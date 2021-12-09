TV Time: 10 New Series to Stream Through the Holidaze

click to enlarge A very special South Park: Post Covid goes where the show has never gone before: The Future.

season to us all! Just another couple of weeks until you can shut your idiot anti-vax/MAGA/Fox Snooze relatives out of your life for another year—hang in there.In the meantime, should you need a distraction from the latest “Muh freedums!” rant from Grandpa Truck Nutz, here are 10 stream-worthy new series and movies that premiered over the past month or so that you might have missed. Consider it my gift to you, even though you got me nothing (it’s fine, whatever).was a ’60s underground comic about hippies, counterculture, and drugs—now it’s Fox-owned Tubi’s first original series, so it looks like The Man won.follows Freewheelin’ Franklin Freek (voiced by Woody Harrelson), Fat Freddy Freekotowski (John Goodman), Phineas T. Phreakers (Pete Davidson), and their cat Kitty (Tiffany Haddish) as they wake up from a 50-year, magic weed-induced “nap” in 2021. This cartoon is even more of a ramshackle mess than the average Adult Swim show, as it absolutely should be.Didn’t know there was a Marvel Comics character named Hit-Monkey? Hey, they can’t all be Avengers. The animatedis the journey of a determined Japanese snow monkey (voiced, well, grunted and screeched, by Fred Tatasciore) out for revenge against the Tokyo Yakuza for the slaughter of his family. Aiding his vengeance quest is Bryce (Jason Sudeikis), an American assassin-turned-ghost mentor.is a bloody, violent ride with the occasional emotional flourish, but it’s Sudeikis’ nonstop comic monologuing that puts it over the top.Speaking of Avengers, Disney+ continues its impossible streak of turning the team’s dullest links into viable action-comedy stars: Scarlet Witch, Vision, The Falcon, The Winter Soldier, Loki, and now … Hawkeye? Believe it. Super-archer Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) mentors/teams up with aspiring super-archer Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) to take down a criminal conspiracy. Also, Clint has to wrap it up in time to get back to the fam for the holidays—likeis a Christmas story (even though there are Easter eggs galore here).In Renner's other current series,, the dude cannot shoot an arrow (there’s an early scene where he fumbles with a bow—nice Marvel zing). “Mayor” Mike McClusky (Renner) is an old-school fixer who presides over Kingstown, a city where the only growth industries are crime, incarceration, and more crime. Mike helps keep an uneasy peace between Russian mobsters, Aryans, and Crips … until he doesn’t. Mis a bleak tough-guy drama full of unsympathetic characters and delusions of Scorsese, but it somehow still works.In a world where magic is controlled by a select organization of women, Moiraine (Rosamund Pike) embarks on a journey with five young people, one of which is “prophesied to be the one who could save or destroy the world.” Chosen one saga alert!, adapted from the 14-novel series, sits betweenandon the mega-budget blood ‘n’ boobs fantasy-epic scale, royally pissing off the pious book purists. So what? Source material is meant to be mutated, andis heckin’ flashy escapism.Another long-awaited adaptation that has fans mumbling “actually …”,has the added challenge of moving from anime to live-action (which is problematic—see 2017’s). Thisstars John Cho, Mustafa Shakir, and Daniella Pineda as galaxy-tripping, snark-quipping bounty hunters trying to stay one step ahead of their pasts, set to an aggressively jazzy score (hence, the Bebop). There’s some serious drama at play underneath the hilarious dialogue and splashy visuals—pay no attention to the anime-allegiant haters.If you’ve been looking for a new serial killer show — and I know you have — here’s the delightfully gruesomefrom the producers of. After six people have been murdered, dismembered, and had their various parts sewn together into a human “ragdoll” (told you, gruesome), a UK detective trio (Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Thalissa Teixeira, and Lucy Hale) is assigned to the case. Twist: One of them is on the Ragdoll Killer’s list of next victims. Below the blood and brooding, Ralso has a wickedly dark sense of humor (theinfluence).The 8-episodeis “inspired by true events,” which is at least as scary as a serial killer with sewing skills. Psychiatrist Dr. Ike (Paul Rudd) slowly insinuates himself into the life of his longtime patient Marty (Will Ferrell), to the point of moving into his home and taking over his family’s business. Besides Rudd and Ferrell’s painfully normcore grooming and eyewear choices, this black, bizarre story also stars Casey Wilson () and Kathryn Hahn (). But this ain’tand wackiness does not, in fact, ensue.Screwis the Netflix heist movie of the year (and screwagain, for good measure). A pre-zombie-outbreak prequel to last spring’sis a snappy safecracker caper that follows the origin story of dead’s Ludwig (Matthias Schweighöfer), known here as Sebastian. When he’s recruited into an elite team of criminals, Seb asks “Is it like a movie film, where each one of us has a different skill set, and it’s only working together that we can pull off that which needs the pulling off?” Exactly.Movie specialgoes somewhere the veteran animated series has never gone before: The future, where Stan, Kyle, Kenny, Cartman, and the gang are 40-somethings adults muddling through …wave of Covid (sigh). Loaded with wall-to-wall land-of-tomorrow gags (like mandatory cryptocurrency, woke comedy, and the hysterically stupid new-wave song “In the Future”),is theconspiracy thriller that Stephen King and Dan Brown never hatched. Spoiler: They killed Kenny (the bastards).