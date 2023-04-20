Question of the Week

JOHN DOTSON

It is a lot of reduce, reuse, recycle. Otherwise, it's the simple stuff, you know, keeping lights off when I'm not in the room, keeping AC and heat off when I'm not using it.



















SAMUEL ORTEGA

I try to cut the amount of times I drive, make sure that I'm actually taking care of my trash and putting it in the correct places if I need to recycle it and such. And being conscious about the amount of water I use when I'm washing my dishes because I feel like it's easy to be wasteful when you're doing that.















GRANT CASADY

I purchased a home that was close to where I work, and so I almost always walk. And when I don't walk it's because I'm going somewhere else and I have a short commute and so it reduces my greenhouse gas emissions.

















KASSIE THIERAUF

I think the biggest one that I do is I try and reduce my overall single-use waste when it comes to most things.

What is your biggest concern when it comes to protecting the planet?

Legislation should be made to back up these things, because I don't think individual impact is big enough.











MIRA WIBEL

I live very close to both school and my job, so I walk to school every day and try to walk to work as much as possible. I am going to grow a garden this year, and I'm really excited about that, maybe not because it's sustainable but more as a fun hobby, but I think it'll be fun to eat those foods and veggies.















INTERVIEWS BY ELLIE ROTHSTROM