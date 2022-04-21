To-Go Box: Rounding up the latest local beverage news from coffee to soda; kombucha to boba

New Love occupies the ground floor of the Greenstone Design Center building, offering abundant light and two floors of meeting and working spaces. Bubna roasts the coffee himself, and features assorted hot drinks, including from local Revival Tea, plus baked goods from Blissful Whisk and others. A second location of New Love Coffee is set to open in Kendall Yards later this year. Visit newlovecoffee.com.
Beverage love is in the air in North Idaho, too, where SODALOVE (305 W. Kathleen Ave.) has been filling tumblers with custom soda concoctions since last summer in a mobile stand outside of Super One Foods.
Choose drink combos like the Blind Date (Mountain Dew, blood orange and mango) or the caffeine-free First Crush (Sprite, fresh lime, coconut). Design your own beverage from nearly two-dozen base sodas and three-dozen add-ons, such as butterscotch and other candy flavors, plus fruit syrups and purees and various types of cream. Sodas are priced by size, ranging from 12-ounce for $1.20 to 44-ounce for $2.30 (not including add-ons). Looking for a light snack to go with your giant soda? Grab a salted pretzel ($2.50) or fresh-baked cookie ($2.50). Visit mysodalove.com.
Spokane-area late-night coffee and tea drinkers can find a bright spot at LUNARIUM (1220 S. Grand Blvd.), open Thursday through Saturday from 5 pm to midnight inside Twenty-Seventh Heaven Scratch Bake Shop. Some baked goods, like vegan bread, are provided by Twenty-Seventh Heaven, but many are the creations of Lunarium’s owners Dorian Karahalios and Aimee Clark. Check out this funky spot for assorted herbal, black, green and other teas; Roast House coffee drinks; craft sodas and more. Visit lunariumspokane.com.
The popular mobile food operation started in 2019 by sisters Cynthia and Mindy Bach called TEA’S COMPANY featuring assorted boba drinks has also landed in a permanent spot on the second floor of River Park Square (808 W. Main Ave.). The boba maker’s mobile trailer is set to return soon for seasonal events and farmers markets. Visit teascompanyspokane.com.
Like many cottage industry businesses, BONNER BOOCHA got its start at farmers markets. Since summer 2021, the Bonner County-based kombucha beverage startup created by Garrett and Chantelle Edminston has continued to expand its menu, adding flavors like strawberry mojito and peach cobbler. Find Bonner Boocha at locations throughout Bonner, Boundary and Kootenai counties, including numerous Jitterz Espresso stands, as well as The Supper Club in Spokane. Visit facebook.com/BonnerBoocha.
Looking for a pick-me-up on the West Plains? Visit COFFEE CORNER (12703 W. 14th Ave., Airway Heights) inside the same building complex as The Heights Church. Military veteran and Airway Heights council member Jennifer Morton opened the spot in January, offering sweet and savory goodies like keto-friendly French almond cake and chicken popovers to go with your cup of Joe. Visit facebook.com/coffeecorner556.
ANCHORED COFFEE AND BAKERY has added a third Coeur d’Alene location (182 E. Neider Ave.), which also serves as a production bakery facility for its two other locations (930 W. Ironwood Dr. and 451 Dalton Ave). Look for bagel sandwiches ($6-$6.25), cinnamon rolls ($4.25) and other breakfast bites, as well as hot and iced coffee and tea; blended drinks; juice; and Italian soda. Visit anchoredcoffeecompany.com.
To-Go Box is the Inlander's regular dining news column, offering tasty tidbits and updates on the region's food and drink scene. Send tips and updates to food@inlander.com.