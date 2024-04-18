New-ish local bars, tap houses and lounges to help you get your spring fling on

click to enlarge Erick Doxey photo The Tiny Tiki has been reborn!

Spring means cornhole on patios, floral-forward menus and romantic date nights. Warmer weather might also mean you've got a little more pep in your step to check out a new spot you've never tried. Whether you're hunting for the hottest new cocktail, searching for your new favorite IPA or looking for a swanky spot to unwind and uncork, some good sipping is just a few miles away. Discover three watering holes that have popped up in the Inland Northwest of late.

THE TINY TIKI

307 W. Second Ave., Spokane

Open Thu 5-11 pm; Fri-Sat 6 pm-midnight

Along with the rest of the world in 2020, the aptly named Tiny Tiki bar in downtown Spokane closed down due to COVID. By the time things started reopening, then-owner Claire Fieberg had moved on to other projects and put the bar up for sale.

Enter Caleb Ingersoll, former co-owner of both the Bartlett and Lucky You Lounge, who decided to revive the bar. Ingersoll first found himself part of Spokane's bar scene in 2013 after wanting to open a music venue.

"It turns out you can't have a music venue without a bar and then, next thing you know, you own a bar," Ingersoll says.

Ingersoll still maintains a strong connection to music, touring with bands across the country as a sound tech. He takes inspiration from bars all over the U.S. with the philosophy that whatever kind of bar he owns in Spokane, he wants it to be part of the bigger national scene.

In March 2023, Ingersoll purchased the Tiny Tiki from his friend Fieberg.

"She had some other offers on it, but some people wanted to change it into a different kind of bar," Ingersoll says. "That really bummed me out because she did such a good job with the design of it and the vibe and everything."

That atmosphere is "surfy and tropical," featuring surf music, faux tropical plants, tiki masks, colored glass floats and rattan furnishings in the cozy, max 30 capacity space — hence its name. When Ingersoll finally reopened the Tiny Tiki this February, he was careful not to change much.

"I didn't want to do much to the whole business model because it already was so great. I just wanted to keep it going," he says.

The only notable differences are more limited hours and an expanded tiki drink menu, which features classics like Mai Tais ($14), Painkillers ($14) and Ingersoll's favorite, the Jungle Bird ($15), a mix of dark rum, campari, pineapple, lime and simple syrup, which he refers to as a "tiki negroni."

"Most bars don't have the ability to make a lot of tiki drinks, just because they have very specific ingredients in them," Ingersoll says. "We have such an extensive tiki menu that you won't be able to find anywhere else in town."

The House Piña ($14) is one of the most popular drinks, as well as Tiny Tiki's twist on the drink, a Peanut Colada ($14), made with rum, peanut butter whiskey, coconut and pineapple. A few zero-proof cocktails are also offered such as the Pineapple Kick ($10) with pineapple, lime, vanilla and cinnamon simple syrup, ginger beer, and mint.

Many of the cocktails come in traditional tiki glasses, garnished with fruits and paper umbrellas. During Thursday happy hour from 5 to 7 pm, tiki classics are only $10 and signature drinks are $2 off.

Before closing in early 2020, the Tiny Tiki had a loyal fan base. Many of those customers are happily returning.

"We've had a lot of really good feedback from those people saying, 'We're so happy this is back open,'" Ingersoll says.

Looking forward, he plans to build out a patio and start themed nights, as well as DJ nights. The bar is also available to rent for private events.

"I just want to do slow, subtle things as we go along," Ingersoll says, a reflection of the laid-back, tropical escapist future of the Tiny Tiki. (LUCY KLEBECK)

click to enlarge Eliza Billingham photo Settle in for a glass or two and some charcuterie at Lola Wine Lounge.

LOLA WINE LOUNGE

722 E. Lakeside Ave., Coeur d'Alene

Open Wed-Sat from 3-10 pm

Sam Lange chats tableside with guests all evening, charming and easy and playful. He can spin stories with the best of them. But when it comes to wine, Lange is succinct, because he knows exactly what to say. The Va Piano "OX" is gritty and bold. The Baer cabernet franc should be followed by something richer, like a syrah. It took years to find the right Argentinian malbec. The former sommelier at Beverly's is as insightful about wine as he is about people, and is now one half of Lola Wine Lounge in Coeur d'Alene.

Anna Lombard, a business owner seven times over, is the other half of Lola, responsible for plenty of details including the sleek interior design — rich black walls, sparkling glass bottles and avant garde art. Her business savvy is matched by her warmth and hospitality, greeting guests at the door and ushering them into the hidden gem.

For months after it opened last August, Lola didn't even have a sign above its door. Word spread that a new wine bar had opened where an insurance office used to be, and you had to know where that was to even find it. People found Lola well enough, and the lounge has been full just about every night. Sometimes, Lombard and Lange have to turn people away so the cozy space doesn't get overcrowded.

But if you get the chance, sneak away to Coeur d'Alene for a fabulous evening of good wine and good company. Lola, which takes its name from its owners, (Lo)mbard and (La)nge, makes for a charmed evening that begets stories all of its own. (ELIZA BILLINGHAM)

THIRST TAP HOUSE

324 W. Lancaster Rd., Hayden

Open Sun 11:30 am-7 pm, Tue-Sat 11:30 am-8 pm (until 9 pm Fri-Sat)

Technically, this is Thirst's second spring awakening, since it first opened its doors in February 2023. But we haven't been able to get the Tangy Balls ($7), Hot Chick Sliders ($10-$20) or Mountain Man ($6.75) out of our heads yet. Hey, get your mind out of the gutter — this is a family establishment! Kids are welcome, and can even get their own "Charkidderie" board ($8) to keep them occupied during the big game or adult conversation.

At Thirst, sun's out, bums out — and by bums, we mean sitting on your bum outside on a patio chair. So head over to Hayden for some well-deserved, wholesome fun and relaxation. This Thirst Tap is for everyone! (ELIZA BILLINGHAM) ♦