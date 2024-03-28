click to enlarge Young Kwak photos Sweet Frostings' treats have a signature look and flavor.

Using high quality ingredients and giving extra attention to detail, Sweet Frostings produces cupcakes and other baked goods worth every bite.

"I think having that professional level of service and high expectations sets us apart from a grocery store or home baker," says manager Jessica Winfrey.

Winfrey's mother Sally Winfrey started Sweet Frostings in 2011 after a friend, Judy Rozier Beebe, approached her about starting their own cupcake store selling higher-quality sweets than one could typically find via the grocery store or baking mix. Now they've logged 10 years of first-place wins.

Sally, who's been baking for 40 years, had worked as a merchandiser in grocery stores for years.

"I sold mixes and fillings and things that weren't made with real quality ingredients," she says.

Sweet Frostings, on the other hand, uses real ingredients and tries to buy from local farms and businesses as often as possible.

"We use real heavy cream, we use real vanilla, real cocoa, real Belgian chocolate," Sally says. "I think that what's helped our longevity is being consistent and trying to sell the best product humanly possible."

Sally brought Jessica on board shortly after opening Sweet Frostings. The mother-daughter team caters to a variety of dietary needs, offering gluten-free, soy-free, egg-free and vegan options.

"We work really hard on educating our staff so that they can also help guide people," Jessica says.

"Everything's made from scratch, [but if] we make mistakes, if somebody says, 'Hey, this cupcake is dry' or something like that, we'll remake it," Jessica says. "Our goal is to make everyone happy."

Sweet Frostings also offers a wide range of customization choices for its cakes and cupcakes.

"We come out with all sorts of fun, beautiful cookies, but if you want a rock-and-roll, country disco ball theme, we'll make that for you," Jessica says. "That's kind of what we've always specialized in, doing that extra customization."

Sweet Frostings sells cakes, cupcakes, cookies, macarons, pastries and even home decorating kits, plus coffee and a variety of party supplies at its stores: downtown's flagship location and a second shop in North Spokane.

"If you really need your grandma's baking, but grandma's in a different state and you need it right now and you're not going to make it yourself, then come to Sweet Frostings," Jessica says.

2nd PLACE: Breaüxdoo Bakery

3rd PLACE: Nothing Bundt Cakes

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Stacie's Cakes, Post Falls