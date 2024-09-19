FALL ARTS: Visual Arts Events

THROUGH OCT. 24

PROVOCATIVE BEAUTY: SELECTIONS FROM THE ART COLLECTION OF DRS. DOROTHY AND GORDON CARLSON

It's largely thanks to two art-loving alumni that Whitworth University's permanent collection boasts a significant quantity and diversity of art. Gordon and Dorothy Carlson began donating works to their alma mater in the 1970s, eventually contributing more than 65 pieces by mostly Pacific Northwest-based artists. Doctors in psychology and medicine, respectively, the Carlsons practiced in the Seattle area for decades. They gave art to Whitworth with the hopes of exposing students to a wide range of art they may not otherwise have access to, including works some may consider controversial. In commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the Carlsons' graduation from Whitworth, some of those pieces are coming out of the vault for a fall show at the Bryan Oliver Gallery, highlighting the Carlson Collection's breadth of style, subject and media, as well as the generosity of its benefactors.

(CS)

THROUGH OCT. 25

RICK SINGER: 43-YEAR PHOTOGRAPHIC RETROSPECTIVE

Since 1981, Rick Singer has been capturing the faces of Spokane. In more than four decades since, the prolific portrait photographer has immortalized the likenesses of graduating seniors, business leaders, musicians, families, refugees, artists and countless others. Some of those faces now fill the Chase Gallery at Spokane City Hall, which hosts Singer's career retrospective through the end of October. Singer's photographic journey began on the second floor of a historic downtown building above his family's business, Dutch's pawnshop and music store, on West Main Avenue. Many of his early, naturally lit portraits feature the 1910 building's aged walls as a backdrop, lending a bit of grit and personality to each photograph. Alongside some of Singer's most poignant portraits, the Chase also showcases his work capturing landscapes, abstract textures and cemetery statuary. Chase Gallery, open Mon-Fri from 8 am-5 pm, free, spokanearts.org (CS)

THROUGH NOV. 6

ICONS IN TRANSFORMATION

"Yesterday I saw a collection of old Russian icons," wrote French painter Henri Matisse in 1911. "The artist's soul emerges in these icons like a mystical flower. It is through them that we should learn to understand art." Orthodox Christian iconography is an ancient painting style that draws its power from repetition, history and tradition. But ancient Russian icons have inspired contemporary artist Ludmila Pawlowska to create genre-bending, tradition-violating spiritual explorations she calls "Icons in Transformation." She combines ancient color symbolism and religious motifs with her unique 3D abstract painting techniques. Icons in Transformation has toured the country, often in churches and sometimes doubling as a fundraiser for Ukrainian relief. This fall, it takes up residence at St. James Episcopal Church in Pullman, along with icons on loan from the Vasilevsky Monastery in Suzdal, Russia.

(EB)

THROUGH DEC. 13

YOUR COLLECTION: CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Though it was transformed into its current form, affectionately known as the "Crimson Cube," just five years ago, Washington State University's art museum dates back much further — a full half-century further, to be exact. Now called the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art WSU after its most prominent benefactor, the venue is a focal point of the Pullman campus with its rectangular shape and reflective red exterior. This fall, a salon-style exhibition commemorates its legacy, featuring dozens of artworks pulled from the museum's permanent collection of more than 4,000 pieces. The retrospective exhibition runs concurrently with "The Art of Food," a food-themed exhibition of 20th and 21st century art. Both shows include events like guided gallery tours, a pop-up community market, book release and more. Visit the link below for details on all.

(CS)

SEPT. 28-JAN. 5, 2025

JOE FEDDERSEN: EARTH, WATER, SKY

The MAC's marquee show this fall is one not to miss, marking the largest and most comprehensive showing of nationally recognized artist Joe Feddersen. The 40-year career retrospective is filled with more than 120 pieces: art prints, glass, weaving, ceramics and more. "In everything he creates, Feddersen communicates his Plateau-Native viewpoint of the powerful American landscape and our interconnected relationship with it," reads a museum press release about the exhibit. "With poignancy and humor, he transforms the familiar into a world of juxtapositions that confront how we see, use, and treat the natural world." Connecting threads of Feddersen's love for the land, water and sky are woven throughout the exhibition, which moves on to museums in Bend, Oregon, and Missoula, Montana, after its Spokane premiere.

(CS)

SEPT. 29-OCT. 26

MASK

Masks have many meanings. Often the meaning is metaphorical, mainly referring to the masks we wear every day to hide our true thoughts and emotions. Yet, during the spookiest month of the year, the meaning is quite literal, referring to the costumes we put on for the season. This show at the Liberty Gallery plays with both of those meanings in the art that will be shown. While the exhibit is open for a full month, a reception to meet the artists happens for October's First Friday. Featured artists include Anette Lusher, Colin Hayes, Janene Grende and Jun Soo Oh.

(CR)

OCT. 3-NOV. 8

SARAH KNOBEL: WHAT REMAINS TRANSPARENT

What happens when things in our world are no longer useful? Do they transcend into beauty or descend into decay? Photographer Sarah Knobel sees mystery, destruction and hope in every object around her. Step into her world through an exhibition at Eastern Washington University's Gallery of Art, where Knobel's photographs of objects left to the wayside — take-out boxes, milk cartons and burnt cigarettes — take center stage. Bright colors, whimsical compositions and thoughtful contrasts bring to life a world you'll want to be in. The best thing? You already are.

(EB)

NOV. 1-2

YULETIDE

The Inland Northwest hosts a fair share of art markets each year. Each has its own niche and serves a certain demographic, but if we're talking about lasting power, Spokane Art School's Yuletide is in the top tier, having been around for over 40 years. The annual market features over 25 local and regional artists selling their art and handmade goods like ceramics, jewelry, paintings, clothing and much more. At the Spokane Art School's new home east of downtown, the market spreads across two floors. It's the perfect place to find thoughtful holiday gifts while supporting local artists who dedicate their lives to making incredible art in our community.

(MP)

NOV. 15-16

SPOKANE HANDWEAVERS' GUILD SHOW AND SALE

Handweaving is one of the oldest crafts in the world, dating back more than 10,000 years. Even before people used the ancient practice to weave thread into textiles, they used branches and leaves to weave shelter and tools. Those who practice the art form today have woven together their own creative communities, such as the Spokane Handweavers' Guild. The nonprofit is membership-driven, so events like its November show and sale are important. Admission is free, so you can put your money toward terrific textile pieces instead.

(CR)

NOV. 16

MOUNT ST. HELENS FLATWARE WORKSHOP

In 2025, the Pacific Northwest will observe the 45th anniversary of Mount St. Helens' devastating 1980 eruption, which killed 57 people and spewed 540 million tons of ash skyward. Plenty of that ash floated eastward on the wind, bringing midnight darkness to the day and blanketing Central and Eastern Washington in inches of powdery dust. At the time, some regional ceramicists had the foresight to collect ash for use in glazes to forever freeze the geological moment in time. For a very special event to mark the eruption's 45th anniversary next spring, the public is invited to participate in a WSU art department workshop to make 100 pieces of Mount St. Helens ash-glazed flatware, which will be unveiled at a March 5, 2025, event at the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art WSU. Workshop participants can learn about volcanic ash, roll slabs of clay, and help shape and decorate the commemorative pieces.

(CS)

DEC. 1

VIRGINS AND VENUSES: REVISITING FEMININE ICONS

Artists have used feminine icons like the Virgin Mary or Venus for centuries to shape expectations of how women should be seen, as beautiful, virginal mothers. However, over time female artists have pushed against these messages in their own works, often reclaiming an identity thrust upon them by their predecessors. Meredith Shimizu, professor of art history at Whitworth University, plans to explore this historical connection between art and feminism in her December talk at the MAC. While you're there, make sure to also check out the extraordinary exhibition "Woman, Artist, Catalyst: Art from the Permanent Collection."

(CR)

click to enlarge Young Kwak photo

DEC. 6-JAN. 11

CUP OF JOY

There's no connection quite like the one between a person and their favorite mug. We spend quality time with our favorite mugs: sunny mornings on the couch, late nights hunched over a computer and quiet afternoons with a good book. Our mugs are there through it all. Trackside Studio's annual Cup of Joy invitational gives about 40 ceramic artists the chance to create the coolest, most artistic mugs they can dream up so that

can take them home. Along with local artists, Cup of Joy features a healthy dose of out-of-state ceramic talent. Each artist creates four mugs that go on sale through January. It's best to go earlier rather than later — people take their drinking vessels seriously. Especially when they're handmade with such love and care.

(MP) ♦