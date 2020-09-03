What Can You Give This Week?

Sponsored Content

Volunteer Opportunities

Meal Assembly for Seniors - Meals on Wheels
Through the month of September Meals on Wheels is looking for volunteers to assist preparing meal boxes for homebound seniors. Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday; noon-2 pm; must be 16+ years old. Call 509-456-6597

Childcare Volunteers - Vanessa Beehan Crisis Nursery
Child care volunteers assist Vanessa Beehan staff by engaging in one-on-one interaction with children during indoor/outdoor activities, including assisting with nap or bedtimes, and soothing and nurturing children. Must be 18+ years old; shifts are scheduled in three-hour increments; volunteers must be willing to volunteer a minimum of six hours per month for six months. vanessabehan.org/volunteer

Virtual Volunteers

Sew Face Masks - Salvation Army of Spokane
The Salvation Army needs face masks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 among its staff and volunteers who work with the food bank, care for foster children, maintain emergency shelters and provide assistance to those in transitional housing. More than 145 masks are needed. Finished masks can be mailed to or dropped off at 222 E. Indiana Ave., Spokane, WA, 99207.

Cat and Dog Foster Families - Spokane Humane Society
The Spokane Humane Society relies heavily on its foster parents to save thousands of lives. Some animals need to be rehabilitated before being available for adoption or are too young to adopt out. Foster parents must be 18+ and pass a background check. Apply at spokanehumanesociety.org/foster-care.

Events & Benefits

Call for the Kids Telethon - Benefiting Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Inland NW
Sunday, Sept. 13 • 3:30-4 pm KHQ TV • 3 pm
Facebook.com/KHQLocalNews, KHQ.com, Facebook.com/RMHCInlandNW, SWX
Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Inland Northwest has partnered with KHQ to raise critical funds to support families with critically ill and injured children that rely on the House. Watch online and on KHQ. Visit rmhcinlandnw.org for more details.

Wish List Items Needed
Project Beauty Share: Sanitizing wipes, razors, deodorant, shampoo and conditioner, body wash and soap.

