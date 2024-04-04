Spokane Arts names new executive director, No-Li's patio dubbed among best in the nation; plus, new music!

NEW DIRECTION

In June 2023, after seven years serving as executive director, Melissa Huggins departed Spokane Arts. After a nearly yearlong search, however, Spokane Arts has appointed Skyler Oberst as the nonprofit's new executive director. Oberst has been involved in myriad organizations in the Spokane area including Spokane Public Library, Embrace Washington, the Spokane Interfaith Council and has served as a legislative assistant to the Spokane City Council. In an announcement of his appointment, Oberst says he's "honored to join Spokane Arts and to have the opportunity to work alongside such a dedicated team" and looks forward to advancing the mission of Spokane Arts and supporting the vibrant arts community in Spokane. (MADISON PEARSON)

PATIO PARTY!

If this week's been any indication, patio season for 2024 is finally here! While our region is filled with lots of great spots to dine and unwind in the sunshine and fresh air, No-Li Brewhouse's Riverside Bier Garden has been dubbed the third-best beer garden in the nation by

Readers Choice poll. The spacious and scenic outdoor space overlooking a beautiful, calm stretch of the Spokane River is filled with amenities, like adirondack chairs along the riverbank, a newly installed firepit area and a variety of other seating options from picnic tables to standing bar counters. There are also outdoor tap handles so you don't have to wander far when your pint glass is empty, which tends to happen after settling in to enjoy the good brews and vibes. (CHEY SCOTT)

THIS WEEK'S PLAYLIST

Noteworthy new music arriving in stores and online on April 5.

VAMPIRE WEEKEND, ONLY GOD WAS ABOVE US

Ezra Koenig and Co. take a half-step away from the band's preppy indie rock sound to get a touch grittier and less perfectly polished on VW's fifth LP.

THE BLACK KEYS, OHIO PLAYERS

For its latest album packed with catchy nuevo retro rock, The Black Keys called in assistance from notable collaborators like Beck and Noel Gallagher.

GUSTAF, PACKAGE PT. 2

New York's Gustaf (who plays District Bar on May 1) returns with a second dose of cheeky, off-kilter art punk. (SETH SOMMERFELD) ♦