Find inflation relief at 25+ happy hours in the Spokane-Coeur d’Alene area

click to enlarge Young Kwak photo Sit back after a long day at Pure Northwest, which offers happy hour specials daily from 3-6 pm.

BARDENAY

1710 W. Riverstone Dr., Coeur d'Alene

Daily from 3-5 pm

$4 beers; $6 house wine; $6-$7 select cocktails; $3-$9 small plates

BEVERLY'S

115 S. Second St., Coeur d'Alene

Daily from 4-6 pm (lounge only)

$6 domestic beers and well shots; $7 select craft beers and wine by the glass; $9 select cocktails; $8-$14 food menu; half-off select wine bottles

BISTANGO

108 N. Post St., Spokane

Drinks daily from 3-6 pm, eats daily from 4-6 pm

$8-$9 select cocktails; $6 premium well drinks; $6 house wine; $4 all beer; $9-$12 small plates

BON BON

926 W. Garland Ave., Spokane

Mon-Thu from 4-7 pm; all day Sunday

$1 off wine and beer, $8 select happy hour cocktails

CASCADIA PUBLIC HOUSE

6314 N. Ash St., Spokane

Mon-Sat from 3-6 pm, all day Sunday

$5 house liquor, microbrews and house wine; $5.50 house margarita, $3 16-oz. Bud Light and Coors Light draft; $3-$11 snacks, plus rotating daily specials

COCHINTO TAQUERIA

10 N. Post St., Spokane; 9426 N. Government Way (Hayden)

Daily from 3-5:30 pm (Tue 3 pm-close)

$1 off draft beer, house margaritas and select menu items

COEUR D'ALENE CIDER COMPANY

1327 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d'Alene

Wednesdays from 3-9 pm

$5 cider pours; $4 club pours

DAVID'S PIZZA

803 W. Mallon Ave., Spokane

Mon-Fri from 2:30-5 pm (bar and patio only)

50% off all spirits, beer and wine; 25% off all food (excluding to-go)

click to enlarge Young Kwak photo Enjoy whiskey, vodka and plenty more spirits during happy hour at Dry Fly Distlling's tasting room.

DRY FLY DISTILLING

1021 W. Riverside Ave., Spokane

Mon-Fri 4-6 pm, all day Sunday

Half off all drinks and flatbreads

FLATSTICK PUB

618 W. Main Ave., Spokane

Mon-Fri from 3-5 pm

$16 for any drink-plus-game combo deal

HERITAGE BAR & KITCHEN

122 S. Monroe St., Spokane

Daily from 3-6 pm

$2 off all appetizers; $1 off all sides; $5 well drinks and tap beer; $6 house wine

IRON GOAT BREWING

1302 W. Second Ave., Spokane

Mon-Thu from 2:30-5 pm

$2 off beer and appetizers; $4 off pitchers

LE VERRE

210 N. Howard St., Spokane

Wed-Sat from 4-6 pm

$6 house wine by the glass; $1 off specialty cocktails

MAX AT MIRABEAU

1100 N. Sullivan Rd., Spokane Valley

Daily from 3-6 pm and 9 pm-close (except major holidays)

$5 MAX Pale Ale pints; $6 MAX Signature press drinks and house wells; $7 select wine by the glass; $8 house martini and Manhattan; $1 off all other local draft beer; $8-$22 appetizers

POOLE'S PUBLIC HOUSE

12310 N. Ruby Rd. (North); 5620 S. Regal St. (South), Spokane

Mon-Sun from 3-5 pm

Half-off all alcoholic beverages; see website (poolespublichouse.com) for rotating daily specials

PURE NORTHWEST

126 N. Division St., Spokane

Daily from 3-6 pm

$4 drafts; $4 off signature cocktails and select shareables

REPUBLIC KITCHEN & TAPHOUSE

120 E. Fourth St., Post Falls

Daily from 3-5 pm

$6 draft beer and house wine; $5-$10 Republic snacks

STEAM PLANT RESTAURANT & BREW PUB

159 S. Lincoln St., Spokane

Tue-Sat from 4-6 pm (also Fri-Sat from 9 pm-close)

$5 house wine, draft beer and well cocktails; $3 carnitas tacos; $12-$13 select appetizers

THE SWINGING DOORS

1018 W. Francis Ave., Spokane

Daily from 3-6 pm

$4 wells and domestic pints, bottles and cans; 20% off all other beer, wine and cocktails; $2 off all appetizers; plus rotating daily specials

SWING LOUNGE

3808 N. Sullivan Road (Valley), 601 W. Riverside Ave. (Downtown Spokane)

Daily from 3-5:30 pm

$5 well drinks and craft draft beers; $7 house wine; $4 domestic beers; $3-$8 food

TAVOLATA

221 N. Wall St., Spokane

Daily from 4-6 pm

$9 select wine by the glass; $9-$11 cocktails; $4-$7 beers; $6 mocktails; $6-$15 small plates and pasta

TRAILBREAKER CIDER

2204 N. Madison St., Liberty Lake

All day Monday; Tue-Fri from 2-5 pm

$1 off pints and wines; $5-$8 select appetizers

TWIGS

Multiple locations, twigsbistro.com

Daily from 3-6 pm and 9 pm-close

$5 Coors Light; $8 select wine by the glass; $8-$10 select cocktails; $5-$10 select appetizers

THE VIKING

1221 N. Stevens St., Spokane

Mon-Sat from 2-6 pm, all day Sunday (excluding Arena events)

$1 off micro draft pints; $2 off micro draft pitchers; $2 off appetizers; $1 off signature craft cocktails and wine specials; see website for rotating daily specials

WAVE SUSHI ISLAND GRILL

525 W. First Ave., Spokane

Daily 3-5 pm

$5 house wine and well drinks; $6 hot sake; $1 off draft beers; $5-$9 appetizers; $4-$11 sushi rolls

WOODEN CITY SPOKANE

821 W. Riverside Ave., Spokane

Mon-Fri from 4-5:30 pm

$1 off draft beer; $9 house wine, $10 sparkling rose; $12 draft old fashioned; $10 gimlet; $11 beer and a shot; $9-$15 snacks

ZOLA

22 W. Main Ave., Spokane

Daily from 4-7 pm

$3 bottled beer and select drafts; $5 all other drafts and seltzers; $7 rotating house wines; $9 shot and a beer; $6-$21 food ♦