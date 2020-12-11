Why gather supplies when art kits let you get right to work?

click to enlarge Pick up your craft kit at Pinot's Palette and get creative at home. |jessica perry photo
In 2020, takeout isn't just for food. Local arts organizations are also thinking outside the box, repackaging their programs to fit inside a box. It's not surprising that craft kit sales have soared since the start of the pandemic. Research shows working on a craft or art project helps reduce feelings of stress and anxiety, but it might be surprising to learn it also increases feelings of empathy and tolerance toward others. And when the project is completed, there's a burst of dopamine-based satisfaction. Here are some kits to consider.

Art Salvage

Art Salvage packages donated art supplies into kits to get your creative energy flowing. Turn wine corks into a display board or make a stamp that's the perfect size for gift tags ($8). Know someone who loves the PNW as much as you do? The embroidery kit includes all the pieces to embroider a map of Washington, Oregon, Montana or Idaho on a square of coffee sack burlap ($20). There's a collage kit ($10) with a unique assortment of mixed media materials and an "Upcycler's Notebook" kit ($15) to create your own book for journaling and sketching. Visit artsalvagespokane.com. Shop online for curbside pickup or shop in person at 1925 N. Ash St.

Polka Dot Pottery

Remember the fun of going to Polka Dot Pottery and picking a piece to paint? With their to-go kits, you can still do that. Pottery decoration kits are available at two locations: Northwest Boulevard and Pines Road. Go online to see what pre-made ceramic pieces are available (ranging from $5-$70, depending on size), choose your glaze colors and follow the instructions to pick up your materials, drop off your finished work and — voila! — pick up the fired piece just one week later. Visit polkadotpottery.com/kits.

GO Art Studio

GO Art Studio's "Clay-to-Go" is the latest venture from longtime local artist Ginger Oakes. "Every month has a theme with a clay-to-go kit and a Zoom virtual private class," says Oakes. For $25, you have a month to complete one seasonal clay project, including firing. For details and to sign up, visit goartstudio.com.

Pinot's Palette 

Limited group-based painting sessions, wine and beer optional, are offered at 319 W. Sprague in Spokane. You'd rather stay home? There are two options: Order your supplies (or even use your own to reduce cost) and attend a live, virtual painting session. Or, buy a paint kit that includes your supplies and access to the tutorial on-demand. Take-home kits and virtual classes mean kids can now share in the fun. For a birthday party or to enjoy painting with your besties while safely at home, have everyone pick a kit and join in a virtual get-together. Visit pinotspalette.com/spokane.

The original print version of this article was headlined "Kit and Caboodle"

