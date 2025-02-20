Find inflation relief at 25+ happy hours in the Spokane-Coeur d’Alene area

BARDENAY
1710 W. Riverstone Dr., Coeur d'Alene
Daily from 3-5 pm
$4 beers; $6 house wine; $6-$7 select cocktails; $3-$9 small plates
BEVERLY'S
115 S. Second St., Coeur d'Alene
Daily from 4-6 pm (lounge only)
$6 domestic beers and well shots; $7 select craft beers and wine by the glass; $9 select cocktails; $8-$14 food menu; half-off select wine bottles
BISTANGO
108 N. Post St., Spokane
Drinks daily from 3-6 pm, eats daily from 4-6 pm
$8-$9 select cocktails; $6 premium well drinks; $6 house wine; $4 all beer; $9-$12 small plates
BON BON
926 W. Garland Ave., Spokane
Mon-Thu from 4-7 pm; all day Sunday
$1 off wine and beer, $8 select happy hour cocktails
CASCADIA PUBLIC HOUSE
6314 N. Ash St., Spokane
Mon-Sat from 3-6 pm, all day Sunday
$5 house liquor, microbrews and house wine; $5.50 house margarita, $3 16-oz. Bud Light and Coors Light draft; $3-$11 snacks, plus rotating daily specials
COCHINTO TAQUERIA
10 N. Post St., Spokane; 9426 N. Government Way (Hayden)
Daily from 3-5:30 pm (Tue 3 pm-close)
$1 off draft beer, house margaritas and select menu items
COEUR D'ALENE CIDER COMPANY
1327 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d'Alene
Wednesdays from 3-9 pm
$5 cider pours; $4 club pours
DAVID'S PIZZA
803 W. Mallon Ave., Spokane
Mon-Fri from 2:30-5 pm (bar and patio only)
50% off all spirits, beer and wine; 25% off all food (excluding to-go)
DRY FLY DISTILLING
1021 W. Riverside Ave., Spokane
Mon-Fri 4-6 pm, all day Sunday
Half off all drinks and flatbreads
FLATSTICK PUB
618 W. Main Ave., Spokane
Mon-Fri from 3-5 pm
$16 for any drink-plus-game combo deal
HERITAGE BAR & KITCHEN
122 S. Monroe St., Spokane
Daily from 3-6 pm
$2 off all appetizers; $1 off all sides; $5 well drinks and tap beer; $6 house wine
IRON GOAT BREWING
1302 W. Second Ave., Spokane
Mon-Thu from 2:30-5 pm
$2 off beer and appetizers; $4 off pitchers
LE VERRE
210 N. Howard St., Spokane
Wed-Sat from 4-6 pm
$6 house wine by the glass; $1 off specialty cocktails
MAX AT MIRABEAU
1100 N. Sullivan Rd., Spokane Valley
Daily from 3-6 pm and 9 pm-close (except major holidays)
$5 MAX Pale Ale pints; $6 MAX Signature press drinks and house wells; $7 select wine by the glass; $8 house martini and Manhattan; $1 off all other local draft beer; $8-$22 appetizers
POOLE'S PUBLIC HOUSE
12310 N. Ruby Rd. (North); 5620 S. Regal St. (South), Spokane
Mon-Sun from 3-5 pm
Half-off all alcoholic beverages; see website (poolespublichouse.com) for rotating daily specials
PURE NORTHWEST
126 N. Division St., Spokane
Daily from 3-6 pm
$4 drafts; $4 off signature cocktails and select shareables
REPUBLIC KITCHEN & TAPHOUSE
120 E. Fourth St., Post Falls
Daily from 3-5 pm
$6 draft beer and house wine; $5-$10 Republic snacks
STEAM PLANT RESTAURANT & BREW PUB
159 S. Lincoln St., Spokane
Tue-Sat from 4-6 pm (also Fri-Sat from 9 pm-close)
$5 house wine, draft beer and well cocktails; $3 carnitas tacos; $12-$13 select appetizers
THE SWINGING DOORS
1018 W. Francis Ave., Spokane
Daily from 3-6 pm
$4 wells and domestic pints, bottles and cans; 20% off all other beer, wine and cocktails; $2 off all appetizers; plus rotating daily specials
SWING LOUNGE
3808 N. Sullivan Road (Valley), 601 W. Riverside Ave. (Downtown Spokane)
Daily from 3-5:30 pm
$5 well drinks and craft draft beers; $7 house wine; $4 domestic beers; $3-$8 food
TAVOLATA
221 N. Wall St., Spokane
Daily from 4-6 pm
$9 select wine by the glass; $9-$11 cocktails; $4-$7 beers; $6 mocktails; $6-$15 small plates and pasta
TRAILBREAKER CIDER
2204 N. Madison St., Liberty Lake
All day Monday; Tue-Fri from 2-5 pm
$1 off pints and wines; $5-$8 select appetizers
TWIGS
Multiple locations, twigsbistro.com
Daily from 3-6 pm and 9 pm-close
$5 Coors Light; $8 select wine by the glass; $8-$10 select cocktails; $5-$10 select appetizers
THE VIKING
1221 N. Stevens St., Spokane
Mon-Sat from 2-6 pm, all day Sunday (excluding Arena events)
$1 off micro draft pints; $2 off micro draft pitchers; $2 off appetizers; $1 off signature craft cocktails and wine specials; see website for rotating daily specials
WAVE SUSHI ISLAND GRILL
525 W. First Ave., Spokane
Daily 3-5 pm
$5 house wine and well drinks; $6 hot sake; $1 off draft beers; $5-$9 appetizers; $4-$11 sushi rolls
WOODEN CITY SPOKANE
821 W. Riverside Ave., Spokane
Mon-Fri from 4-5:30 pm
$1 off draft beer; $9 house wine, $10 sparkling rose; $12 draft old fashioned; $10 gimlet; $11 beer and a shot; $9-$15 snacks
ZOLA
22 W. Main Ave., Spokane
Daily from 4-7 pm
$3 bottled beer and select drafts; $5 all other drafts and seltzers; $7 rotating house wines; $9 shot and a beer; $6-$21 food ♦