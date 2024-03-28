Best Of

Best Italian Food

Italia Trattoria

By

click to enlarge Best Italian Food

Best Italian Food
ITALIA TRATTORIA

In the midst of Browne's Addition, Italia Trattoria has taken the hearts of Best Of voters with a love for Italian cuisine. With house-made pasta, locally sourced and seasonal produce, and a frequently changing menu, there's always something new and fresh to try. Diners can expect to find classic dishes like spaghetti and meatballs or gnocchi, as well as more adventurous choices like squid ink fettuccine. Plus, Italia serves weekend brunch; their popular menu includes fresh pastries, eggs benedict, hashes and more, so you can satisfy your cravings for Italian food morning or night. (SSa)
2nd PLACE: Tavolata
3rd PLACE: Tomato Street
NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Angelo's Ristorante, Coeur d'Alene

Tags

Previous: Best Indian Food
Next: Best Vegan/Vegetarian Food

Best of Food

Best of Food

Best Burgers

By Nate Sanford

Best Burgers

Best New Restaurant

By Eliza Billingham

Best New Restaurant

Best Cupcakes

By Summer Sandstrom

Best Cupcakes
More »

Best of Sandpoint

By Carrie Scozzaro

Best of Sandpoint

Best of the Palouse

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Best of the Palouse

Best of Drink Local & Nightlife

Best of Drink Local & Nightlife

Best of Music & Entertainment

Best of Music & Entertainment
More »
Riverfront Park Easter Egg Hunt

Riverfront Park Easter Egg Hunt @ Riverfront Park

Sat., March 30, 10-11 a.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
Make a Payment
© 2024 Inlander
Powered By Foundation