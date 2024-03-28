Best Running Event

BLOOMSDAY

There's no better way to explore a city than on foot, which makes this time-honored spring tradition one of the best options for locals and visitors alike to discover Spokane. The 12-kilometer road race, in its 48th year, takes place the first Sunday of May and typically hosts as many as 50,000 athletes, from elite competitors to hobby joggers. Runners start downtown and receive cheers and energy from aid stations, entertainment from local bands and the support of the broader Spokane community all along the 7.46-mile course to the finish line at the Monroe Street Bridge. Bloomsday brings out the best in the Lilac City. (LK)

2nd PLACE: The Boulevard Race

3rd PLACE: Spokane River Run

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Negative Split Hiawatha Trail Run, Lookout Pass

Best Golf Course

KALISPEL GOLF & COUNTRY CLUB

Set among towering pines where Spokane's northern suburbs give way to the idyllic meanders of the Little Spokane River and the stunning backdrop of Rattlesnake Ridge, Kalispel Golf and Country Club is as visually impressive of a course as there is in a region absolutely full of them. The par-72 course is known not only for its scenic beauty but the quality of its fairways and greens. The high-quality food and drink options at the club's 1898 Public House are known to keep golfers around even after they've wrapped up the back nine. (WM)

2nd PLACE: Indian Canyon

3rd PLACE: Downriver Golf Course

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Circling Raven, Worley

Not only does The Podium look awesome, with its orange angled roof rising majestically out of a basalt cliff near the city center, it's called a "world-class championship venue" for one reason in particular: the 200-meter, state-of-the-art banked track that's a dream for runners looking for speed. With 75,000 square feet of competition space, there's plenty of room for big events that are drawing athletes from all over, like the recent West Coast Indoor Track and Field Championships. The Podium, which opened in December 2021, can accommodate 16 volleyball courts, nine basketball courts or 21 wrestling mats, meaning athletes from our region and well beyond will enjoy taking competition to the highest levels in this elite space. And don't feel left out if your competitive days are behind you because after hours, The Podium is also a cool concert venue. (AM)



Best Bike Shop

THE BIKE HUB

To prepare riders for all of the biking opportunities the Inland Northwest has to offer — clubs, races and a wide variety of trails — is The Bike Hub, with three locations throughout the area. Locally owned since 2009, the Bike Hub offers everything a cyclist needs: bikes of every type, parts, accessories, repairs, fittings, rentals and even their own "pre-shred drink mix" roasted by DOMA Coffee. Not only does the Bike Hub help you get on a bike, but its bike-loving employees also nurture a cycling community. The shop's Because Bikes podcast discussing regional cycling, plus videos on local trails, maintenance and performance improvement tips, can be found on its website. (LK)

2nd PLACE: North Division Bicycle Shop

3rd PLACE: Wheel Sport Bicycles

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Coeur d'Alene Bike Co.







No doubt about it, 5th-year forward Anton Watson has earned all-time Zag status — and our readers fully concur. Deciding to come back for another year to anchor this year's squad was huge for Zag Nation, and he proved that right away in their early-season game against UCLA, when he went off for 32 points on 14-15 shooting, including 3-3 from three-point land. He's the only player in Gonzaga basketball history to have more than 1,300 points, 700 rebounds and 200 steals in a career. After his 64th game in the Kennel on Feb. 24 — Senior Night — he expressed what was most special about the ride from Gonzaga Prep to Gonzaga University: "Just to embody what it means to be a Zag. The players who came before me, I looked up to them, and it's cool I represent that in the city of Spokane. It comes up a lot, everyone says I'm a 'true Zag.' I feel like that's the best compliment anyone can give me." To commemorate Watson's winning mix of chill vibes and ferocious play, we offer this poster for you to cut out and hang up on your Gonzaga shrine wall. (TM)

Best Day Trip Destination From Spokane/CDA

PALOUSE FALLS

The Palouse may be known for its miles of rolling hills and agricultural land, but to Inlander readers, it's the home of a top-tier day-trip destination. Located about two hours from both Spokane and Coeur d'Alene, Palouse Falls — often known as the crown jewel of Southeast Washington — plummets 200 feet into a winding flood-carved landscape, eventually flowing into the southern end of Snake River. The views are jaw-dropping to say the least. And with three separate viewing areas, people can spend their entire day trip finding new ways to discover Washington's official state waterfall and its surrounding state park. (CR)

2nd PLACE: Wallace, Idaho

3rd PLACE: Leavenworth, Washington

Best Outdoor Rec Supplies

REI

REI is Spokane's one-stop shop for outdoor apparel and gear, making any customer well-equipped for wherever their outdoor adventure takes them. Floating the Spokane River? Pick up a tube or rent a paddleboard. Running Bloomsday? Test out some road-running shoes and stock up on electrolytes. Mountain biking on Beacon Hill? Get some help fixing up your bike before you head out. Consider becoming a co-op member to benefit from a wide range of discounts, rewards and events. Memberships include access to REI's Re/Supply Program, the updated version of its popular Garage Sale, during which gently used returned or traded items are sold at a discounted price. (LK)

2nd PLACE: Rambleraven Gear Trader

3rd PLACE: Shred Sports

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Black Sheep Sporting Goods, Coeur d'Alene

READER COMMENTS

Best Place for a Picnic

MANITO PARK

"The grounds and flower gardens are absolutely beautiful. Drive or bike through and enjoy a nice peaceful picnic with nature." (Renee B.); "With all of the various spaces and views, going to Manito means you have a lot of locations to have a picnic!" (Jazmine J.)

2nd PLACE: Riverfront Park

3rd PLACE: Mount Spokane State Park

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Coeur d'Alene City Park

"The water is gorgeous, the scenery is even better, and who doesn't love... chilling on the grassy knoll?" (Michael T.)



Best Place to Snowboard

MT. SPOKANE SKI & SNOWBOARD PARK

"It's so close to our city, making it a quick drive. The terrain is awesome, and night skiing!" (Maxine M.); "Great staff and management!" (Kyle K.); "Easy drive and fun runs." (Kimberly S.)

2nd PLACE: 49° North Mountain Resort

3rd PLACE: Schweitzer

Best Snow Sports Shop

SHRED

"Quick turnarounds, no overselling, great quality of work, good website." (Kyle H.); "They know their stuff." (Aaron M.); "Expert staff, professional yet personable, best customer support, goes the extra mile, loyal to returning customers." (Kimberly P.)

2nd PLACE: Sports Creel

3rd PLACE: Spokane Alpine Haus

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Sportsman & Ski Haus, Coeur d'Alene

Best Place to Ski

49° NORTH MOUNTAIN RESORT

"The size of the ski area, the quality of the snowfall and snow making, and the commitment to customer service." (Tim T.); "I love the amount of variety on the runs." (Steve K.); "Less fog, less people, less money, the friendliest staff and the best place to take an RV." (Rick M.)

2nd PLACE: Mt. Spokane Ski & Snowboard Park

3rd PLACE: Schweitzer