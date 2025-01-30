Sustainability 2025: Know Where You Throw

Whether you're interested in turning more food waste into compost, improving soil health with biochar and unique planting techniques, or actually becoming compost after you die, we've got the dirt for you in this year's Sustainability Issue. Plus, while true environmentalists are working to reduce their impacts by consuming less and doing so more responsibly, there are some unique Inland Northwest businesses working in the post-consumer sustainability space. From making it easier to recycle those pesky plastic films and packages that can't go into our recycling bins to ensuring that online shopping returns don't end up as trash, there are now more options to keep things out of landfills and the incinerator.

— SAMANTHA WOHLFEIL, SECTION EDITOR

SUSTAINABILITY 2025