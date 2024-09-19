Spokane Arts accepting applications for signal box art, former Mayor James Chase portrait unveiled at City Hall; plus, new music!

THAT'S A WRAP

Spokane Arts launched its signal box art program in 2017 as a way to add beauty to communities while spotlighting regional artists. As you walk the downtown streets or the sidewalks in your neighborhood, you might notice these vibrant and patterned boxes scattered around. The nonprofit has opened the call for signal box art once again, but this time to local high school students. The submission deadline is Nov. 1 at 11:59 pm. Selected artists will be awarded $450 per box design and can submit up to four designs. The boxes, located throughout the city of Spokane, will be installed in 2025. Get to creating! (MADISON PEARSON)

CHASE IN THE GALLERY

If you've ever been to a City Council meeting or wandered down the steps in Spokane's City Hall, you've probably perused the Chase Gallery, a small art gallery run by Spokane Arts. Late last month, a large portrait of

pokane's first Black mayor, James Chase, and the gallery's namesake, was unveiled and hung on the wall at the front of the gallery above a plaque detailing Chase's time in office. At the event, City Council President Betsy Wilkerson spoke to Chase's dedication to Spokane youth during his time in office from 1981-1986. The Chase Gallery is open to the public Monday through Friday from 8 am to 5 pm. (MADISON PEARSON)

THIS WEEK'S PLAYLIST

Noteworthy new music arriving in stores and online on Sept. 20.

VARIOUS ARTISTS, SILVER PATRON SAINTS: THE SONGS OF JESSE MALIN

Jesse Malin, frontman of the beloved New York punk group D Generation, was paralyzed after a spinal stroke last year. An all-star lineup of star friends and admirers including Bruce Springsteen, Billie Joe Armstrong, Lucinda Williams, Elvis Costello and Rancid come together on this triple LP to cover his songs and raise money for his recovery.

JAMIE XX, IN WAVES

Speaking of famous friends, Jamie XX tapped Robyn, Panda Bear, The Avalanches and more to help him make his latest collection of electron dancefloor jams.

NELLY FURTADO, 7

The pop singer says she wrote "400-500" pieces of music over four years and has pared them down to 14 tracks for her latest album. (Which makes editing my always-overwritten stories seem easy by comparison.) (SETH SOMMERFELD)