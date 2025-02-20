Drink Local 2025

Between the pain of inflation and consumer trends indicating that Gen Z is forgoing alcohol much more than their forebears, the alcoholic beverage industry has yet another storm to weather. Recent history has proven the industry's nimbleness to adapt, however, and it appears that change is the only constant once again as we set out to report the collection of stories in this year's Drink Local issue.

Younger consumers may be drinking less (as well as older folks who've become more health-conscious about alcohol), so more options like craft tea, mocktails and tasty food menus are making bars, breweries and the like more welcoming to all preferences. Breweries around the region are sticking to what they know best — the classics — and winning awards for them. And on the wine side, education and global exploration has always been foundational. While finding good deals seems even more challenging than ever, there are still plenty of local watering holes offering some worthwhile happy hour specials.

For even more Drink Local sipping suggestions, pick up next week's edition, which includes the official event guide for Inlander Restaurant Week 2025, happening Feb. 27-March 8. On each menu for the more than 120 participating restaurants, you'll find highlighted local beer, wine, spirts, cider, coffee, tea and more to pair with your meal.

Cheers!

— Chey Scott, Inlander Editor