Peace, Love and Best Of

click to enlarge Cody Thomas illustration

Since the Inlander's very first Best Of Readers Poll 31 years ago, it's always been one of our most popular issues. Inlander readers are quick to pick it up and find out which local businesses, events and people made it to first place, hoping their own favorites are in the mix and to seek out other top-rated spots to visit. And anyone in the running is, of course, eager to see if they broke the top three.

Know who else is also excited, year after year, to find out and finally share the results? Us! After months of prep — deciding which of the nearly 200 questions will be on the ballot, launching the voting cycle, tallying the votes through our third-party, independent online system, assigning stories on the winners, designing the issue, and so much more — getting to see what our readers have chosen as the best of the Inland Northwest never ceases to be fun for the entire Inlander team.

And so here it is. There are brand new categories (like "Best Seltzer," "Best Local Book of the Past Year" and "Best Candles") along with several new inductees to the Hall of Fame, folks who've logged a total of 10 first-place wins. There are upsets, too, and even two local businesses that have won first place for 30 years straight — congrats to Domini Sandwiches and Auntie's Bookstore! There's tons more to reveal, including winners of reader-popular categories like the "Best New Restaurant" and "Best New Business" that opened here in the past year. Plus, we've again thrown some fun "bonus" questions into the mix, such as asking you all to chime in on who should have a Spokane street named after them.

Each year, the Best Of issue is the Inlander's extra special gift to the community — a supersized celebration of this place we call home. We can't wait for you to see what's inside.

— CHEY SCOTT, Arts & Culture Editor