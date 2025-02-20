Drink news to sip on: Purgatory's new Agave Bar, anniversary celebrations, openings and more

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Purgatory Agave Bar Purgatory has expanded into a next door space to showcase all things agave.

Guests can now wet their whistles with not only whiskey at Purgatory Craft Beer & Whiskey Bar, which recently expanded into an adjacent space to open Purgatory Agave Bar.

The downtown Spokane spot at 520 W. Main Ave. serves over 300 types of agave spirits such as tequila and mezcal.

"It's a fast-growing sector of the liquor world, and there were a lot of people that were really wanting to explore all the different agave-based spirits," says Kevin Cox, owner of both bars.

Purgatory's selection of agave spirits will eventually expand to over 1,000 options, as well as over 300 varieties of rum. The current menu features 13 craft cocktails with an agave base and a variety of tasting flights consisting of three half-ounce pours.

"You can experiment and cruise around on different products and try to find what you like, what your favorites are, without spending the full cost of the full ounce and a half," Cox says.

Coming from a lumber and construction background, Cox added natural wood features to the space, like long logs cut and finished into countertops. He's also excited about a large, roll-up door at the front that can open onto a patio space in warmer weather.

With the final renovation touches set to be completed by the end of March, Purgatory Agave Bar is an extension of the whiskey bar and serves the same pub grub menu of sliders, ribs, sandwiches and more. Both bars' kitchens have their own smokers for the meats on the menu. The agave bar, however, will eventually operate with its own authentic Mexican food menu to pair with its spirits.

EVENTS

There's always plenty happening across the regional beverage and bar scene, so here's a roundup of some upcoming highlights.

On Friday, Feb. 21, Cairdeas Winery from Lake Chelan is hosting a pop-up event at Bruncheonette (1011 W. Broadway Ave.). The tasting ($45-$55) from 4 to 7 pm includes five different wines, tasty bites and a commemorative glass. Get tickets at cairdeaswinery.com.

Cheers to The Tipsy Vine on their one-year anniversary! The local bottle shop and wine club is celebrating with an anniversary party on Sat, Feb. 22, from noon-6 pm, at their Spokane Valley location (18213 E. Appleway Ave.). For more, visit thetipsyvinewa.com.

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Cochinito Taqueria Cochinito is about to celebrate its seventh anniversary downtown, but is also dealing with the impacts of a major construction project.

Cochinito Taqueria is celebrating its seventh anniversary on Sunday, Feb. 23, with a cocktail party. Tickets ($79/person) includes two cocktails from a list of favorites, eight small bites like smoked prawn ceviche and masa fried calamari, and live music by Nic Vigil, plus a take-home kit to make your own nightcap. Call 509-474-9618 for reservations. It's a great time to visit the downtown Spokane spot, which, along with nearby bar Volstead Act, has been impacted by a large construction project that's caused the closure of Post Street between Sprague and Main avenues for up to 14 months. (Read more about that project and its impact on area businesses on page 14.)

No-Li Brewhouse is hosting a Mardi Gras party on Friday, Feb. 28, inside the No-Li Bier Hall (1003 E. Trent Ave.). Be transported to New Orleans from 6 to 10 pm with a live jazz band and indulge in traditional kings cake while gulping down some exclusive, small-batch beer. While you're there, consider a pint of No-Li's Wrecking Ball Imperial Stout, which was recently recognized by Forbes magazine as one of the world's best stouts. Wrecking Ball also won silver at the prestigious European Beer Star Competition last November. Visit nolibrewhouse.com for more.

Looking even further ahead, Northern Quest Resort & Casino is partnering with the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick for a St. Patrick's Day pre-party. On Saturday, March 8, from 6-8 pm at the Pend Oreille Pavilion, enjoy live music by Shea Tea Folkin Irish Band while you sip on beer and cider from Pacific Northwest producers. Tickets ($35-$50) include a 16-ounce glass, 10 tasting tokens (4 ounces/token) and some St. Patrick's Day merch so you won't get pinched during Spokane's annual St. Patrick's Day parade, this year on March 15. EPIC, East and Neon will also be serving Irish-inspired appetizers like steam corned beef and cabbage spring rolls and smoked brisket pizza. For tickets and more, visit northernquest.com.

The community is invited to celebrate the life of Roast House Coffee founder Deborah Di Bernardo on Saturday, March 22, from 10 am to 4 pm, at Roast House's headquarters, 423 E. Cleveland Ave. The tasting room will be closed, but refreshments are being provided by chef Adam Hegsted, and The Scoop is serving glitter ice cream.

OTHER SIPS

In Post Falls, the new Kraken Coral & Coffee offers a unique fusion. Alongside a simple food and coffee menu, the shop at 868 S. Spokane St. also sells saltwater fish, coral and other aquarium items. Come meet the resident octopus, Atta, while you sip on a beverage of choice. Visit krakencoralcoffee.company.site for more.

New to Liberty Lake's beverage scene is Liberty Sips, a coffee and soda shop at 19311 E. Appleway Ave. The drive-thru has a full coffee menu and specializes in Italian sodas and smoothies. There are also small bites like hand pies, egg bites, breakfast burritos and more. ♦