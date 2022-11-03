Two local breweries 'pray for snow' and more winter events

click to enlarge If you're worried La Niña won't be enough, pray for snow at Perry Street Brewing.

PARTIES: PRAY FOR SNOW

As opening days approach and the air gets colder, winter sports enthusiasts pray that snow starts falling at their favorite mountain resorts so they can start hitting the slopes. Join some like-minded snow-lovers at one of two "Pray for Snow" parties happening in the Spokane area. Perry Street Brewing is hosting their annual Pray for Snow party featuring a "Dance for Snow" contest, a photo booth and the release of PSB's Haute Laps Hazy Pale. Earlier in the month, Millwood Brewing Company hopes for snow with raffles, lift ticket giveaways and ski movie showings in Spokane Valley.

— MADISON PEARSON

Snow Jam: Pray 4 Snow Party • Sat, Nov. 5 from 5-9 pm • Free • Millwood Brewing Co. • 9013 E. Frederick Ave., Spokane Valley • millwoodbrewery.com • 509-368-9538

Pray for Snow Party • Fri, Nov. 18 from 6-11 pm • Free • Perry Street Brewing • 1025 S. Perry St. • perrystreetbrewing.com • 509-279-2820





NOVEMBER EVENTS

MT. SPOKANE JOB FAIR

Sat, Nov. 5 from 8 am-12 pm, Mt. Spokane Ski & Snowboard Park

Mt. Spokane is hiring for the 2022-23 winter season and looking for dedicated individuals to join their team. Connect with hiring managers from each department. Ages 14+. mtspokane.com

ANYWHERE FROM HERE

Thu, Nov. 10 from 7-8:30 pm, Gonzaga University Hemmingson Center

Matchstick Productions' 2022 ski film explores a world of opportunities through the eyes of a 12-year-old freestyle phenomenon. matchstickpro.com/skitour

INLANDER WINTER PARTY

Nov. 11-12; Fri from 4-9 pm, Sat from 10 am-7 pm, Spokane Convention Center

Kick off winter with regional resorts, retailers, factory representatives and winter-related vendors at this two-day celebration of the season of snow. The event also features the PowderKeg Brew Festival with over 40 local brews and ciders to sample while shopping at the show. winterparty.inlander.com

WARREN MILLER'S DAYMAKER

Sat, Nov. 12 at 7 pm, Panida Theater

Kick off winter with Warren Miller's 73rd annual film, Daymaker. Free your mind and leave it all behind as this film rewrites the rules of adaptive backcountry riding. panida.org

DECEMBER EVENTS

MT. SPOKANE NIGHT SKI

Dec. 16-March 11, Wed-Sat from 3-9 pm, Mt. Spokane Ski & Snowboard Park

Ski in the dark on Mt. Spokane's 16-lighted runs. mtspokane.com

DRESS LIKE SANTA DAY

Thu, Dec. 22, all day, Lookout Pass Ski & Recreation Area

Receive a highly discounted lift ticket if you dress like Santa or Mrs. Claus. All participants must also partake in the Santa Downhill. skilookout.com

YOUTH WINTER ADVENTURES

Dec. 21-22 from 9 am-4 pm, Northeast Community Center

Kids age 9-12 learn how to cross-country ski and snowshoe the trails and forest around Mount Spokane State Park. spokanerec.org

SKI WITH SANTA

Fri, Dec. 23 from 1-4 pm and Sat, Dec. 24 from 12-5 pm, Schweitzer

Ski beginner and intermediate runs with Santa and Mrs. Claus and collect candy from them afterward. schweitzer.com