a game, The Coug also has a full pub food menu. See it at thecougarcottage.com.


BIGFOOT PUB & EATERY (9115 N. Division St., Spokane) also celebrated a big milestone, its 50th anniversary, with a Sasquatch-sized blowout. Visit facebook.com/bigfootspokane for ongoing specials.

It isn’t just locals who like INDABA COFFEE’S brews. Judges for the Golden Bean North American competition were wowed by Indaba’s High Drive Blend, Rwanda, Costa Rica and Swiss Water Decaf coffees. In Spokane, find Indaba at three locations: in Kendall Yards inside Fleet Feet at 1315 W. Summit Pkwy., downtown at 518 W. Riverside Ave., or its flagship spot at 1425 W. Broadway in West Central.

Could we be witnessing a future James Beard award winner? EVIE RUDLEY, a 5-year-old from Moscow recently earned first place in the Cosmic Crisp cooking challenge for her apple-based breakfast pizza.

To-Go Box is the Inlander’s regular dining news column, offering tasty tidbits and updates on the region’s food and drink scene. Send tips and updates to food@inlander.com.

Trending

Tags

Speaking of...

Washington health board won't decide if Spokane health district boss broke law; instead she won't work there again

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Washington health board won't decide if Spokane health district boss broke law; instead she won't work there again

Lost Boys' Garage founders open Summit Kitchen & Canteen on South Hill's busy Grand Avenue

By Carrie Scozzaro

Lost Boys' Garage founders open Summit Kitchen &amp; Canteen on South Hill's busy Grand Avenue

Mead School Board member who proposed bans on critical race theory, gender identity books says he 'wasn't expecting that much controversy'

By Nate Sanford

Mead School Board member who proposed bans on critical race theory, gender identity books says he 'wasn't expecting that much controversy'

Chad White's Uno Más Taco Shop opens in the Wonder Building; plus, more openings and closures

By Carrie Scozzaro

Chad White's Uno Más Taco Shop opens in the Wonder Building; plus, more openings and closures
More »

Latest in Food News

New to campus and in need of sustenance? Let us direct you to some great spots for family, friends and fun

By Inlander Staff

New to campus and in need of sustenance? Let us direct you to some great spots for family, friends and fun

Lost Boys' Garage founders open Summit Kitchen & Canteen on South Hill's busy Grand Avenue

By Carrie Scozzaro

Lost Boys' Garage founders open Summit Kitchen &amp; Canteen on South Hill's busy Grand Avenue

A local food truck is 'building community through the universal language of food'

By Carrie Scozzaro

A local food truck is 'building community through the universal language of food'

Chad White's Uno Más Taco Shop opens in the Wonder Building; plus, more openings and closures

By Carrie Scozzaro

Chad White's Uno Más Taco Shop opens in the Wonder Building; plus, more openings and closures
More »
More Food News »
All Food »

Things To Do

Pours & Picks @ The Culinary Stone

Wednesdays, 4-6 p.m. Continues through Aug. 31

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Carrie Scozzaro

Carrie Scozzaro spent nearly half of her career serving public education in various roles, and the other half in creative work: visual art, marketing communications, graphic design, and freelance writing, including for publications throughout Idaho, Washington, and Montana.
More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • August 25-31, 2022

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2022 Inlander
Powered By Foundation