Drink Local 2025

Between the pain of inflation and consumer trends indicating that Gen Z is forgoing alcohol much more than their forebears, the alcoholic beverage industry has yet another storm to weather. Recent history has proven the industry's nimbleness to adapt, however, and it appears that change is the only constant once again as we set out to report the collection of stories in this year's Drink Local issue.

Younger consumers may be drinking less (as well as older folks who've become more health-conscious about alcohol), so more options like craft tea, mocktails and tasty food menus are making bars, breweries and the like more welcoming to all preferences. Breweries around the region are sticking to what they know best — the classics — and winning awards for them. And on the wine side, education and global exploration has always been foundational. While finding good deals seems even more challenging than ever, there are still plenty of local watering holes offering some worthwhile happy hour specials.

For even more Drink Local sipping suggestions, pick up next week's edition, which includes the official event guide for Inlander Restaurant Week 2025, happening Feb. 27-March 8. On each menu for the more than 120 participating restaurants, you'll find highlighted local beer, wine, spirts, cider, coffee, tea and more to pair with your meal.

Cheers!

— Chey Scott, Inlander Editor

A mother-daughter team bring rare wines to Spokane Valley with new shop Cellar & Scholar

By Bob Johnson

Image: A mother-daughter team bring rare wines to Spokane Valley with new shop Cellar & Scholar

As beer’s popularity declines nationally, Spokane-area craft breweries aim to stay ahead of the trend

By Colton Rasanen

Image: As beer’s popularity declines nationally, Spokane-area craft breweries aim to stay ahead of the trend

Spokane-based Revival Tea Co. aims to be at the forefront of a national craft tea movement

By Dora Scott

Image: Spokane-based Revival Tea Co. aims to be at the forefront of a national craft tea movement

Find inflation relief at 25+ happy hours in the Spokane-Coeur d’Alene area

By Inlander Staff

Image: Find inflation relief at 25+ happy hours in the Spokane-Coeur d’Alene area

Drink news to sip on: Purgatory's new Agave Bar, anniversary celebrations, openings and more

By Dora Scott

Image: Drink news to sip on: Purgatory's new Agave Bar, anniversary celebrations, openings and more
