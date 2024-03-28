Best Italian Food

ITALIA TRATTORIA



In the midst of Browne's Addition, Italia Trattoria has taken the hearts of Best Of voters with a love for Italian cuisine. With house-made pasta, locally sourced and seasonal produce, and a frequently changing menu, there's always something new and fresh to try. Diners can expect to find classic dishes like spaghetti and meatballs or gnocchi, as well as more adventurous choices like squid ink fettuccine. Plus, Italia serves weekend brunch; their popular menu includes fresh pastries, eggs benedict, hashes and more, so you can satisfy your cravings for Italian food morning or night. (SSa)

2nd PLACE: Tavolata

3rd PLACE: Tomato Street

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Angelo's Ristorante, Coeur d'Alene