Best Of

Best Local Seltzer

By

Best Local Brewery
Best Local Seltzer
NO-LI BREWHOUSE

This brewery has — no lie — some of the best beer and vibes in town. Family owned and fully independent, No-Li Brewhouse sits on the banks of the Spokane River in the Logan neighborhood. In addition to "best local brewery," Inlander readers also recognized No-Li for its new line of hard seltzers this year. Hard seltzers exploded in popularity during the pandemic, thanks in part to Gen Z TikTok memes about how there "Ain't no laws when you're drinking [White] Claws." Big corporations like Bud Light and Four Loko have tried entering the sugar-free carbonated alcohol water game in recent years, but No-Li's seltzers — with flavors like huckleberry and peach tea — pack far more local flavor and are the perfect way to unwind on a sunny summer evening. (NS)

Best Local Brewery
2nd PLACE: Brick West Brewing Co.
3rd PLACE: Whistle Punk Brewing
NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Post Falls Brewing Co.

Best Local Seltzer
2nd PLACE: Four-Eyed Guys Brewing Co.
3rd PLACE: Brick West Brewing Co.

Tags

Previous: Best Happy Hour

Best of Drink Local & Nightlife

Best of Drink Local & Nightlife

Best Coffee Shop, Single Location

By Summer Sandstrom

Best Coffee Shop, Single Location

Best Local Distillery

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Best Local Distillery

Best Drive-Thru Coffee

By Lucy Klebeck

Best Drive-Thru Coffee
More »

Best of Drink Local & Nightlife

Best of Drink Local & Nightlife

Coaching Spokane Velocity, cheers to beer; plus, a festive tea tasting!

Coaching Spokane Velocity, cheers to beer; plus, a festive tea tasting!

Evans Brothers Coffee, Liberty Ciderworks land Good Food Awards; plus a roundup of more local culinary accolades

By Chey Scott

Evans Brothers Coffee, Liberty Ciderworks land Good Food Awards; plus a roundup of more local culinary accolades

EWU debuts new brewing certificate in collab with No-Li Brewhouse; plus, lake season is here and new breakfast options

By Carrie Scozzaro

EWU debuts new brewing certificate in collab with No-Li Brewhouse; plus, lake season is here and new breakfast options
More »
El Mercadito

El Mercadito @ A.M. Cannon Park

Last Saturday of every month, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
Make a Payment
© 2024 Inlander
Powered By Foundation