FALL ARTS: Culture Events

SEPT. 27-28

REFLECTING IN COLOR

While many think storytelling is a mental act, I'd argue that our bodies are the original storytellers. Every slight movement of an arm or the tilt of a hip means something different, especially in interactions with other bodies. That's something Vytal Movement Dance is pulling on in its fall production, "Reflecting in Color," which aims to explore human connections through movement. This dance concert includes a showing of Vytal Movement's dance film

and contemporary modern dance performances choreographed by Lexie Powell, Vincas Greene, Marta Berk, Anna Gyure, Lauren Hovik and Olga Loktev.

(CR)

OCT. 4

TERRAIN

For art lovers, one night of the year beats all the rest. Terrain's flagship event is the crossroads of art, music, performance, literature and all things creative. Celebrating its 15th iteration this year, the nonprofit once again takes over the old Jensen-Byrd Building on Riverside Avenue in downtown Spokane and transforms it into the city's grandest, most unique art experience. If you want to beat the crowds that are sure to form on Friday night, grab a ticket to the preview night on Thursday for $25. Support your local artists, and have a blast while doing so!

(MP)

OCT. 4

GONZAGA DANCE: 60x60

Get ready for a wild ride of dance and music as Gonzaga University presents its electrifying annual concert. Audience members are captivated throughout the evening as 60 dynamic and rapid-paced dance performances are packed into the 60-minute show. With original choreography and songs composed by Gonzaga students, this concert showcases how much artistic talent and creativity can be packed into a single minute.

(FS)

OCT. 5-6

SPOKANE RENAISSANCE FAIRE

Get the chainmail and fur-lined boots ready for a two-day medieval menagerie as the Spokane Renaissance Faire celebrates its 11th anniversary. While many weekend activities require attendees to travel to different locations, events like this ask folks to travel to a different time (and also a different location). So transport yourself to a world where the stress of day-to-day life doesn't matter and go all out. Dress up as a knight and down a pint of mead at the tavern. Or, maybe, don the court jester's garb and spend the weekend in the service of royalty. Regardless of how you attend the renaissance faire, make sure it's memorable enough to tide you over until the next one.

(CR)

OCT. 9, NOV. 13, DEC. 11

COLLAGE WORKSHOP

Get creative and crafty while leveling up your collage skills during monthly workshops at Lunarium, the late-night cafe on North Monroe. Artist Cecelia Sutton leads these sessions — held every second Wednesday of the month, and not just this fall — for collage makers of all levels, including those just starting out. All materials are provided (paper, scissors, adhesives, etc.), along with instruction on the elements of collage, such as composition, color, layering and more. Sutton hosts another collage-crafting workshop at Lunarium on the fourth Saturday of the month; this one is offered as a free drop-in session for anyone to bring their own projects to work on among fellow creatives.

(CS)

OCT. 13

SWAN LAKE

Arguably the most well-known ballet of all time, Swan Lake is making its way to Spokane this fall via the esteemed World Ballet Company. A perfect show for first-time ballet attendees, Swan Lake captures audiences' attention through its compelling story of love and betrayal set to a sweeping score. Evil sorcerer Baron von Rothbart has cursed young women so that they are swans by day and humans by night, trapped in a deep lake in the forest. When Prince Siegfried goes hunting at night and takes aim at a swan, his target suddenly turns into a young woman. The two quickly fall in love thereafter. Lose yourself in the iconic dance of the little swans, Tchaikovsky's timeless music and the beautiful hand-painted scenery. First Interstate Center for the Arts, 6 pm, $45-$95, firstinterstatecenter.org (CB)

NOV. 9-10

FALL FOLK FESTIVAL

Dust off your fiddles and pan flutes, and grab your dancing shoes because it's almost time for the Fall Folk Festival. Held annually at Spokane Community College, the festival takes over nearly every corner of the school's Lair Student Center with music emanating from every room, hallway and cranny. Over the course of two days, attendees can expect spur-of-the-moment jam sessions, contra dance classes, vendors selling handmade wares, and performances by area folk and bluegrass groups. There's no better way to get into the autumnal spirit.

(MP)

NOV. 22

ILIZA: THE GET READY TOUR

Ever felt like the societal expectation for women to be demure, sexy, innocent, horny, passive, confident, and hairless is so absurd it's... hilarious? Iliza Schlesinger gets you. The actress and comedian has validated the experience of countless millennial women with wisecrack commentary on the most vulnerable parts of dating, marriage, sex, and body image. Join Schlesinger for the Get Ready Tour, which is sure to prove that the only thing more ridiculous than the razor burn a woman gets from rushing out the door is the man in the car with no idea what's taking so long. Bring your gal pals, your boyfriend or your ex — just make sure to bring some handmade Iliza swag to fit in with the rest of the audience.

(EB)

NOV. 24

GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LAUGHS CONTINUE

The Golden Girls are back, and raunchier than ever in this modern theatrical adaptation of the iconic

, in which the girls are played by drag performers. The four have changed a bit since we've last seen them, with Sophia out on bail after being busted for running a drug ring for retirees. Blanche and Rose have founded a successful sex app for seniors called CreakN. Meanwhile, Dorothy is doing her best and trying to keep everything together with support from her new, younger, sex-crazed lover. See the girls back together on the stage, close as friends as ever, going through various hijinks together!

(CB)

DEC. 13

THE SNOW QUEEN

Based on the classic fairytale of the same name by the legendary Hans Christian Andersen, Grand Kyiv Ballet's adaptation of

is filled with moments of magic and mystery. First published in 1844,

centers on young Gerda and her friend Kai, the latter who's captured by the icy Snow Queen. In a world filled with magical creatures — fairies, trolls, snowmen and more — Gerda must set out on a challenging quest to rescue her friend from the clutches of cold and evil. Brought to life on stage by the Ukrainian ballet company,

arrival in Spokane during the holiday season is perfectly timed.

(CS)

DEC. 27

THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW

When BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon share a bill, you know you're gonna get sugar, a little bit of spice and everything nice. The two whip-smart drag queens from Seattle serve up their version of a holiday show filled with comedy, tunes, stunning outfits and maybe some raunchiness if you're lucky. Wrap up the year clutching your pearls and doubling over at the pair's kooky friendship and genuine love for one another. You won't want to miss out on Jinkx and DeLa serving up holiday realness.

(MP)

DEC. 27-JAN. 3, 2025

A CHRISTMAS LABYRINTH

After the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, give yourself a break to pause for a moment of quiet reflection. To help, the Chewelah Performing and Culture Arts organization is hosting this first-of-its-kind, post-holiday labyrinth, designed to "guide participants through a symbolic journey, often used during the Advent season to encourage reflection and spiritual contemplation." The winding path is to be lined with donated Christmas trees, which the Chewelah Center for the Arts is accepting from community members on Dec. 26 and 27. As visitors meander the winding path to its center, event organizer Paula Randall hopes they are met with feelings of peacefulness. At the labyrinth's center, along with a message and a small gift, they'll find a small fire pit with hot cocoa, cider and s'mores to purchase.

(CS)♦