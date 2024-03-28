Best Of

Best Happy Hour

Tavolata

What do you call a fake noodle? An im-pasta! But what do you call handmade noodles at impastably good prices? Just the well-loved happy hour at Tavolàta. Every day from 4 to 6 pm, you can get the same entrée-sized serving of some of the restaurant's most popular pasta dishes for about $10 less than they cost at dinnertime. (Currently just $13 each at happy hour!) Pair that with a cocktail, wine or beer for $10 or less, or some small plates and a dessert, and you've got an affordable date night, with the AMC River Park Square theater right upstairs. (SW)

2nd PLACE: Zola
3rd PLACE: The Safari Room, Davenport Tower
NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Stylus Wine and Vinyl Bar, Coeur d'Alene

