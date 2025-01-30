Sustainability 2025: Know Where You Throw

click to enlarge Sustainability 2025: Know Where You Throw

Whether you're interested in turning more food waste into compost, improving soil health with biochar and unique planting techniques, or actually becoming compost after you die, we've got the dirt for you in this year's Sustainability Issue. Plus, while true environmentalists are working to reduce their impacts by consuming less and doing so more responsibly, there are some unique Inland Northwest businesses working in the post-consumer sustainability space. From making it easier to recycle those pesky plastic films and packages that can't go into our recycling bins to ensuring that online shopping returns don't end up as trash, there are now more options to keep things out of landfills and the incinerator.

— SAMANTHA WOHLFEIL, SECTION EDITOR

SUSTAINABILITY 2025

Our Journalism Makes a Difference., and so can you. Support Inlander

From chip bags to disposable vapes, here's where to recycle or dispose of difficult items in the Spokane area

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Image: From chip bags to disposable &#10;vapes, here's where to recycle &#10;or dispose of difficult items &#10;in the Spokane area

After more than a decade of litigation, the EPA has released a plan to reduce carcinogenic chemicals in the Spokane River

By Colton Rasanen

Image: After more than a decade of litigation, the EPA has released a plan to reduce carcinogenic chemicals in the Spokane River

Neighbors raise concerns about a rapidly growing cabinet company in North Idaho and hope to block further expansion

By Victor Corral Martinez

Image: Neighbors raise concerns about a rapidly growing cabinet company in North Idaho and hope to block further expansion

Spokane mother-daughter duo Kim and Aimee Cash make sustainable bowl covers

By Anne McGregor

Image: Spokane mother-daughter duo Kim and Aimee Cash make sustainable bowl covers
Greater Spokane Inc. hosts first-of-its-kind regional K-12 public education summit to discuss issues facing local school districts

By Colton Rasanen

Image: Greater Spokane Inc. hosts first-of-its-kind regional K-12 public education summit to discuss issues facing local school districts

Spokane Transit Authority introduces double-decker buses and plans for more rapid transit

By Victor Corral Martinez

Image: Spokane Transit Authority introduces double-decker buses and plans for more rapid transit

Washington continues to push for more composting, with new requirements starting this year

By Eliza Billingham

Image: Washington continues to push for more composting, with new requirements starting this year

One Inland Northwest advocate points to healthy soil as a way to retain water, filter contamination and keep temperatures cooler

By Colton Rasanen

Image: One Inland Northwest advocate points to healthy soil as a way to retain &#10;water, filter contamination and keep temperatures cooler
Spokane's mayor proposes using traffic camera ticket funds to pay for police

By Nate Sanford

Image: Spokane's mayor proposes using traffic camera ticket funds to pay for police

It's not just humans — dogs in Spokane are also overdosing on drugs

By Nate Sanford

Image: It's not just humans — dogs in Spokane are also overdosing on drugs
