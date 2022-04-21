To-Go Box: Rounding up the latest local beverage news from coffee to soda; kombucha to boba

By

click to enlarge New Love Coffee recently opened in the North Liberty Lake district. - COURTESY PHOTO
Courtesy photo
New Love Coffee recently opened in the North Liberty Lake district.
Some people work from home, while others might feel like they live at the office. Ike Bubna, who manages commercial leasing for Greenstone Homes, might feel like he’s doing both. In February, Bubna opened NEW LOVE COFFEE (21802 E. Indiana Ave., Suite 102) in a mixed-use Liberty Lake development Greenstone has dubbed NoLL, or North Liberty Lake.

New Love occupies the ground floor of the Greenstone Design Center building, offering abundant light and two floors of meeting and working spaces. Bubna roasts the coffee himself, and features assorted hot drinks, including from local Revival Tea, plus baked goods from Blissful Whisk and others. A second location of New Love Coffee is set to open in Kendall Yards later this year. Visit newlovecoffee.com.

Beverage love is in the air in North Idaho, too, where SODALOVE (305 W. Kathleen Ave.) has been filling tumblers with custom soda concoctions since last summer in a mobile stand outside of Super One Foods.


Choose drink combos like the Blind Date (Mountain Dew, blood orange and mango) or the caffeine-free First Crush (Sprite, fresh lime, coconut). Design your own beverage from nearly two-dozen base sodas and three-dozen add-ons, such as butterscotch and other candy flavors, plus fruit syrups and purees and various types of cream. Sodas are priced by size, ranging from 12-ounce for $1.20 to 44-ounce for $2.30 (not including add-ons). Looking for a light snack to go with your giant soda? Grab a salted pretzel ($2.50) or fresh-baked cookie ($2.50). Visit mysodalove.com.

Spokane-area late-night coffee and tea drinkers can find a bright spot at LUNARIUM (1220 S. Grand Blvd.), open Thursday through Saturday from 5 pm to midnight inside Twenty-Seventh Heaven Scratch Bake Shop. Some baked goods, like vegan bread, are provided by Twenty-Seventh Heaven, but many are the creations of Lunarium’s owners Dorian Karahalios and Aimee Clark. Check out this funky spot for assorted herbal, black, green and other teas; Roast House coffee drinks; craft sodas and more. Visit lunariumspokane.com.

The popular mobile food operation started in 2019 by sisters Cynthia and Mindy Bach called TEA’S COMPANY featuring assorted boba drinks has also landed in a permanent spot on the second floor of River Park Square (808 W. Main Ave.). The boba maker’s mobile trailer is set to return soon for seasonal events and farmers markets. Visit teascompanyspokane.com.

Like many cottage industry businesses, BONNER BOOCHA got its start at farmers markets. Since summer 2021, the Bonner County-based kombucha beverage startup created by Garrett and Chantelle Edminston has continued to expand its menu, adding flavors like strawberry mojito and peach cobbler. Find Bonner Boocha at locations throughout Bonner, Boundary and Kootenai counties, including numerous Jitterz Espresso stands, as well as The Supper Club in Spokane. Visit facebook.com/BonnerBoocha.


Looking for a pick-me-up on the West Plains? Visit COFFEE CORNER (12703 W. 14th Ave., Airway Heights) inside the same building complex as The Heights Church. Military veteran and Airway Heights council member Jennifer Morton opened the spot in January, offering sweet and savory goodies like keto-friendly French almond cake and chicken popovers to go with your cup of Joe. Visit facebook.com/coffeecorner556.

click to enlarge White Pine in Coeur d'Alene is now Cornerstone Coffee. - COURTESY PHOTO
Courtesy photo
White Pine in Coeur d'Alene is now Cornerstone Coffee.
The White Pine Coffee Shoppe (814 N. Fourth St., Coeur d’Alene) is now CORNERSTONE COFFEE. The former was owned by Viljo and Autumn Basso, who operate the adjacent Midtown Bluebird restaurant. Cornerstone’s new owner Julie Wiinikka has kept much of the rustic decor, however, and still uses local DOMA coffee and features scratch-made baked goods like cinnamon rolls ($3.95) and gluten-free cookies ($2.95). Visit cornerstonecoffee.com.

ANCHORED COFFEE AND BAKERY has added a third Coeur d’Alene location (182 E. Neider Ave.), which also serves as a production bakery facility for its two other locations (930 W. Ironwood Dr. and 451 Dalton Ave). Look for bagel sandwiches ($6-$6.25), cinnamon rolls ($4.25) and other breakfast bites, as well as hot and iced coffee and tea; blended drinks; juice; and Italian soda. Visit anchoredcoffeecompany.com.

To-Go Box is the Inlander's regular dining news column, offering tasty tidbits and updates on the region's food and drink scene. Send tips and updates to food@inlander.com.

Trending

Tags

Speaking of...

To-Go Box: Rounding up the news on local food spots recently opened, closed, rebranded or moved

By Carrie Scozzaro

To-Go Box: Rounding up the news on local food spots recently opened, closed, rebranded or moved

To-Go Box: Victory Burger opens, Up North Distillery lands multiple awards, No-Li's getting a new beer hall, plus lots more food news!

By Chey Scott and Carrie Scozzaro

Bosco Pasta & Panini inside the Wonder Building is now Victory Burger.

To-Go Box: Food-based fundraisers for Ukraine, local education, homeless animals

By Chey Scott and Carrie Scozzaro

To-Go Box: Food-based fundraisers for Ukraine, local education, homeless animals

To Go Box: Coffee + cocktail bar The Wet Whistle opens downtown; Coeur d'Alene gets a kava bar

By Carrie Scozzaro

The Wet Whistle offers coffee, sandwiches, cocktails and more.
More »

Latest in Food News

Mossuto's Italian showcases many talents of the Poole restaurant family

By Carrie Scozzaro

Mossuto's Italian has a menu full of Poole family recipes and chef Riley Campbell's specials.

To-Go Box: Casper Fry's future, cruisin' for brews in CdA, and more food news

By Carrie Scozzaro

Popular South Perry spot Casper Fry closes Saturday.

How professional programs at NIC and SCC are preparing students for culinary career success

By Carrie Scozzaro

Culinary arts students Jacob Thueringer (left) and ShamRae Strain (center) serve diners at Orlando's Restaurant.

Radio Bar serves creative drinks and eats in Spokane's Audubon-Downriver neighborhood

By Chey Scott

Bar owners Jimmy Doran and Jessica Hubacher.
More »

Readers also liked…

Prohibition Gastropub changes hands from one local chef to another

By Chey Scott

Prohibition Gastropub changes hands from one local chef to another
More Food News »
All Food »

Things To Do

Murder Mystery Dinner @ Southside Community Center

Fri., April 22, 5-9 p.m. and Sat., April 23, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Carrie Scozzaro

Carrie Scozzaro spent nearly half of her career serving public education in various roles, and the other half in creative work: visual art, marketing communications, graphic design, and freelance writing, including for publications throughout Idaho, Washington, and Montana.
More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • April 14-20, 2022

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2022 Inlander
Powered By Foundation