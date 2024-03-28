Best Local Podcast

SPOKAST!

Spotify claims it hosts close to 5 million podcasts. The website Exploding Topics claims that about 450,000 of those are about education, 222,000 are about health and fitness, and 159,000 are about sports. But there is only ONE podcast that rose to the top of our list for celebrating the people living, working, learning, working out and playing sports in Spokane, Washington. Tune in to Brennon Poynor's weekly interviews to hear local artists, athletes, leaders and entrepreneurs explain their process and love on the city. And the thing is, Spokast! isn't just about producing its own show — half of its space is dedicated to helping other creators record their own podcasts. Now that's what we call celebration and support. (EB)

2nd PLACE: Grind 365

3rd PLACE: Trending Northwest

Best Arts / Cultural Event

TERRAIN

Every fall, without a doubt, there's a line around the block in downtown Spokane of excited people waiting to enter an... abandoned building? No need to worry, it's just Spokane's biggest celebration of local art — Terrain! Put on by the arts nonprofit of the same name, it's truly a one-of-a-kind event. Hundreds of artists get to display their work in the heart of downtown for the once-a-year, one-night showcase highlighting every facet of the region's thriving art scene. Over 10,000 people traipse in and out of the building, up and down the stairs and all around, absolutely buzzed to be seeing a plethora of local art. The festival doesn't just include paintings, drawings and sculptures — Terrain is filled with whimsical installations, dance performances, live music, poetry and so much more. Run by dynamic duo Ginger Ewing and Jackie Caro, Terrain celebrates its 15th iteration in 2024, and you'll definitely have FOMO if you don't attend. (MP)

2nd PLACE: Spokane Pride

3rd PLACE: Unity in the Community

Best TV Sportscaster

TRAVIS GREEN, KREM

It hasn't taken long for Travis Green to establish strong support among sports fans here in the Inland Northwest. The 2016 graduate of Colorado State University arrived at KREM in the fall of 2021 after getting his start at a TV station in Corpus Christi, Texas. By July of 2022, he had been promoted to sports director at KREM. In the spring of 2023, less than a year-and-a-half after arriving in Spokane, he was voted Best TV Sportscaster by Inlander readers. Now, in the spring of 2024, Green has picked up another win in the category. (WM)

2nd PLACE: Dennis Patchin, NonStop Local

3rd PLACE: Alex Crescenti, KXLY

Auntie's is a local landmark. Since 1978, the bookstore has stood in downtown Spokane as a destination for book lovers. It has a well-stocked section of local authors and regularly hosts book readings and other events. The store also hosts a variety of regular book clubs with themes like "Science/nature," "Mystery/thriller," "Queer & weird" and more. Auntie's also celebrates freedom of expression by participating in Banned Book Week by highlighting titles that have been challenged or banned in libraries and schools across the country. If you aren't sure what to read, just ask! Staff are super knowledgeable and always ready to give recommendations to seasoned literary snobs and new readers alike. (NS)

Best Local Elected Official

MAYOR LISA BROWN

This year, the title for best local elected official goes to Mayor Lisa Brown, the former state Senate majority leader who defeated the incumbent mayor in November. Brown's first few months in office have been busy. When a cold snap struck in early January, Brown declared a state of emergency and rushed to expand the city's shelter capacity. Her new administration is now grappling with the city's looming $50 million budget deficit. There are a lot of challenges ahead, but Brown has allies: The two runners-up in this year's best local elected contest both campaigned alongside Brown and pledged to collaborate with her on a "better way" for Spokane. Mayors tend to do well in Best Of contests. Former Mayors Nadine Woodward, David Condon and Mary Verner all won best elected official at some point in their term. (NS)

2nd PLACE: Betsy Wilkerson, Spokane City Council President

3rd PLACE: Paul Dillon, Spokane City Council member

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Amy Evans, Coeur d'Alene City Council member







A garbage-sucking goat. A B-list zombie show. An unfathomable amount of Carhartt. Spokane's got character alright, though it's not exactly what you would call, well, elegant. But that's the point, right? When locals Taylor Weech and Erika Prins Simonds accidentally coined the phrase "Keep Spokane Kind of Gross," it was only with the utmost affection. Their nostalgia and hometown pride balked at the idea of getting rid of the "eyesores" that colored their childhood and entertained as adults. Others felt the same. Now, the slogan is a sticker sold at Giant Nerd Books and stuck on bumpers cruising down Monroe, Riverside, Market and 29th. Proud Spokanites can also broadcast it from their chest with T-shirts sold at Boo Radley's. No matter how Spokane grows, don't get rid of our goat! (EB)

READER COMMENTS

"It is wonderful to have a place to stay when families have so much stress in their lives! My granddaughter was lucky enough to be able to stay there whilst she went through her cancer treatments." (Carolyn T.); "RMHC is a huge resource to the region as a whole and supports one of our region's largest employers, the medical industry." (Jacob B.); "The work they do is incredible." (Matthew G.)



Best Charity Event

TOM'S TURKEY DRIVE, KREM TV AND SECOND HARVEST

"It's the largest food drive in the area. Thousands of families get a full Thanksgiving dinner." (Dan W.); "Every year gets better. Everyone gets to participate. They make it fun!" (Jeannine L.); "Year after year, Tom Sherry has driven this event to success. It benefits so many in our area. Thank you, Tom!" (Jane S.)

2nd PLACE: Beyond Pink Designer Fashion Show & Auction

3rd PLACE: Spokane Humane Society FurrBall

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: The Showcase, Community Cancer Fund, Coeur d'Alene

Best TV Weathercaster

JEREMY LAGOO, KREM

"It is such a joy watching him, and he knows what he's talking about. Educational and entertaining!" (Nancy M.); "Let'sss Goooooo Lagooooooo!!!" (Shane T.); "He is not afraid to have fun and be a little goofy. This makes him feel more approachable and local. His dog also deserves a vote." (Terri G.); "Comedic value..." (Mark D.)

2nd PLACE: Leslie Lowe, NonStop Local

3rd PLACE: Kris Crocker, KXLY

Best Art Gallery

THE MAC

"I love the size — big enough to get a real feeling for their exhibits, but not too big that it's overwhelming." (Beth R.); "Great exhibits and interactive areas in a beautiful space." (Louisa S.); "Love the changing exhibits and the Campbell House." (Michelle S.)

2nd PLACE: Terrain Gallery

3rd PLACE: Marmot Art Space

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: The Art Spirit Gallery, Coeur d'Alene

Best TV Anchorperson

MARK HANRAHAN, KREM

"Serious yet funny. Great delivery style." (Rick H.); "Well spoken, informative, friendly demeanor." (MaryAnn M.); "Always upbeat and smiling!" (Teri D.); "No-nonsense reporting, just straight forward with the facts." (Phyllis C.)

2nd PLACE: Whitney Ward, KREM

3rd PLACE: Tim Pham, KREM

Best Local Instagram

@SPOKANEPLAYGROUND

"I love Anna's page because she not only shares all the best things with us but she is a HUGE supporter of local business." (Corinna R.); "She's super genuine and highlights things other than food." (London H.); "Spokane Playground beautifully tells the story of Spokane." (Emily T.)

2nd PLACE: @spokaneeats

3rd PLACE: @trendingnorthwest

Best Arts Festival

ARTFEST AT THE MAC

"Outdoors with music, beer, great vibe!" (Jamie A.); "Well-curated show that draws talent from a broad area." (Terri G.); "It is legendary to me!" (Robin C.); "Because you can't get enough handcrafted jewelry." (Tomas L.)

2nd PLACE: Art on the Green, Coeur d'Alene

3rd PLACE: Terrain's Brrrzaar