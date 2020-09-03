What Can You Give This Week?

Volunteer Opportunities



Through the month of September Meals on Wheels is looking for volunteers to assist preparing meal boxes for homebound seniors. Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday; noon-2 pm; must be 16+ years old.

Childcare Volunteers - Vanessa Beehan Crisis Nursery

Child care volunteers assist Vanessa Beehan staff by engaging in one-on-one interaction with children during indoor/outdoor activities, including assisting with nap or bedtimes, and soothing and nurturing children. Must be 18+ years old; shifts are scheduled in three-hour increments; volunteers must be willing to volunteer a minimum of six hours per month for six months. vanessabehan.org/volunteer

Virtual Volunteers

The Salvation Army needs face masks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 among its staff and volunteers who work with the food bank, care for foster children, maintain emergency shelters and provide assistance to those in transitional housing. More than 145 masks are needed. Finished masks can be mailed to or dropped off at

Cat and Dog Foster Families - Spokane Humane Society

The Spokane Humane Society relies heavily on its foster parents to save thousands of lives. Some animals need to be rehabilitated before being available for adoption or are too young to adopt out. Foster parents must be 18+ and pass a background check. Apply at spokanehumanesociety.org/foster-care.

Events & Benefits



Benefiting Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Inland NW



Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Inland Northwest has partnered with

KHQ to raise critical funds to support families with critically ill and injured children that rely on the House. Watch online and on KHQ.

Visit

for more details.