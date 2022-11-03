Two local breweries 'pray for snow' and more winter events

PARTIES: PRAY FOR SNOW
As opening days approach and the air gets colder, winter sports enthusiasts pray that snow starts falling at their favorite mountain resorts so they can start hitting the slopes. Join some like-minded snow-lovers at one of two "Pray for Snow" parties happening in the Spokane area. Perry Street Brewing is hosting their annual Pray for Snow party featuring a "Dance for Snow" contest, a photo booth and the release of PSB's Haute Laps Hazy Pale. Earlier in the month, Millwood Brewing Company hopes for snow with raffles, lift ticket giveaways and ski movie showings in Spokane Valley.
— MADISON PEARSON
Snow Jam: Pray 4 Snow Party • Sat, Nov. 5 from 5-9 pm • Free • Millwood Brewing Co. • 9013 E. Frederick Ave., Spokane Valley • millwoodbrewery.com • 509-368-9538
Pray for Snow Party • Fri, Nov. 18 from 6-11 pm • Free • Perry Street Brewing • 1025 S. Perry St. • perrystreetbrewing.com • 509-279-2820
NOVEMBER EVENTS
MT. SPOKANE JOB FAIR
Sat, Nov. 5 from 8 am-12 pm, Mt. Spokane Ski & Snowboard Park
Mt. Spokane is hiring for the 2022-23 winter season and looking for dedicated individuals to join their team. Connect with hiring managers from each department. Ages 14+. mtspokane.com
ANYWHERE FROM HERE
Thu, Nov. 10 from 7-8:30 pm, Gonzaga University Hemmingson Center
Matchstick Productions' 2022 ski film explores a world of opportunities through the eyes of a 12-year-old freestyle phenomenon. matchstickpro.com/skitour
INLANDER WINTER PARTY
Nov. 11-12; Fri from 4-9 pm, Sat from 10 am-7 pm, Spokane Convention Center
Kick off winter with regional resorts, retailers, factory representatives and winter-related vendors at this two-day celebration of the season of snow. The event also features the PowderKeg Brew Festival with over 40 local brews and ciders to sample while shopping at the show. winterparty.inlander.com
WARREN MILLER'S DAYMAKER
Sat, Nov. 12 at 7 pm, Panida Theater
Kick off winter with Warren Miller's 73rd annual film, Daymaker. Free your mind and leave it all behind as this film rewrites the rules of adaptive backcountry riding. panida.org
DECEMBER EVENTS
MT. SPOKANE NIGHT SKI
Dec. 16-March 11, Wed-Sat from 3-9 pm, Mt. Spokane Ski & Snowboard Park
Ski in the dark on Mt. Spokane's 16-lighted runs. mtspokane.com
DRESS LIKE SANTA DAY
Thu, Dec. 22, all day, Lookout Pass Ski & Recreation Area
Receive a highly discounted lift ticket if you dress like Santa or Mrs. Claus. All participants must also partake in the Santa Downhill. skilookout.com
YOUTH WINTER ADVENTURES
Dec. 21-22 from 9 am-4 pm, Northeast Community Center
Kids age 9-12 learn how to cross-country ski and snowshoe the trails and forest around Mount Spokane State Park. spokanerec.org
SKI WITH SANTA
Fri, Dec. 23 from 1-4 pm and Sat, Dec. 24 from 12-5 pm, Schweitzer
Ski beginner and intermediate runs with Santa and Mrs. Claus and collect candy from them afterward. schweitzer.com