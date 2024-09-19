Fall Arts 2024: It's Creative Season

Forget cozy season. Fall is now henceforth known as creative season.

It's true that frosty mornings, falling leaves, pumpkin spice lattes and puffy coats are coming — or already here. But along with the chill forcing us back indoors comes an instinctual need to focus on more creative pursuits: writing a poem, painting a picture, spinning the potters' wheel, lacing up a pair of pointe shoes or plucking out the chords of a song.

The transition from summer to autumn has long marked the renewal of creative endeavors around the Inland Northwest, after we've had our fill of summer sun, ice cream, outdoor barbecues, camping and fresh lake water. So as new seasons of concerts — like the Spokane Youth Symphony's astounding 75th anniversary — and theater series and so much more begin anew, the Inlander's annual Fall Arts issue is here to offer a comprehensive overview.

In the following pages, readers can also learn more about prolific local poet Stephen Pitters, who shares his love of verse via regular Poetry Rising events. Get the scoop about the Blue Door Theater's recent move and expansion from Garland to downtown, and celebrated Spokane artist Ben Joyce's solo gallery show at Gonzaga's Jundt. We also check in with Lake City Playhouse in Coeur d'Alene.

In between these features you'll also find dozens of event previews, and the most comprehensive fall arts event calendar around, covering everything happening from now through the end of the year.

Have a productive and inspiring fall — now known as "creative season."

— CHEY SCOTT, Inlander Editor

The original print version of this article was headlined "IT'S CREATIVE SEASON!"

The Art Spirit Gallery is holding a 'fire sale' of late artist Mel McCuddin's remaining artworks

By Madison Pearson

The Art Spirit Gallery is holding a 'fire sale' of late artist Mel McCuddin's remaining artworks

Spokane Civic Theatre is staging a musical that's both famous and infamous for the warts-and-all romance at its center

By E.J. Iannelli

Spokane Civic Theatre is staging a musical that's both famous and infamous for the warts-and-all romance at its center

Here's why I love Glass Animals so f---ing much

By Colton Rasanen

Here's why I love Glass Animals so f---ing much

WSU's art museum celebrates 50 years with a salon-style exhibition through the fall semester

By Azaria Podplesky

WSU's art museum celebrates 50 years with a salon-style exhibition through the fall semester
After more than two decades, acclaimed artist Ben Joyce is getting his first proper gallery exhibition

By E.J. Iannelli

After more than two decades, acclaimed artist &#10;Ben Joyce is getting his first proper gallery exhibition

FALL ARTS: Visual Arts Events

FALL ARTS: Visual Arts Events

Prolific Spokane poet Stephen Pitters is constantly inspired and constantly writing

By Madison Pearson

Prolific Spokane poet Stephen Pitters is constantly inspired and constantly writing

FALL ARTS: Words Events

FALL ARTS: Words Events

The Blue Door Theatre champions improv theater basics to build community during its relocation to downtown Spokane

By Colton Rasanen

The Blue Door Theatre champions improv theater basics to build community during its relocation &#10;to downtown Spokane

FALL ARTS: Culture Events

FALL ARTS: Culture Events

Lake City Playhouse kicks off a milestone season with an edgy musical about the proximity of good and evil

By E.J. Iannelli

Lake City Playhouse &#10;kicks off a milestone season with an edgy musical about the proximity of good &#10;and evil

FALL ARTS: Theater Events

FALL ARTS: Theater Events

Spokane Youth Symphony celebrates 75 years with 'Diamond Jubilee'

By Azaria Podplesky

Spokane Youth Symphony celebrates 75 years with 'Diamond Jubilee'

FALL ARTS: Music Events

FALL ARTS: Music Events
