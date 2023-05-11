Question of the Week

If Spokane had an official drink, what would it be?

CHUCK HARMON

Because of the proliferation of breweries, it would be some kind of beer. But I have no idea because I don't drink beer. I drink wine, and Spokane has some mighty fine wineries.

What if you're the mayor and you get to declare an official drink of Spokane?

If I'm the mayor and I drink wine, the best everyday wine here is Red Table by Townshend.


ALICE HARMON

Water. I've been all over, and we have really good tasting water. I've been where there's brown water and yellow water and terrible tasting water. But we have great tasting water.

[Pointing to the river] It's so gorgeous right now.

And the best looking water! Isn't it beautiful?




ROB MORTENSEN

Just beer in general. I'm a beer drinker, so that's what attracts me to places.

What if you could design a drink to be the official drink of Spokane?

This doesn't really make sense, but it has something to do with the river. To me, this river is so beautiful. When I think of Spokane, that's what I think of.



JENNIFER MORTENSEN

An IPA, No-Li for sure. All the breweries here have a good IPA selection.

What if you could design a drink to be the official drink of Spokane?

I think it has to be some kind of super fancy drink, so when you pour it, dry ice comes out so it looks like the falls.



ALEX NINO

Huckleberry soda. If not that, coffee.

What if you could invent a drink?

Something that's not already invented? I'd say another huckleberry soda.







INTERVIEWS BY NATE SANFORD
5/8/2023, RIVERFRONT PARK

