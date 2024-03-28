Best Local Brewery

Best Local Seltzer

NO-LI BREWHOUSE

This brewery has — no lie — some of the best beer and vibes in town. Family owned and fully independent, No-Li Brewhouse sits on the banks of the Spokane River in the Logan neighborhood. In addition to "best local brewery," Inlander readers also recognized No-Li for its new line of hard seltzers this year. Hard seltzers exploded in popularity during the pandemic, thanks in part to Gen Z TikTok memes about how there "Ain't no laws when you're drinking [White] Claws." Big corporations like Bud Light and Four Loko have tried entering the sugar-free carbonated alcohol water game in recent years, but No-Li's seltzers — with flavors like huckleberry and peach tea — pack far more local flavor and are the perfect way to unwind on a sunny summer evening. (NS)

2nd PLACE: Brick West Brewing Co.

3rd PLACE: Whistle Punk Brewing

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Post Falls Brewing Co.

2nd PLACE: Four-Eyed Guys Brewing Co.

3rd PLACE: Brick West Brewing Co.