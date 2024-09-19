Fall Arts 2024: It's Creative Season

click to enlarge Illustration by Tiffany Patterson

Forget cozy season. Fall is now henceforth known as creative season.

It's true that frosty mornings, falling leaves, pumpkin spice lattes and puffy coats are coming — or already here. But along with the chill forcing us back indoors comes an instinctual need to focus on more creative pursuits: writing a poem, painting a picture, spinning the potters' wheel, lacing up a pair of pointe shoes or plucking out the chords of a song.

The transition from summer to autumn has long marked the renewal of creative endeavors around the Inland Northwest, after we've had our fill of summer sun, ice cream, outdoor barbecues, camping and fresh lake water. So as new seasons of concerts — like the Spokane Youth Symphony's astounding 75th anniversary — and theater series and so much more begin anew, the Inlander's annual Fall Arts issue is here to offer a comprehensive overview.

In the following pages, readers can also learn more about prolific local poet Stephen Pitters, who shares his love of verse via regular Poetry Rising events. Get the scoop about the Blue Door Theater's recent move and expansion from Garland to downtown, and celebrated Spokane artist Ben Joyce's solo gallery show at Gonzaga's Jundt. We also check in with Lake City Playhouse in Coeur d'Alene.

In between these features you'll also find dozens of event previews, and the most comprehensive fall arts event calendar around, covering everything happening from now through the end of the year.

Have a productive and inspiring fall — now known as "creative season."

— CHEY SCOTT, Inlander Editor