Some bite-sized environmental updates, and where to volunteer

In June, the second half of Washington's expanded polystyrene (plastic foam) ban went into effect, requiring businesses to stop using the material commonly, yet mistakenly, referred to as Styrofoam. This ban now prohibits plastic foam packaging for takeout containers at restaurants as well as the sale of lightweight coolers previously found at the grocery and sporting goods stores. Since the ban started six months ago, the state Department of Ecology has received more than 100 complaints of noncompliance, mainly from food service businesses, says Heather Church, Ecology's waste reduction and recycling specialist. The department is able to fine noncompliant businesses up to $250 for a first offense. However, Church says that Ecology will often provide education and technical assistance for noncompliant businesses, manufacturers and distributors. "Most of the time these businesses just didn't know about these rules, and that's a chance for us to teach them," she says. "We're working to make sure everyone has this knowledge." For further information on Washington's expanded polystyrene ban visit

— COLTON RASANEN

In 2019, Washington became the first state to legalize natural organic reduction, more commonly known as human composting. The process is an eco-friendly alternative to traditional burial or cremation. Human composting turns a human body into nutrient-rich soil that can be used to fertilize forests or be returned to the family of the deceased. The process has quickly gained popularity. Currently, 12 states have passed legislation approving natural organic reduction. Most recently, Colorado, California, and Arizona approved the process. Four providers with human composting facilities currently operate in Washington, with Earth Funeral, based in Auburn, providing services for Spokane County. Costs can be as little as $6,000, which can be far less expensive than a traditional burial. Haley Morris, Earth Funeral spokesperson, says more than 3,000 families have signed up for immediate or preplanned arrangements. "Washington is a pioneer when it comes to offering a more sustainable, gentle, safe and respectful alternative to cremation," Morris says. "It's our hope that more states look to Washington's lead and make human composting available to those who want it." The composting of a body is a net-zero carbon emission process. Cremation averages 535 pounds of carbon emissions per body.

— VICTOR CORRAL MARTINEZ

Last month, the Montana Supreme Court made a historic ruling in a unique climate change case brought by 16 young Montanans in 2020 (the

wrote about the case on April 21, 2022). On Dec. 18, 2024, the court ruled 6-1 in the youths' favor, finding that Montana's rule prohibiting the consideration of greenhouse gas emissions when permitting fossil fuel projects in the state is a violation of the state's constitution. The Montana Constitution explicitly promises the inalienable "right to a clean and healthful environment." But Montana lawmakers had passed a rule explicitly prohibiting state agencies from studying greenhouse gas emissions when reviewing environmental impacts for proposed projects. The rule is no longer enforceable. This was the first climate change case of its kind to go to trial. "This is a monumental moment for Montana, our youth, and the future of our planet," said Nate Bellinger, lead counsel to the plaintiffs, in an email shortly after the ruling. "This is a victory for young people and for generations to come. The court said loud and clear: Montana's Constitution does not grant the state a free pass to ignore climate change because others fail to act — this landmark decision underscores the state's affirmative duty to lead by example."

— SAMANTHA WOHLFEIL

The Inland Northwest offers many reasons to cherish the majestic nature around the region. Thankfully, many regional environmental organizations provide volunteer opportunities to keep the rivers blue, trees green and wildlife thriving. Here's a short list.

DISHMAN HILLS CONSERVANCY

The mission of the Dishman Hills Conservancy is to protect the Dishman Hills Natural Resources Conservation Area while connecting people to nature through education, recreation and stewardship. The nonprofit offers many educational opportunities to learn how to contribute positively to the Dishman Hills environment. A tree-thinning volunteer opportunity is set for Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 6:30 pm, led by Jessica Walston, a forest ecologist with the Washington state Department of Natural Resources. Find more events and info at dishmanhills.org.

SPOKANE AUDOBON SOCIETY

Spokane Audubon Society advocates for birds and their habitats in the Inland Northwest and connects people with nature. The organization regularly offers educational field trips. Volunteers can help with bird counts, support local kestrel populations with nesting boxes, and work with the "Save-a-Bird" program. In 2024, "Save-a-Bird" volunteers logged 300 hours and 5,000 miles responding to questions from the public and incidents involving sick or injured birds. Learn about volunteer opportunities at audubonspokane.org.



SIERRA CLUB: KOOTENAI ENVIRONMENTAL ALLIANCE

Kootenai Environmental Alliance is the leading grassroots advocate for Lake Coeur d'Alene and its watershed. The nonprofit's mission is to conserve, protect and restore environmental resources in North Idaho. An all-volunteer board leads the organization with no paid staff and many volunteer opportunities. Find volunteer applications at funnels.kealliance.org/volunteer.

UPPER COLUMBIA RIVER

The Sierra Club of the Upper Columbia River is a grassroots environmental organization that protects and preserves the region's natural resources, including the Spokane River. The group advocates for clean air, water, and sustainable land use while promoting conservation and climate action efforts through education and outreach. Learn more at ucrsierraclub.org