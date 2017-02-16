New Spins on the Classics 

click to enlarge Young Kwak

Uncharted — a collaboration between various artists and the symphony — returns in April.

From providing the live score to classic silent films, and regaling audiences with the magical music of Harry Potter and Star Wars, the Spokane Symphony has lately honed in on connecting listeners of all backgrounds and ages to its orchestral performances.

"We're not your grandfather's symphony," says Executive Director Jeff vom Saal, who took the helm last May. "We're really taking active steps every single day to evaluate what people are interested in, and to constantly refine."

Here's a snapshot of some of the Symphony's innovative programs and collaborations coming up:

Heroes, Villains and Sidekicks

Sat, Feb. 18 at 2 and 8 pm; $14-$32/ages 17 and under, $22-$43/adults, $99-$135/VIP

Joining past pop-culture-influenced programs, conductor Morihiko Nakahara takes an all-ages audience on an aural journey to the worlds of Superman, Batman and beyond. Come early for pre-concert activities in the lobby, and don't forget your costume.

Beethoven and Brews

Fri, March 10 at 7:30 pm; $13.50-$25/ages 12 and under, $18-$43/adult, $125/VIP

The worlds of Beethoven, beer and improv comedy merge for this special event. The Symphony performs a selection of the composer's greatest works, interspersed with comedy from members of the Blue Door Theatre. To top it off, No-Li Brewhouse pours its new brew made just for the event, Beethoven Golden Ale.

Uncharted

Fri-Sat, April 14-15; time and price TBA

Details are still under wraps, but this third annual collaboration with local arts nonprofit Terrain again will unite musicians, visual artists and performers of various disciplines with the orchestra for a diverse and unexpected arts experience. For example, last year's version featured all-new, original work inspired by the narrative suite Peter and the Wolf. (CHEY SCOTT)