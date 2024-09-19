FALL ARTS: Music Events

SEPT. 28

SPOKANE SYMPHONY: WHAT A WONDERFUL WORLD – LEGENDS OF NEW ORLEANS

Get ready for a musical journey to the heart of New Orleans with the Spokane Symphony's electrifying start to its annual Pops series. From soulful melodies to foot-stomping jazz, guest vocalist/trumpetest Byron Stripling's performances capture the essence of New Orleans' vibrant culture while paying tribute to its musical legends. Stripling's engaging stage presence and remarkable talent promise to keep audiences captivated throughout the program, hopefully leaving them with a newfound appreciation for the timeless appeal of New Orleans jazz.

(FS)

SEPT. 29

RODRIGO Y GABRIELA

happened on the latest album from Mexican acoustic guitar masters Rodrigo y Gabriela... Rodrigo Sánchez plugged in his guitar. (//insert shocked emoji) But thankfully the electric guitar being added into the mix on 2023's

didn't garner the fan backlash of Bob Dylan going electric back in the day. Sánchez and musical partner Gabriela Quintero still have an incredible knack for turning each instrumental track into an emotive journey and their always-engaging live show should still feature plenty of numbers with the old school dual acoustic flamenco nuevo attack.

(SS)

OCT. 12

DASHBOARD CONFESSIONAL

Still get chills from "Vindicated" playing during the

end credits? (Yes, we're talking about the Tobey Maguire trilogy.) Then you're not gonna wanna miss the band behind the song: Dashboard Confessional. Bust out your skinny scarves and popped collars, because the 2000s are coming back in full force — Dashboard is rocking out at the Podium with special guests Boys Like Girls and Taylor Acorn. Frosted tips and belted mini skirts may not have aged well, but emo is forever. And it's definitely gonna hit different when a bunch of 30-year-olds belt out Chris Carrabba's eternal lyrics: "I am flawed / But I am cleaning up so well / I am seeing in me now / The things you swore you saw yourself."

(EB)

OCT. 16

SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE LIVE IN CONCERT

movies could probably hold up as silent films because of their absolutely revolutionary animation style, but there's no doubt that the films' excellent soundtracks and scores help elevate them to instant cinematic classic status. Daniel Pemberton's score for

will come to life in our dimension in the multiverse at First Interstate Center for the Arts when an orchestra, scratch DJ and electronic instrumentation play along with a screening of the series' second film. (Just try not to groan too loudly at the cliffhanger ending as we anxiously await the delayed third

film.)

(SS)

OCT. 25

MAITA

Perhaps the most underrated indie rock act in the current Pacific Northwest scene, MAITA (Maria Maita-Keppeler) continues to shine on her recently released LP,

. Her richly detailed songwriting brings to life scenes of yearning, discomfort, heartache and overwrought overthinking via songs like "Girl at the Bar," "I Used to Feel Different" and "At a Bad Time." Combining these lyrical journeys with never-garish rock instrumentation and always exceptionally tight playing makes MAITA a must-see whenever the band stops in Spokane.

(SS)

OCT. 25

SAM LACHOW

A fixture in Seattle's hip-hop scene for over a decade, Sam Lachow continues to churn out melodic-leaning rap tracks that highlight his smooth flow and casual swagger. That's on full display on his new 2024 album,

, which features both low-key shoulder-shaking bangers like "I Might" and introspective songs like the sorting-through-depression tune "Happy Music." It's a sound that's practically tailor-made for The Chameleon's vibes, so Lachow's Spokane show will almost assuredly be a scene.

(SS)

OCT. 28

PORTER ROBINSON

There's something serendipitous about the music that Porter Robinson makes. Between the kawaii anime visuals in his music video for "Cheerleader" and the serene sounds in his 2020 single "Something Comforting," Robinson makes music that'll make you smile. The North Carolina-based DJ and EDM producer has been making music for almost 14 years now, starting out on dubstep dynamo Skrillex's own record label, OWSLA in 2011. While his sound has evolved over the years, the joy he infuses into every song has remained the same.

(CR)

NOV. 2

HALLOWZ TIDE

With Halloween falling on a Thursday this year, the weekend just after may prove to be the most costume-filled. The EDM scene is offering the perfect chance to rock those unique outfits and dance the night away to dazzling lights at the Hallowz Tide concert. Expect a mix of melodic female vocals and dubstep from the headlining set by Adventure Club, as well as some harder bass music from Bear Grillz and maybe even some live saxophone and groovy vibes from SoDown.

(SW)

NOV. 6

AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER IN CONCERT

is one of the best animated TV shows ever created. Between its incredible world-building, compelling characters and gorgeous animation, the show is virtually perfect. The only thing that could make it better? A live orchestral performance composed and arranged by the show's original music composer Jeremy Zuckerman, obviously. The concert featuring a mix of Eastern and Western traditional instruments is accompanied by a two-hour recap of the most memorable moments in the show's three-season run. Plus, the showing includes original dialogue and sound effects from the TV show, so the orchestra can seamlessly synchronize its sound with each scene.

(CR)

NOV. 22

TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA

There really isn't another musical group in existence like the Trans-Siberian Orchestra. I mean, where else are you going to find a large rock orchestra mainly known for Christmas music that's focused just as much on sound as on theatrics? I went to a Trans-Siberian Orchestra concert a decade ago, and the group's visuals stand out most in my memory. I'm talking flashing lights, lasers, smoke and pyrotechnics — all things we expect during the holiday season... right? This year, the group is performing a new version of

, which is the finale in TSO's Christmas trilogy, so you won't want to miss it.

(CR)

NOV. 23

VITAMIN STRING QUARTET

Performing the music of Taylor Swift,

, and much more, Vitamin String Quartet brings mainstream pop into the classical sphere with seven charting albums and over 2 billion streams. For its latest tour, the quartet is performing songs from Swift alongside pieces from fellow modern hitmakers Billie Eilish, BTS and The Weeknd. The sweet call of violins and the deep thrall of cellos make it nearly impossible to have a bad night with VSQ.

(MO)

NOV. 23

STRAIGHT NO CHASER

While a cappella groups are a staple at college campuses across the country, most fade into fond memories after graduation. That's not the case with Straight No Chaser. Formed at Indiana University in 1999, the group went pro, which turned out to be a fortuitous decision. Straight No Chaser's wildly talented vocalists and harmonious arrangements have made it one of the top a cappella groups on the planet, selling over 3 million albums to date. While there's still a student chapter at IU (still a feeder system for the main group), the Straight No Chaser pros take the stage just before the holiday season as part of the group's 25th Anniversary tour.

(SS)

NOV. 26

BLIND PILOT

One of the standouts of the Pacific Northwest's late-'00s indie folk boom, Portland's Blind Pilot went into hibernation after crafting three albums of wonderfully warmhearted and inviting coffeehouse-friendly songs like "3 Rounds and a Sound" and "Half Moon." After eight years away, Blind Pilot reemerged this summer with new tuneage in the form of the band's fourth album,

. If you're seeking a concert this fall to double as a feel-good chill-out sesh, Blind Pilot fits the bill.

(SS)

NOV. 27

THANKSGIVING THROWDOWN 10

When Thanksgiving rolls around, you can always count on Spokane pop punk band Free the Jester to lay out a tasty spread of live local music for all to enjoy. The free showcase returns to the Knitting Factory for its 10th edition with a lineup that includes The Nixon Rodeo, Nothing Shameful, Pulling 4 Victory, Nathan Chartrey and, of course, Free the Jester. Be thankful for this sonic bounty.

(SS)

DEC. 21

THE GLITCH MOB

Easily entering elder-EDM status after being on the scene as a group for nearly two decades, The Glitch Mob continues to put out bass-driven, industrial-influenced beats. As one of the only dance shows planned for December, attendees might find themselves wishing each other a very Merry Glitchmas.

(SW)♦