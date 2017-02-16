February 16, 2017 Culture & Food » Arts & Culture

Pin It
Favorite
Email
Print
Comments
Share

New Spins on the Classics 

The Spokane Symphony is reaching out to new audiences in myriad ways

By and
click to enlarge Uncharted &mdash; a collaboration between various artists and the symphony &mdash; returns in April. - YOUNG KWAK
  • Young Kwak
  • Uncharted — a collaboration between various artists and the symphony — returns in April.

From providing the live score to classic silent films, and regaling audiences with the magical music of Harry Potter and Star Wars, the Spokane Symphony has lately honed in on connecting listeners of all backgrounds and ages to its orchestral performances.

"We're not your grandfather's symphony," says Executive Director Jeff vom Saal, who took the helm last May. "We're really taking active steps every single day to evaluate what people are interested in, and to constantly refine."

Here's a snapshot of some of the Symphony's innovative programs and collaborations coming up:

Heroes, Villains and Sidekicks

Sat, Feb. 18 at 2 and 8 pm; $14-$32/ages 17 and under, $22-$43/adults, $99-$135/VIP

Joining past pop-culture-influenced programs, conductor Morihiko Nakahara takes an all-ages audience on an aural journey to the worlds of Superman, Batman and beyond. Come early for pre-concert activities in the lobby, and don't forget your costume.

Beethoven and Brews

Fri, March 10 at 7:30 pm; $13.50-$25/ages 12 and under, $18-$43/adult, $125/VIP

The worlds of Beethoven, beer and improv comedy merge for this special event. The Symphony performs a selection of the composer's greatest works, interspersed with comedy from members of the Blue Door Theatre. To top it off, No-Li Brewhouse pours its new brew made just for the event, Beethoven Golden Ale.

Uncharted

Fri-Sat, April 14-15; time and price TBA

Details are still under wraps, but this third annual collaboration with local arts nonprofit Terrain again will unite musicians, visual artists and performers of various disciplines with the orchestra for a diverse and unexpected arts experience. For example, last year's version featured all-new, original work inspired by the narrative suite Peter and the Wolf. (CHEY SCOTT)

Tags:

  • Pin It
  |  

More Arts & Culture »

Latest in Arts & Culture

  • Variations of Zuill

  • Variations of Zuill

    Badass cellist. Musical missionary. Grammy winner. Zuill Bailey redefines Bach for the 21st century
    • by Ted S. McGregor Jr.
    • Feb 16, 2017
  • Backstage Story

  • Backstage Story

    Behind the preparation and precaution: Why it practically takes a village to put on a Cirque du Soleil show
    • by E.J. Iannelli
    • Feb 16, 2017
  • The Genius of Bach

  • The Genius of Bach

    His lasting influence, and a look at this year's Bach Festival schedule
    • by Ted S. McGregor Jr.
    • Feb 16, 2017
  • More »

Comments

Comments are closed.

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue | Wed
Pivot: New Beginnings

Pivot: New Beginnings @ Washington Cracker Co. Building

Thu., Feb. 16, 7 p.m.

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

More by Ted S. McGregor Jr.

More by Chey Scott

Most Commented On

  • Partisan Pagans

    The political divide is even splintering Spokane's witches
    • by Jordy Byrd
    • Feb 2, 2017

  • Finding the Words

    The sounds of 8,000 people taking to the streets of Spokane
    • by Raven Haynes
    • Jan 26, 2017
  • More »

Top Tags in
Culture & Food

for your consideration

last word

Culture

bach festival

Beer

Readers also liked…

Become a Fan of The Inlander
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters

© 2017 Inlander
Website powered by Foundation