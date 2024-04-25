"Gay pop" has a long history predating JoJo Siwa's post-tween turn

click to enlarge Sorry, JoJo, gay pop was already here.

In 2022, singer and dancer JoJo Siwa performed at the Spokane Arena as a part of her D.R.E.A.M tour, bringing glitz, bows and rainbows to adoring young fans.

Be advised, though, because if Siwa ever stops here again, her show will be quite different. Earlier this month, the artist released a new single, "Karma," marking a departure from her Dance Moms child stardom to more mature themes including profanity and sexual expression.

In promotion of her rebrand, Siwa went viral with a Billboard interview, in which she discussed wanting to invent a new genre of music: "gay pop." While Siwa recognized songs that could fall into this category, referencing Lady Gaga's "Applause" and Miley Cyrus' "Can't Be Tamed," she claims the genre isn't well-established like other pop variants.

Siwa's comments have sparked criticism, particularly from queer artists who've already been making gay pop for years. Critics point out that the 20-year-old Siwa's lack of awareness for those who've come before her — an extensive list with names such as Freddie Mercury, Tegan and Sara, Janelle Monáe and Hayley Kiyoko — all who helped to establish the music scene that Siwa is now entering... not creating.

In light of that, here's a look at some other standout female gay pop artists who've put out music in the past year.

CHAPPELL ROAN

The same day as Siwa's "Karma" dropped, Roan released her new single "Good Luck, Babe!," an anthem for those in love with closeted girls. The Missouri-born, Midwest-grown Roan advocates for the existence of queer people in Middle America on her most recent album,. She also just wrapped up an opening stint for Olivia Rodrigo'stour. Roan often performs in full drag queen garb and even has her own toxic breakup karma song, "My Kink is Karma."

RENEÉ RAPP

You may know Rapp as Regina George in this year's cinematic musical version ofs, but the actress, Broadway star and stunning vocalist also recently released and toured her debut studio album,. The album centers on the complexities of being a young adult and features heartbreak ballads like "I Hate Boston" and "The Wedding Song," as well as lesbian pop anthems like "Pretty Girls."

TOWA BIRD

Half-English, half-Filipino and born in Hong Kong, Bird is a singer, songwriter and guitar shredder. Bird released her most recent single about late-stage capitalism — "B.I.L.L.S." — in February. It follows a few other singles such as "Drain Me," "Wild Heart" and "Boomerang" that center on love, growth, pain and sex in queer relationships. Her genre can be described as pop rock, taking inspiration from Jimi Hendrix and Paul McCartney. Bird opened for Reneé Rapp on thetour, and her debut album,, is expected to be released this fall.

REMI WOLF

A California native, Wolf is known for her boundary-pushing approach to pop music. Many of her songs don't follow the typical pop song verse-chorus-verse structure. Her songs such as "Shawty" and "Prescription" touch on messy queer relationships. She recently announced a sophomore album,, and released its lead single, "Cinderella."

GIRL IN RED

"Do you listen to Girl in Red?" If that's a "yes," you might be gay. The question became Gen Z slang code to determine if a girl is a lesbian. The actual Girl in Red is a Norwegian singer (Marie Ulven Ringheim) who sings about love, heartbreak and the queer experience. Popular songs include "i wanna be your girlfriend," about wanting to be more than friends with another girl, and "bad idea," about making risky (and probably regrettable) relationship decisions. Girl in Red opened some dates of Taylor Swift's "The Eras Tour." Her new album,came out on April 12 and includes a song with Sabrina Carpenter.

RINA SAWAYAMA

Japanese-British musician Sawayama didn't start making music until she was 27, but that doesn't mean she has any less to show. Many of Sawayama's songs incorporate social issues, such as her song about racism and sexism in the music industry, "STFU." She communicates her social themes using a unique blend of genres including Y2K pop, synthpop and metal. Sawayama aims at making music that allows for groups, such as the queer community, to find representation. Her song, "Chosen Family," is about the beauty of queer friendships, and gay pop legend Elton John even joins her on a remixed version. ♦