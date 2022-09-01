To-Go Box: Natural 20 Brewing adds new menu, second location + more food news!

Natural 20 (the name references the highest roll a Dungeons & Dragons player can get on a 20-sided dice) also recently launched a new menu that levels up your food options with nine hot and cold handhelds such as the Gorgon Philadelphia cheese steak ($15) with the brewery’s Scottish Ale-infused mustard, as well as soup, salads, snacks and six flatbreads like the loaded Gary’s bacon chicken ranch ($10).
The new food menu is live at both the original Spokane Valley location (13216 E. Sprague Ave.) as well as the recently opened Spokane spot in the former Hidden Mother Brewing site (1303 N. Washington St.). Visit natural20brewing.com.
Editor’s note: Natural 20 is just one of many new options for local beer lovers. Look for more brewing news in the coming weeks from Inlander’s beer guy, Derek Harrison.
NEW VENTURES
Spokane’s Spiceology is all about providing the perfect blend of seasonings for any culinary situation, while local lifestyle brand The Great PNW is focused on sharing all the great things about the Pacific Northwest through its iconic clothing and accessories.
Now the two local faves are teaming up to create PNW PROVISIONS, starting with a Kickstarter campaign that runs through Sept. 30. Initial plans are to offer trail mixes, locally roasted coffee and caffeinated energy bars both online (thegreatpnw.com) and at The Great PNW’s retail store inside River Park Square, eventually expanding the line to include more great tasting products.
While the campaign to raise $10,000 has well surpassed that goal, supporters can still pledge funds in exchange for backer packages that include the goods themselves, as well as an invitation to a launch party. Search PNW Provisions on Kickstarter to back the project.
CONGRATULATIONSTalk about aging well. Congratulations to two Spokane-based wine cellars, ARBOR CREST (4705 N. Fruit Hill Rd., arborcrest.com) and LATAH CREEK (13030 E. Indiana Ave., latahcreek.com), both of which celebrated 40 years this July.
In Pullman, the legendary watering hole THE COUG on Colorado Street recently entered its 90th year of business. A popular spot for students and alumni to get pitchers before or after a game, The Coug also has a full pub food menu. See it at thecougarcottage.com.
BIGFOOT PUB & EATERY (9115 N. Division St., Spokane) also celebrated a big milestone, its 50th anniversary, with a Sasquatch-sized blowout. Visit facebook.com/bigfootspokane for ongoing specials.
It isn’t just locals who like INDABA COFFEE’S brews. Judges for the Golden Bean North American competition were wowed by Indaba’s High Drive Blend, Rwanda, Costa Rica and Swiss Water Decaf coffees. In Spokane, find Indaba at three locations: in Kendall Yards inside Fleet Feet at 1315 W. Summit Pkwy., downtown at 518 W. Riverside Ave., or its flagship spot at 1425 W. Broadway in West Central.
Could we be witnessing a future James Beard award winner? EVIE RUDLEY, a 5-year-old from Moscow recently earned first place in the Cosmic Crisp cooking challenge for her apple-based breakfast pizza. ♦