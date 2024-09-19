FALL ARTS: Theater Events

OCT. 4-13

INTO THE WOODS

If you think you know the characters from the Grimm fairy tales, or even their Disney-fied variants, think again. James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim's

takes storybook favorites like Jack (of beanstalk renown), Rapunzel, Little Red Riding Hood and Cinderella and puts them into another fantastical world where their individual paths all cross. Their adventures pit them against giants, wolves, witches and curses. Just like the fairy tales in which they first appeared, there are morals to be found in all their experiences, but

has the advantage of delivering them in the form of much-loved songs like "It Takes Two" and "No One Is Alone."

OCT. 4-27

MACBETH

In theatrical circles, it's considered bad luck to say the name of this Shakespearean tragedy aloud. But that old superstition hasn't stopped venues and troupes from performing it regularly, largely because it continues to offer such a rich exploration of ambition, guilt, paranoia and madness. Things begin auspiciously enough when the titular Scottish general is told that he'll ultimately become king of Scotland — although the fact that the prophecy comes from a trio of witches might be a red flag. As events unfold, acquiring and maintaining power comes at a severe cost to his scruples and his sanity. And his head. Nike Imoru, who's received glowing praise for her Shakespeare performances, is in the director's chair for this one.

OCT. 11-NOV. 3

AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE

The rueful adage that no good deed goes unpunished might well have been the basis for

, a play by one legendary playwright (Henrik Ibsen) and adapted by another (Arthur Miller). In a small town famous for its spa baths, headstrong Dr. Stockmann wants to sound the alarm when a lab report reveals that the water is contaminated. But, fearing the economic consequences, the town's leaders aren't keen to have the word get out. The ensuing battle of wills raises questions about the nature of morality and truth. Thor Edgell stars as Dr. Stockmann in this studio production directed by Melody Deatherage.

OCT. 27

ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW

The

is to Halloween what Mariah Carey is to Christmas: an annual staple of the season. For nearly 50 years the film has graced the silver screen, and in that time it's amassed one of the most unique cult-like followings. Each year, Rocky Horror fans have gathered to put on a "shadow act" where actors mimic the characters on screen in front of a live audience that's also encouraged to participate in the show. This year's show in Spokane features a shadow performance from Absolute Pleasure Spokane and Barry Bostwick, the actor who plays main character Brad Majors, hosts. Don't just shiver in antici... pation for the show though, grab your tickets now.

NOV. 1-3

COME FROM AWAY

It was just two years ago that Come from Away was last in Spokane as part of the Best of Broadway series. Now the nationally touring production is making a multiday return to give audiences another chance to see it. Set in the immediate aftermath of 9/11, when flights were diverted or grounded, this uplifting musical focuses on the hospitality of a small Newfoundland town that welcomed 38 plane loads of stranded passengers. Uniquely, the music in this show borrows from the local Celtic-infused music traditions and taps into the feeling of a folk jam session. The 12-strong cast also plays a wide range of characters. First Interstate Center for the Arts, show times vary, $51-$115, broadwayspokane.com (EJI)

NOV. 1-5

WAITING FOR LEFTY

Nearly 20 years before theatergoers were eagerly waiting for Godot, they were anxiously waiting for Lefty, a union leader who suddenly goes missing before a big labor strike meeting. Told through a series of revelatory vignettes, this tense 1935 drama by celebrated playwright Clifford Odets — his first — was inspired by a 40-day strike of New York City cab drivers. The individual scenes build on each other to paint a larger picture of the lopsided and often sinister dynamics of wealth, power and privilege. Sara Goff directs, and veteran actor Ricardo Ibarra-Rivera guest stars alongside EWU students.

NOV. 7-17

SCROOGE! THE MUSICAL

The winter holidays are a time when we like to re-experience the traditional stories of the season. But those familiar tales can be told in myriad ways. With

, the late Leslie Bricusse — known for his songs in

and James Bond films among other things — puts a slightly different spin on Charles Dickens' famous novella, hitting all the key plot points but adding an Academy Award-nominated songbook and some richer set pieces to the mix. So even if you can quote entire lines from

, this popular show might leave you feeling a renewed appreciation for Scrooge's change of heart.

NOV. 15-16

SHREK THE MUSICAL

If the announcement of the fifth installment in the Shrek movie franchise made your entire summer, this show is for you. For two nights, Shrek's swamp takes over the stage of the First Interstate Center for the Arts as his adventures alongside Donkey and other friends are cast in a new light. Danny Mefford, choreographer of

, has added new, original direction and choreography to this touring show. If you've ever had the desire to hear Shrek sing, this musical fulfills that fantasy to the point of overflowing. Grab your Shrek-loving friends and family, paint on your best Shrek-inspired makeup, and take a seat while the loveable ogre and his friends serenade you in this surely funny show.

DEC. 21-22

HADESTOWN

How to get to Hadestown? You have to take the long way down. This eternal love story mashes Greek mythology, sultry jazz, and some of musical theater's best songwriting and set design for one hellishly good show. This railroad to the underworld makes a stop in Spokane for just two days, and it's up to you to decide if you want to climb aboard. If you do, you'll join Hades, Persephone, Orpheus and Eurydice in discoveries of sacrifice, power, fear and love. What better way to cut through the superficial commercialism of the season, no? Wait for me, I'm coming, too.

DEC. 31-JAN. 5

BEETLEJUICE

Ring in the New Year? More like ring in the New

, amirite? The delightful comedic horrors will be on full display when the touring production of

takes the First Interstate stage beginning on the final night of 2024. While film fans are flocking to the excellent cinematic sequel

, the musical's tweaked version of Tim Burton's 1989 film delivers critically acclaimed high-energy antics, earning seven Tony nominations when it debuted on Broadway in 2019. As the titular demon himself would say, "It's showtime!"

