Local artists receive fellowship awards, WSU seeks input on new apple variety naming; plus, new music

FELLOWSHIP FUNDING

Four Spokane County artists will each be receiving a $10,000 fellowship award from Artist Trust, a Seattle-based arts nonprofit. Modern-day storyweaver and performer James Pakootas was awarded the Vadon Foundation Fellowship Award for Native Artists. Artists Jiemei Lin (above), Kate Lebo and Maya Jewell Zeller were each also chosen for an Artist Trust Fellowship award. Lin is a visual artist whose work can be seen in children's book illustrations and public murals. Lebo is a writer whose essay collection The Book of Difficult Fruit won the 2022 Washington State Book Award. Zeller is also a writer and poet whose work crosses genres, often intertwining science and nature. (COLTON RASANEN)

APPLE-SOLUTELY PERFECT

Want to contribute to local and international history forever? Washington State University is holding a naming competition for its newest apple variety — a successor of sorts to its beloved Cosmic Crisp — that debuted last year. The Honeycrisp and Pink Lady cross is currently called WA 64, and chances are, you can do better than that. The apple is small to medium, with a pink blush over yellow skin, and is quite crispy. Name suggestions should have something to do with WSU, Washington, or the apple's characteristics. If your name is chosen, you'll win an engraved charcuterie board, a box of WA 64 apples, Cougar Gold cheese, WSU Meats Lab's Everything Spice Rub and other WSU swag. Plus, bragging rights every time you see the apple in grocery stores. Enter online until May 5 at

. Good luck! (ELIZA BILLINGHAM)

THIS WEEK'S PLAYLIST

Noteworthy new music arriving in stores and online on April 26.

ST. VINCENT,

Free from the plague that is Jack Antonoff's production, St. Vincent regains her rock edge on her first fully self-produced album.

IRON & WINE, Light Verse

Need some lounging-in-the-grass music for the summer? You're in luck! Sam Beam returns with his first dose of majestic folk pop since 2017's Beast Epic.

HOVVDY, Hovvdy

As the lead single "Forever" indicates, the Austin, Texas, indie pop duo's fifth album features sweet shots of warm sentimentality. (SETH SOMMERFELD)