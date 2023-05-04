Question of the Week

ELEANOR BONIKOWSKY

I think I'd love to master watercoloring, because that's what my grandma does. She's really good at it.























CORBIN MEYRING

I would love to master videography. Specifically, adventure and nature videography because I like to do a lot of outdoorsy activities, and I want to be able to remember that and share my experiences with others.



















ERIN BELL

Definitely would be poetry. I went to the Eastern Washington University Get Lit! festival last weekend, and was just so astonished by the poets, and I just think it would be so fun to be able to make a career out of poetry like they do.

















NATHAN COOPER

If I could master one, like become the best at it, I think it'd be glassblowing. And like, specifically, making sculptures out of glassblowing.





















ASHLEY BARTELS

I would say hyper-realistic pointillism, because I think it's a very good balance between being able to say something super abstractly while also making it something really beautiful and cohesive.

















INTERVIEWS BY ELLIE ROTHSTROM