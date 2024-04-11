Thirteen-year-old artist James Cunningham debuts his first solo show this April in downtown Spokane

click to enlarge Young Kwak photos Spokane artists Charlie Schmidt (left) and James Cunningham.

James Cunningham is a typical 13 year old. He enjoys baseball and running, plays in a jazz band, and doodles in his school notebooks. He attends Odyssey at Libby Center, Spokane Public Schools' gifted student program, and has six siblings.

What makes him stand out from his peers, though, is that he makes art others may find a little weird. The young artist even feels this way about his work, too.

In second grade, Cunningham drew portraits of every American president, including his favorite, James K. Polk.

"I think he looks cool," Cunningham says, "and everything that he said that he was going to do before his presidency he accomplished, all of it and nothing more."

These early artworks led the young artist's parents to set up a mentorship of sorts for their son with Charlie Schmidt, a longtime Spokane artist and creative figure perhaps best known as the creator of Keyboard Cat, an early viral YouTube video with more than 75 million views.

Schmidt says he's mentored many quirky, gifted kids who show an innate talent for art.

"I hardly ever get a 'normal' kid — it wouldn't work out, we'd be bored with each other," he says.

Schmidt went to art school in Tokyo in the 1970s and has shown his work all over the world. He makes all kinds of art: paintings of memes, cat videos, kinetic sculptures, graphic designs. Upstairs in his South Hill home is an art studio filled with creative materials, spray-painted walls, tiny furniture and lots of art.

It's here that Cunningham meets Schmidt for an hour and a half every Sunday. Schmidt supplies materials, a calming vibe and pointers every once in a while. While it seems like a one-sided partnership, Schmidt says he's learning just as much as his young apprentice.

"The idea of students coming to me thinking that they don't know something and I do, and I can supply that so they can be cool like me, I just don't buy into that," Schmidt says. "He's showing up with a bunch of stuff that's already his. My job is to help it get out and not destroy it."

Cunningham typically cranks out paintings in an hour, usually in a pop expressionist style, albeit self-described as "just kinda weird," and has never overworked a piece, according to Schmidt.

"He's good at knowing when to stop. It's an important thing. You can ruin a lot of good stuff," Schmidt says.

click to enlarge Cunningham's portraits of Jimmy Carter, Schmidt and others.

Cunningham typically paints logos and portraits: the Simpsons, Jimmy Carter, Garfield, his younger brother. He starts each piece with a pencil sketch before painting with acrylic paint what looks easiest before moving on to the harder parts.

"I prefer the start of the thing, cause it's just tracing and it's pretty easy, than the end when you have to do the harder parts," he says.

During their weekly sessions, Schmidt watches and supplies Cunningham with materials he assumes the young artist might need next, such as a sponge and water or a series of paint. This process allows them to maximize their limited time together so that Cunningham is free to create as much art as he can.

Outside of meetings with Schmidt, Cunningham doesn't paint much. He draws with markers at home, sketches in his school notebooks and attends art class at school, yet prefers practicing his craft with Schmidt.

The young artist's paintings display a loose brush stroke technique, and he doesn't shy away from adding words or writing, a practice often looked down upon in the art world.

Schmidt's favorite piece of Cunningham's is a portrait of Jimmy Carter, which Cunningham titled "Jimmy C. by Jimmy C." Schmidt describes the piece as reminiscent of the work of Jean-Michel Basquiat, Cunningham's favorite artist.

"His face, his mouth — yeah he nailed it," Schmidt says. "And he didn't try and kill it, when she's done, she's done, and I love that. Everybody needs to learn something by seeing that."

Cunningham's first sold artwork — a milestone that Schmidt says made him a professional artist — was a commissioned portrait of Schmidt, which he sold to him for five dollars.

About 10 of Cunningham's works were publicly unveiled at V du V Winery in downtown Spokane last week for April's First Friday event, making Cunningham probably the youngest artist to host a solo First Friday show in Spokane. The reception included Twinkies, live music, bubble water and a portrait of the V du V Winery owner, Kirk Phillips, as a child.

Most 13-year-olds aren't having solo art shows, and most 13-year-olds aren't comfortable identifying with the label of "weird," either. But something we can all learn from Cunningham is described well by Schmidt: You find out what to do next right away by listening to your heart, rather than your brain.

Schmidt, who describes himself as a little nuts, says, "I was born like this, you can't blame anybody."

Yet it's clear that what he describes as "nuts" is an artistic spirit that allows him, and fellow creatives like Cunningham, to produce work that draws people in.

"I've always been one for letting paint be paint, but he even pushes me on that," Schmidt says.

Cunningham's art will hang at the winery through the end of April, with all but a few pieces for sale. Those interested in purchasing Cunningham's art, can contact Schmidt at 509-534-4302. ♦

James Cunningham • Through May 2; open Fri from 3-6 pm and Sat from 1-5 pm • All ages • V du V Winery Gallery • 12 S. Scott St. • facebook.com/vduvspokane • 509-747-3200