Best Antique Shop

Best Vintage Boutique

BOULEVARD MERCANTILE



With its ever-rotating array of furniture, clothing, art, decor and more, every trip to Boulevard Mercantile is ripe with discovery. For nearly a decade (the shop will celebrate its 10th anniversary in early 2025!) the thoughtfully curated store in Spokane's core, on Washington Street just north of the river, has been an esteemed conduit between its handpicked local vendors and the region's growing community of vintage and antique enthusiasts. Shoppers love that every trip to Boulevard offers something new, even though all those "new" pieces are actually pretty old objects. Among the limitless examples of what one might find: a handbuilt antique buffet, swanky midcentury sofa, cozy wool mackinaw, botanical lithograph prints and so much more. (CS)



2nd PLACE: Tossed and Found

3rd PLACE: Blue Cat Vintage

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Rebel Junk Vintage Market, Coeur d'Alene



2nd PLACE: Veda Lux

3rd PLACE: Chic and Shab

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Rebel Junk Vintage Market, Coeur d'Alene