Best Wine Shop

VINO! A WINE SHOP

With a legacy stretching back nearly 30 years it's easy to see why locals trust — and love — the expertise, service and selection at Vino! in downtown Spokane. Vino!'s team brings more than 85 years of combined wine industry knowledge and experience to their customers. The shop's popular Wine of the Month Club can match any budget or interest, from those who are simply "wine curious" to seasoned sippers curating their own wine cellars. For wine enthusiasts seeking to expand their palates, Vino! offers a robust schedule of weekly wine tastings, plus in-store events with winemakers from near and far, as well as pairing dinners co-hosted with local restaurants and more. (CS)



2nd PLACE: Nectar

3rd PLACE: Rocket Market

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Pilgrim's Market, Coeur d'Alene

Best Women's Boutique

AUDREY'S BOUTIQUE

Not many businesses in the Inland Northwest have been around as long as Audrey's Boutique, which opened in the late 1960s. Throughout the five-plus decades since, Audrey's has not only kept abreast of fleeting fashion trends, it's stood out from bigger competitors at malls and online by offering something those platforms can't: an unwavering commitment to personalized customer service. Current and fourth owner Victoria Ferro is well-known as Audrey's resident "bra whisperer" due to her superb skills in helping women in all stages of life find undergarments that are well-fitting and comfortable. (Since its founding, Audrey's has specialized in fitting bras for post-mastectomy breast cancer survivors, and still does.) Audrey's sells much more than bras, though — formalwear, swimsuits and more are also among its year-round selection. (CS)

2nd PLACE: Simple Wildflower

3rd PLACE: Jema Lane Boutique

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: T-Blue Boutique, Coeur d'Alene and Hayden

Best Bridal Shop

HONEST IN IVORY

Every bride wants to look their best on the big day, and Honest in Ivory has them clothed, from veil to shoes and everything in between. If your jewelry needs polishing, the boutique has a ring cleaner, as well as fun "Mrs." T-shirts and jackets. Honest in Ivory encourages its brides to love their body while shopping for a beautiful designer dress. The shop has bridesmaids' gowns, too. Whether you're looking for something off the shoulder, romantic and dreamy, elegant and stunning, or a little less traditional like a lacy, black gown, you'll find it there. Honest in Ivory also has a sister consignment shop, Dearly, offering sample gowns in addition to consigned dresses for the bride in a hurry or on a budget. (CSh)

2nd PLACE: Marcella's Bridal

3rd PLACE: Believe Bride

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Cloud Nine Bridal, Coeur d'Alene

Best Pet Supplies

THE URBAN CANINE

For the four-legged friends in our lives, only the best will do. This mindset is foundational to the entire team at the Urban Canine. At its two Spokane stores (South Hill and Five Mile), the Urban Canine stocks everything a pet parent needs (and yes, despite the name, this inventory also caters to felines) to keep their best friends happy and healthy. Find high-quality food and treats, collars, toys, carriers, beds, and beyond. Frequent customers can sign up for a loyalty program, and staff are always more than happy to offer advice and personal recommendations. (CS)



2nd PLACE: Prairie Dog Pet Mercantile

3rd PLACE: (tie) Northwest Seed & Pet, The Yuppy Puppy

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: GoodDog Pet Supplies Plus, Coeur d'Alene

Best Florist

ROSE & BLOSSOM

Florists have magical jobs. They're required to take something gorgeous that nature has already produced, and turn it into an even more dazzling feat of beauty — which can be a challenge. That doesn't phase Rose & Blossom owner Terri O'Connor though. She has been brightening the Inland Northwest with her exquisite floral bouquets for more than three decades. What started in 1992 as niche rose store Just Roses Plus morphed into an all-inclusive floral shop when O'Connor rebranded it as Rose & Blossom in 2014. Now, she has a team of florists with almost a century of experience among them creating masterful pieces of floral art for folks throughout Spokane County. (CR)

2nd PLACE: Adelaide Co. Floral

3rd PLACE: Appleway Florist

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Duncan's Florist Shop, Hayden







Best Dog Trainer



DIAMONDS IN THE RUFF

Whether you have a new puppy in the family or just adopted an older dog and want them to learn some new tricks, Diamonds in the Ruff has welcomed all since 1996. Four-week group classes start at $175, and private lessons and specialty classes are also available. If you're searching for an answer to a behavioral question, check out the FAQs on their website. Diamond in the Ruff covers everything from what's normal dog behavior to how to get your puppy to stop biting, as well as advice on fearful dogs and dealing with noise phobias about thunder or fireworks. Even more, the local trainer's site recommends blogs and books to help you and your furry family member develop a healthy, happy relationship for many years. (CSh)





Best Farmers Market

PERRY STREET THURSDAY MARKET

For six months a year, Spokane's vibrant South Perry neighborhood comes alive every Thursday afternoon. While neighbors meander the historic neighborhood's streets — market baskets, carts and wagons in tow — to the market's hub next to Grant Park, those from farther afield have good reason to make the trek by bus, bike or car. For more than two decades now, the Perry Street Thursday Market has been locals' go-to for some of the freshest and tastiest produce and other foodstuffs in the region. In 2024, the market celebrates its 22nd anniversary, marking another year highlighting locally grown, harvested and handmade goods. (CS)





2nd PLACE: Kendall Yards Night Market

3rd PLACE: Liberty Lake Farmers Market

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Kootenai County Farmers' Market, Hayden



Best Retail Cannabis Shop



CINDER

What do you look for in a dispensary? If it's convenience, there's surely a Cinder near you, considering there are three locations around the Spokane metro area: downtown, North Spokane and Spokane Valley. If it's selection, Cinder's got you covered, especially with edibles. If it's value, their daily themed deals are always friendly on the wallet. Check all of those boxes and you've got a good dispensary. Check them as thoroughly as Cinder does, and you've got an eight-time Best of winner in the retail cannabis shop category, and remember, we've only had retail cannabis shops for a decade. (WM)





Best Toy Store

WHIZ KIDS

The independent and locally owned Whiz Kids offers a variety of educational and fun activities that keep kids engaged and entertained. A staple of River Park Square, the shop prides itself on quality customer service and sells toys ranging from stuffed animals to puzzles and bouncy balls for endless play. It also carries plenty of science and math-based materials such as flashcards, science kits and brain teasers that provide a fun twist on learning. Fiction and nonfiction books round out the selection, providing something for kids of all ages to enjoy. (LK)

BEST CANNABIS EDIBLES SELECTION

2nd PLACE: The Green Nugget

3rd PLACE: (tie) Apex Cannabis, Piece of Mind Cannabis



Best Local Cannabis Brand

BLUE ROOTS CANNABIS CO.



Quality over quantity is a commitment at Blue Roots Cannabis Co., though they may need to make an exception when it comes to winning awards. This is the third-straight Best Of win for the Airway Heights-based company. Founded in 2013, Blue Roots has been growing small-batch cannabis since the early days of legalization. Don't let the word "small" fool you, though. Blue Roots' selection of products is vast, offering everything from flower and prerolls to cartridges and disposables. (WM)



2nd PLACE: Phat Panda

3rd PLACE: (tie) Buddy Boy Farm, Lilac City Gardens



Best Budtender

NICOLE WALKER, THE GREEN NUGGET



Nicole Walker knows cannabis. She got her start working on a medical farm in California before returning home to Spokane six years ago and moving into the retail side of the business. For the past four years she's built quite a reputation behind the counter at the Green Nugget. A people person at heart, Walker says the best part of her job, "really is the customers." With her background in medical marijuana and years of experience at a recreational dispensary, Walker enjoys helping everyone find the product they need, whether it's a preroll for pain or an eighth for enjoyment. (WM)



2nd PLACE: Mitchell Dunn, Lucky Leaf Co.

3rd PLACE: Vincent Alberty, Cinder



Best New Business (Opened In Past Year)



Lego lovers rejoiced last year when Spokane got not one, but two local spots fulfilling all their brick-building needs. While River Park Square's official Lego store brings brand-new pieces and box sets to the Inland Northwest, the locally owned Brick Buy Brick takes things several steps further by offering gently used sets and bulk pieces alongside brand-new Legos. Located in the charming Garland District, the shop also has an event room that's been popular for kids' birthday parties. From allowance-friendly bulk bags and a build-your-own mini fig table to higher-end sets and rare, collectible Legos, Brick Buy Brick has it all. Locals looking to offload their own collections can also schedule trade-in appointments. (CS)





Best Skate Shop

PARADIGM SKATE SUPPLY



The name does not lie at Paradigm Skate Supply, where everything available is specifically for skaters. Owner Kip Harrison sells snowboards, too, but his true passion lies with skateboarding first and foremost. Founded in 2008 just a few blocks from the famed but now-demolished Under the Freeway Skatepark, Paradigm is more than just a shop selling decks, trucks and all the gear a skater would need. Harrison and his crew have built an inclusive hub for skaters from around the Spokane community. Paradigm works to support that community with events like stand-up comedy and art shows. (WM)



2nd PLACE: Pistole Boardshop

3rd PLACE: Shred SportsBest Antique Shop

Best Vintage Boutique

BOULEVARD MERCANTILE



With its ever-rotating array of furniture, clothing, art, decor and more, every trip to Boulevard Mercantile is ripe with discovery. For nearly a decade (the shop will celebrate its 10th anniversary in early 2025!) the thoughtfully curated store in Spokane's core, on Washington Street just north of the river, has been an esteemed conduit between its handpicked local vendors and the region's growing community of vintage and antique enthusiasts. Shoppers love that every trip to Boulevard offers something new, even though all those "new" pieces are actually pretty old objects. Among the limitless examples of what one might find: a handbuilt antique buffet, swanky midcentury sofa, cozy wool mackinaw, botanical lithograph prints and so much more. (CS)

BEST ANTIQUE SHOP

2nd PLACE: Tossed and Found

3rd PLACE: Blue Cat Vintage

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Rebel Junk Vintage Market, Coeur d'Alene

BEST VINTAGE BOUTIQUE

2nd PLACE: Veda Lux

3rd PLACE: Chic and Shab

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Rebel Junk Vintage Market, Coeur d'Alene

READER COMMENTS

Best Now Closed Local Business You Miss Most

THE WHITE ELEPHANT

2nd PLACE: Lucky You Lounge

3rd PLACE: Hastings

WHITE ELEPHANT: "Especially at Christmas! And their model train department is really missed!" (Gary K.); "Great prices and sporting goods!" (Chris K.); "TOYS!" (Jessica J.)

LUCKY YOU LOUNGE: "Great local hang, food was awesome, music always satisfied." (Pamela P.); "Was the best place for music and dancing with great atmosphere. I miss the pink bathroom." (Michaela M.); "PLEASE COME BACK!!!" (Justyce B.) ED NOTE: Good news, Justyce, as the old Lucky You Lounge space has just reopened as The Chameleon, featuring music, food and arts events.

HASTINGS: "It was my childhood! Renting movies, buying CDs, books, toys, gifts, etc. It was THE best store in all of Spokane. #RIPHastings." (Brandon N.); "Do I really need to explain?" (Ashley L.); "I'll never get over it." (Claire H.)



Best Gifts

BOO RADLEY’S



“I buy strange gifts.” (Ron H.); “Super eclectic and fun!” (Morgan H.); “Unique items you won’t find anywhere else.” (Leigh H.)



2nd PLACE: Atticus

3rd PLACE: From Here

NORTH IDAHO’S BEST: Mix It Up, Coeur d’Alene



Best International Market

DE LEON FOODS



“I love entering these doors and feeling like I’m back in Mexico again. Delicious food cooked in the deli!” (Margarita M.); “Get what you need here. Great hot foods counter, too!” (Sherry J.); “Love me some tamales.” (Jeff H.)



2nd PLACE: Asian World Food Market

3rd PLACE: Best Asian Market

Best Hotel

THE HISTORIC DAVENPORT HOTEL



“Best sleep ever on their oh-so-comfy bed, shower is roomy with the best smelling soap ever, the whole establishment is gorgeous, and it’s a Spokane landmark!” (Sharon W.); “A classic.” (Hayley C.); “Unique: a trip to the 1900s — elegant. Peacock Lounge is a great place for a drink.” (Malika O.)



2nd PLACE: Northern Quest Resort

3rd PLACE: The Davenport Grand Hotel

NORTH IDAHO’S BEST: The Coeur d’Alene Resort

Best Car Dealership

CAMP CHEVROLET

"No high-pressure sales pitch. Reliable repairs, polite employees." (Shirley L.); "Amazing service!" (Erin B.); "Locally owned, great sales staff, involved in the community." (Andy K.)





North Idaho Best Car Dealership

PARKER AUTOMOTIVE GROUP



"Great customer service, not just selling you a car." (Larry M.); "Integrity." (Robin C.); "Easy to work with, excellent customer service." (Sharon G.)



Best Jewelry

JEWELRY DESIGN CENTER



"I shop exclusively here and have had a good experience. Do an excellent job on the maintenance and cleaning of various jewelry. They even fixed a pair of sunglasses for me that I did not buy there." (Michael M.); "Far and away the best jewelry buying experience Spokane has ever seen. The craftsmanship is perfection. I cannot express how much I recommend them, from buying a watch battery to your anniversary or engagement ring!" (Christopher V.); "All the sparkles in the store. So many to choose from." (Karen C.)



2nd PLACE: Tracy Jewelers

3rd PLACE: Pounder's Jewelry

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Clark's Diamond Jewelers, Coeur d'Alene

Best Wedding Venue

BEACON HILL CATERING & EVENTS



"They completely help plan for your special day. The venue is gorgeous, the food incredible and the staff is so accommodating." (Linda R.); "The view!" (Heather E.); "Consistent, detailed, delicious!" (Ali O.)



2nd PLACE: Arbor Crest Wine Cellars

3rd PLACE: Kalispel Golf and Country Club

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Hagadone Event Center, CDA

Best Thrift Shop

GLOBAL NEIGHBORHOOD THRIFT & VINTAGE



"Global Neighborhood Thrift has the best vintage goods, books, clothing, housewares and everything else you need! And they provide all of this with a very worthwhile mission of welcoming refugees, providing English classes, teaching job skills, and doing all of this while loving our earth and all of its people." (Norilee K.); "I love that they have a vintage section that's actually affordable!" (Anna P.); "Good clothes and helping refugees? What's not to like?" (Sam L.)



2nd PLACE: Goodwill Industries of the Inland Northwest

3rd PLACE: Union Gospel Mission Thrift Store

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Idaho Youth Ranch Thrift Store, Coeur d'Alene and Post Falls

Best Pawn Shop

PAWN 1



Best Grocery Store

MY FRESH BASKET



"It is like no other grocery store in Washington! It is a must to go to." (Kristy L.); "Great service! Beautiful fresh fruits, veggies, super fish and butcher counter with knowledgeable staff." (Victoria F.); "Organic, great staff, great owners!" (Erica N.)



2nd PLACE: Pilgrim's Market, Coeur d'Alene

3rd PLACE: Huckleberry's Natural Market