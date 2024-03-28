Best Rap Act/Artist

EXZAC CHANGE & MATISSE

You can't fake chemistry, and no Inland Northwest hip-hop act has chemistry that instantly pops like ExZac Change and Mattisse. Free-flowing collaborative energy practically ping pongs back and forth whenever the two MCs team up for an album (like 2022's Growth Spurt) or one of their party-starting live performances. They've been rapping together for over a decade and it shows. A true sum of its parts, the duo also excels in their solo rap efforts, with both Matisse and ExZac dropping new tracks in 2024. Relentless boosters of the local culture (including ExZac's exploits with the podcast Happy 2 B Here), they're the type of uplifting and accessible artists who make the scene a place worth being seen whenever they link up. (SS)

2nd PLACE: T.S. the Solution

3rd PLACE: Truehoods

Best Trivia Night

GARLAND BREW WERKS/BEARDED TRIVIA

Trivia nerds in the Inland Northwest faithfully gather four nights a week around Spokane to get their helping of Mike Duke's Bearded Trivia. Along with Garland Brew Werks, Duke hosts trivia nights at YaYa Brewing Company, Lumberbeard Brewing and Flatstick Pub, Mondays through Thursdays, respectively. For 90 minutes, attendants must shift their brains into overdrive as they traverse Duke's mental obstacle course, which he's finely tuned over the past decade as Spokane's go-to trivia ringleader. (CR)

2nd PLACE: Brick West Brewing Co., Colin Burk

3rd PLACE: nYne Bar & Bistro

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: The Crown & Thistle Pub, Coeur d'Alene





It may have felt like waiting everlong, but when the Foo Fighters finally stopped in Spokane for the first time in six years, fans experienced a triumphant marathon rock and roll set worthy of this honor. Dave Grohl and company treated the sold-out crowd to a blistering array of hits — "My Hero," "The Pretender," "Big Me" and

— that showcased why the band has ruled the modern rock landscape (bonus points for bringing along the Breeders to open the show). And for all the intense headbanging moments, the Foos also brought the emotion when paying tribute to their late drummer Taylor Hawkins with a rendition of "Aurora." To mildly paraphrase the band, we got

. (SS)



This may be Blake Braley's first Best Of win, but he's no stranger to Spokane's live music scene. For the past eight years, Braley and three of his best friends have taken the Zola stage almost every Saturday night and created soulful sonic sorcery with a slate of funk-filled covers and originals to a crowd full of regulars who seek out his soulful stylings. Having released a self-titled EP in 2020 and a live album just this past February, Braley has even more good things coming as he hits the road this fall as a permanent member of Allen Stone's band. Braley has made a name for himself here in his hometown of Spokane, and loyal listeners will undoubtedly follow his fervent voice no matter where his bright future takes him. (MP)



Best Arcade

Best Place for a Kid's Birthday Party

CHAOS ARCADE

For the past three years, Chaos Arcade has been successfully carving out a niche somewhere between the modern ticket-based games reminiscent of a Dave & Buster's experience and the old-school classics. Spokane gamers can move from a Mario Kart racing game to Street Fighter on a retro arcade cabinet in a matter of minutes. The arcade even has a handful of virtual reality experiences for those seeking an even newer gaming experience. Also, with a few party packages and a full menu at the Chaos Café, it's no surprise that the arcade was also named the best place to have a children's birthday party. (CR)

2nd PLACE: Jedi Alliance

3rd PLACE: Gamers Arcade Bar

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Triple Play Family Fun Park, Hayden

2nd PLACE: Pattison's North Roller Skating Center

3rd PLACE: Players & Spectators Event Center

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Triple Play Family Fun Park, Hayden

Best Band, Mostly Originals

SNACKS AT MIDNIGHT

Those seeking a musical pick-me-up needn't look any further than Spokane's own Snacks at Midnight. The pop rock quintet's relentlessly positive tunes feel like sunbeams cutting through the darkness, and the band's energetic live shows match that vibe with bouncy kinetic energy and playful dashes of funk. The group has built up a following by gigging constantly — both at Spokane staples like Zola and the Big Dipper and a host of North Idaho bars — in support of their first record, 2020's Mom's Proud. And 2024 is shaping up to be Snacks at Midnight's biggest year yet with its second album, What You Think You Want, dropping on vinyl this summer. Despite what the name might suggest, Snacks at Midnight are anything but musical junk food. (SS)

2nd PLACE: The Nixon Rodeo

3rd PLACE: Hayes Noble

Best Band, Mostly Covers

TAMARACK RIDGE BAND

Because the Coeur d' Alene music scene is a bit atypical, it's honestly a rare occasion when Inlander readers vote a North Idaho musical act into our Best Of issues. But it's easy to see why folks are drawn to CdA's own Tamarack Ridge Band. Tapping into the Inland Nortwest's love of both country and rock hits, the group's renditions — mostly belted out by singer Lynette Cheri — go down smooth while also having a secret weapon most cover bands lack — strings. With Debbi Hahn on violin, TRB's arrangements possess an element of freshness even when playing a song we've all heard hundreds of times. No matter if you catch them in a bar or as part of an outdoor concert series, Tamarack Ridge Band is likely to have you on your feet and swaying to your favs. (SS)

2nd PLACE: Bruiser

3rd PLACE: Rusty Nail and the Hammers

Best Venue for Comedy

SPOKANE COMEDY CLUB

You don't fully understand how wonderful it is that we have Spokane Comedy Club until you attend similar spaces in other cities. A bad comedy club can be a truly miserable experience: mediocre talent on stage, a chatty heckling audience derailing things, overpriced drink minimums that make the evening unreasonably expensive and overall terrible vibes. It's enough to make one question why they would ever do anything but throw on a comedian's Netflix special and stay inside. But Spokane Comedy Club has none of those issues. It's a tight-run ship of professionalism without sacrificing the laughter. The cabaret-style seating means there's no bad view in the joint, the lack of a drink minimum alleviates the monetary stress (especially for sober folks), and the club consistently draws top-tier touring talent that feel at home in the downtown space's welcoming walls. The quality is no laughing matter, but thankfully the shows still are. (SS)

2nd PLACE: Blue Door Theatre

3rd PLACE: Northern Quest Resort & Casino

Best Gaming / Comic Book Shop

THE COMIC BOOK SHOP

Much like Lois Lane in peril, nerdy locals know they're in safe hands when they see that Superman logo. While Lane sees it on a skin-tight bodysuit, Spokanites see it above the doors to The Comic Book Shop's North Division store. Don't be fooled by the building's nondescript exterior or the most generic business name of all time, the space is a Marvel-filled marvel (literally there are seven huge shelves of just new Marvel graphic novels). The offerings are a true cornucopia of nerdom: comics, action figures, Funko Pops, posters, shirts, Gundam model kits, D&D supplies, tables for card gaming, and even a selection of Japanese Lays chips and other snacks to fuel one's geekdom. A multiverse of possibilities, the Comic Book Shop's reach also includes outposts at NorthTown Mall and in Spokane Valley. While it might not be able to leap tall buildings in a single bound — because... you know... it is a building — there's no denying that The Comic Books Shop is super, man. (SS)2nd PLACE: Merlyn's

3rd PLACE: Uncle's Games

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: EntertainMART, Coeur d'Alene



READER COMMENTS

"Great selection and Beatles memorabilia." (Jim T.); "Longest history in Spokane with the owner Bob having deep knowledge of rock from the NW scene to global. If it's not in the store, Bob will find it for you. Bob has played in many bands over the years and knows the music business on both sides of the stage." (Leslie S.); "A Spokane institution!" (Jesse R.)



2nd PLACE: Bigfoot Records

3rd PLACE: Resurrection Records

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: The Long Ear, Coeur d'Alene

"What a refreshing and interactive event. Loved it!" (Sharon H.); "So different!" (Maria T.); "The music and the costumes!" (Jessica B.)

Best Outdoor Concert of Past Year

MODEST MOUSE, PIXIES, CAT POWER, SPOKANE PAVILION, 9/6/23

"They were so fantastic, and the Pavilion was rocking!" (Benjamin M.); "Love the large grass seating because of the incline. Easy access and speedy entry." (Linda C.); "So good! The Pavilion was a great spot!" (Ashley L.)

2nd PLACE: Ghost, Amon Amarth, BECU Live at Northern Quest, 8/5/23

3rd PLACE: Lindsey Stirling, BECU Live at Northern Quest, 8/29/23

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Michael Franti & Spearhead, Soja, Festival at Sandpoint, 8/3/23

Best Live Music Venue

BECU LIVE AT NORTHERN QUEST

"Love the venue and great sound no matter where you sit!" (Kelly D.); "Not too big, not too small — Goldilocks just-right size to see the performers and feel like you're part of the action." (Sherry J.); "Good venue, and when you're done, you can go upstairs and relax in the best rooms and the best beds around!" (Ronnie L.); "Just wow..." (Dennis E.)

2nd PLACE: The Knitting Factory

3rd PLACE: Spokane Pavilion

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Nashville North, Stateline

Best Radio DJ or Team

DAVE, KEN & MOLLY, KZZU

"So funny! And good-hearted — just fun to listen to." (Heather B.); "They're the classic radio trio for Spokane!" (Margarita M.); "Always and forever." (Jess D.)

2nd PLACE: Jay & Kevin, Big 99.9 Coyote Country

3rd PLACE: Electric Bender with AnT_EyE, KYRS

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Uncle Larry, KPND, Sandpoint



Best Movie Theater

AMC RIVER PARK SQUARE 20

"Comfortable seats, 3D movies." (Donna S.); "Dolby Theater experience is like no other!" (John S.); "Comfy seats and great popcorn." (Patti L.)

2nd PLACE: The Garland Theater

3rd PLACE: Magic Lantern Theatre

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Regal Riverstone, Coeur d'Alene

Best Bowling Center

LILAC LANES CASINO & BOWLING CENTER

"Supports Special Olympics competitions at their business." (Shirley L.); "They contribute to the community." (Carolyn W.); "It's got Lilac in the name, so you know it's good." (Hector A.)

2nd PLACE: North Bowl

3rd PLACE: Players & Spectators Event Center

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Sunset Lanes, Coeur d'Alene