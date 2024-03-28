Best Dessert
MiFLAVOUR
Whether you go to their storefront on Sprague or find one of their treats in a local grocery store, you don't want to miss out on the delicious macarons and other French pastries prepared by the miFlavour staff. Their raspberry cheesecake macarons? The perfect indulgent pick-me-up for any "treat yo' self" moment. Their mirror glaze mousses? Beautiful. Not into sweets? They've even got savory croissant sandwiches. Find everything from chocolate bars to macaron ice cream sandwiches at this popular dessert shop. (SW)
2nd PLACE: Birdie's Pie Shop, Hayden, Post Falls and Spokane
3rd PLACE: Breaüxdoo Bakery
Best Artisan Bread
THE GRAIN SHED
There are so many things that make Grain Shed's bread unique. The ingredients are thoughtfully sourced, emphasizing grains grown as nearby as Endicott, Washington. Loaves are distinct, from fragrant Oatis sourdough to spicy Vollkornbrot rye, to nutty and slightly sweet cherry pecan. Consistency and nutritive value are ensured through freshly milled flour and a meticulously monitored baking process. This was the vision chef-turned-baker Shaun Thompson Duffy evolved from his original Culture Breads into the Grain Shed, co-founded by brewers Teddy Benson, Joel Williamson and Palouse Heritage farms' Don Scheuerman. More than just bread, the Grain Shed also includes a brewery, a business incubator — check out Texas-inspired food utilizing Grain Shed's baked goods at Locos in Hillyard — and a place for people to connect and create community. (CSz)
2nd PLACE: Rind and Wheat
3rd PLACE: Great Harvest
NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Back Pocket Bakery & MAK Bread, Coeur d'Alene
UMI KITCHEN & SUSHI BAR
"Umi, oh my, I'm a fool for you, baby!" Ok, that might not be exactly what Lulu sings. But it's the song this city's been singing this past year while digging into Las Vegas rolls, Kobe beef rolls, and, of course, the Spokane roll at this uber popular Kendall Yards sushi spot. Chefs Tong Liu and Haru Wang have captured the hearts of seafood lovers across the Northwest with their killer knife skills and unstoppable creativity — East Coasters are tempted by the baked lobster roll, and raw fish skeptics can join in the fun with the First Love roll with banana tempura and coconut cream. This is the stuff of simp-y love songs for sure. (EB)
2nd PLACE: Sushi.com
3rd PLACE: QQ Sushi & Kitchen
NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Syringa Japanese Cafe, Coeur d'Alene
Best BBQ
OUTLAW BBQ & CATERING
With its foundation as a catering company, the likelihood is high that you've experienced the deliciousness that is Outlaw BBQ at a company event or big family get-together. Meat so tender you can cut it with a fork. Yummy sides like savory bacon ranch potato salad or cheesy cornbread. And plenty of sauce, from tangy "yella" to a not-too-spicy PNW red, both available for purchase by the bottle in case you have a hankering to try your hand at barbecue. But why would you? Find totally legit barbecue at any of four locations: a carryout-only spot on the South Hill, plus sit down service on the North Side, in Spokane Valley and the newest collaboration, an event space with Brick West Brewing Co. downtown. (CSz)
2nd PLACE: TT's Old Iron Brewery and BBQ
3rd PLACE: Longhorn Barbecue
NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: The Relic Smokehouse and Pub, Coeur d'Alene
Best Donuts
DONUT PARADE
Doughnut cravings can strike at any time, morning, noon, or in the middle of the night. Thankfully, Donut Parade is open 24/7 to satisfy any sweet tooth. Located on North Hamilton, a short drive from Gonzaga University or the NorthTown mall, Donut Parade makes tried-and-true favorites like melt-in-your-mouth maple bars, old fashioned or blueberry cake doughnuts, cinnamon swirl, jelly and custard-filled, and apple fritters. Or, maybe like a doughnut that's a little bit different, like the savory-sweet combo of a maple bacon bar, or a chocolate bar covered in M&M's and pretzel pieces. Buy them individually or splurge and treat yourself (and maybe share with your friends or family) to a dozen delicious doughnuts. (CSh)
2nd PLACE: Fluffy's Donuts To Go
3rd PLACE: Retro Donuts
NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Gross Donuts, Post Falls
Best Pie
BIRDIE'S PIE SHOP
There's a good chance you or someone you know is a "frequent pie-er" at this sweet, nostalgic local chain. Owner Sharee Moss and her "pie chicks" consistently churn out the area's favorite pies, from 11-inch family-sized crusts to perfectly miniature pie bites. Traditional flavors are always available, from a savory chicken pot pie to the sweet tooth-satisfying apple, triple berry, pecan, and key lime. But Birdie's keeps it fun with rotating daily flavors at all three shops across North Idaho and Spokane, with plenty of gluten-free options to boot. You'll feel just as at home in Birdie's Pie Shop as you would in Grandma Birdella's oven-warmed kitchen. (EB)
2nd PLACE: Bean & Pie
3rd PLACE: Cyrus O'Leary's Pies
Best Interior Design of a Restaurant
STEAM PLANT RESTAURANT & BREW PUB
Organic design in an industrial space? Yes, if you consider that the Steam Plant Restaurant & Brew Pub's eye-catching interior is a natural evolution of the 108-year-old building's primary function as a power source for Spokane's downtown core. In 1996, rather than tear down or tile over the interior gizmos and gadgetry, owners renovated the interior to incorporate those unique industrial qualities of the multitiered space. In 2018, HDG Architecture added its touch with a new bar, booths and tables. And it's not just the Steam Plant's interior that intrigues visitors. There's nothing quite like seeing the former plant's twin stacks lit up at night. (CSz)
2nd PLACE: Sorella
3rd PLACE: Wooden City
NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Beverly's, Coeur d'Alene Resort
Best Chicken Sandwich
LOGAN TAVERN
It's hard to beat a house-battered chicken sandwich, that fried tangy buttermilk mixture creating the perfect crunch in every bite, and lettuce, pickles and fry sauce rounding out the flavorful balance. Logan Tavern's buttermilk crispy chicken sandwich clearly hits that mark for Inlander readers, who voted it the best this year, and last year, and the year before that... For those who feel a little more adventurous, "make it sexy" as their menu says, and add Cajun honey butter, Nashville hot sauce or Buffalo sauce. (SW)
2nd PLACE: Cascadia Public House
3rd PLACE: Wooden City
NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Izzy's Comfort Kitchen, Coeur d'Alene
Best Hot Wings
FLAMIN' JOE'S
Every chicken wing needs a good sauce, one that is thoroughly coated so every bite becomes something you'll want to tell your friends about. At Flamin' Joe's, it's well-known that their wings will leave diners licking their fingers. With 22 different homemade sauces, including the original buffalo sauce, which offers eight levels of spice, it's OK to get saucy. With an additional six dry rubs to choose from, there's always something to try. Choose traditional wings, jumbo drumsticks or boneless wings with a sauce, or dry rub of your choice in a pack of six, 12, 18 or 24 wings. You can feed multiple people or just one, but with flavors like these, it'll be hard to share. (AN)
2nd PLACE: Market Street Pizza
3rd PLACE: The Flying Goat
NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Capone's, CDA, Post Falls and Hayden
Best Caterer
BEACON HILL CATERING & EVENTS
Finding the perfect location for a special event is hard enough, but adding catering to the mix can be a lot more of a hassle. At Beacon Hill Catering and Events, party planners can let their worries go and enjoy breathtaking views paired with delicious food; of course, they'll also come to your venue, too. Founded in 1997 on 200 acres of foothills in northeast Spokane, Beacon Hill has outlasted changing trends. Since no two events are the same, each menu is also carefully crafted by its expert chefs to suit any style of event, from formal weddings to casual daytime parties and everything in between. And for those hungering for Beacon's delectable bites after a first, second or third introduction, the caterer continues to offer its pandemic-created "Beacon at Home" take-home meals. (AN)
2nd PLACE: London's Ultimate Catering
3rd PLACE: Compassion Catering
NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Graze and Rosé, Coeur d'Alene
Best Sandwiches
DOMINI SANDWICHES
From fire to flood, nothing has stopped the fan-favorite Domini Sandwiches from serving up hefty lunchtime fare. Reopened March 11 after weeks spent repairing damage from frozen pipes, the restaurant is back at it, receiving its 30th Best Of award from Inlander readers. "We've got this huge following, and generations of people who've come in," says owner Tom Domini. This is the restaurant's 61st year, and since Expo '74 it's been known for sandwiches stacked high with quality meats and cheeses (don't come looking for veggies) that wow guests with their size. Amazingly, after all these years, Domini says he still loves eating sandwiches, too. "It's my favorite lunchtime food." (SW)
2nd PLACE: Zozo's Sandwich House
3rd PLACE: The High Nooner
NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Back Pocket Bakery, Coeur d'Alene
Best Seafood
ANTHONY'S
Eating at any of Anthony's 32 locations throughout Washington, Idaho and Oregon offers the best features of any small, Washington-based chain restaurant plus the customized experience of a company committed to community. Its size and self-reliance on its own seafood company means Anthony's can provide top-notch quality from its hearty New England clam chowder to Willapa Bay oysters to Northwest salmon. And yet each Anthony's location is unique, too. In Spokane, enjoy the exciting view of the Spokane Falls, while the Coeur d'Alene location in the city's Riverstone development features local art and a relaxing yet upscale environment. (CSz)
2nd PLACE: Zona Blanca Ceviche Bar
3rd PLACE: Yummy Crab Seafood
Best Salads
TWIGS BISTRO
Salads can have a bad rap for being boring and bland, but Twigs Bistro uses high-quality and fresh ingredients to craft salads that will dazzle your taste buds. Take their pear and roasted beet salad or Insalada Mista, both of which incorporate sweet and tangy flavors into every bite, or their orange chicken salad with spiced cashews and crispy wontons that give a crunchy kick. Plus, the atmosphere at Twigs Bistro's four Spokane-area locations and their list of specialty cocktails adds to diners' experience, so whether you're trying to eat healthier or just really love salad, check out where Best Of voters' declared as the region's best spot for salads. (SSa)
2nd PLACE: Caruso's Sandwich & Artisan Pizza
3rd PLACE: Cascadia Public House
NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Dockside, Coeur d'Alene Resort
Best Vegan Food
Best Vegetarian Food
RÜT BAR & KITCHEN
Vegetarian or vegan comfort food like wings, burgers, fries or pasta might sound paradoxical, but "good food that caters to everyone's tastes" is at the root of what RÜT Bar & Kitchen does, says chef and co-owner Josh Lorenzen, who opened RÜT with Justin Oliveri in 2019. Add abundant gluten-free options, an upbeat vibe, excellent service, and a bangin' happy hour (3-5 pm daily) to the list of why RÜT is a go-to for all eaters. "I would venture to say that over 75 percent of our clientele is not vegan," Lorenzen adds. (CSz)
BEST VEGAN FOOD
2nd PLACE: Taco Vado
3rd PLACE: Boots Bakery & Lounge
NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Heart Bowls, Sandpoint
BEST VEGETARIAN FOOD
2nd PLACE: Mizuna
3rd PLACE: Cascadia Public House
NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: The Mango Tree, Coeur d'Alene
Best Indian Food
THE MANGO TREE
In the earliest Hindu scriptures, the mango tree and its fruit are considered sacred. Six thousand years later, the Mango Tree restaurant is continuing the tradition of delicious food and intimate, secluded dining experiences across Spokane and Coeur d'Alene. Their curries, biryanis and samosas have earned crowds of dedicated followers. Butter chicken poutine, naanchos, Indian kitchen fries and the chicken malai sandwich have changed the way many think about ordinary life. If you're looking for something delicious, unique, luxurious and celebratory, do as the masses do and savor the spice and sweetness of the Mango Tree. (EB)
2nd PLACE: Karma Indian Cuisine
3rd PLACE: Taste of India
Best Italian Food
ITALIA TRATTORIA
In the midst of Browne's Addition, Italia Trattoria has taken the hearts of Best Of voters with a love for Italian cuisine. With house-made pasta, locally sourced and seasonal produce, and a frequently changing menu, there's always something new and fresh to try. Diners can expect to find classic dishes like spaghetti and meatballs or gnocchi, as well as more adventurous choices like squid ink fettuccine. Plus, Italia serves weekend brunch; their popular menu includes fresh pastries, eggs benedict, hashes and more, so you can satisfy your cravings for Italian food morning or night. (SSa)
2nd PLACE: Tavolata
3rd PLACE: Tomato Street
NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Angelo's Ristorante, Coeur d'Alene
Best Margarita
Best Mexican Food
DE LEON'S TACO & BAR
Some business owners aspire to build empires. Sergio and Mayra De Leon have built communities. "We love what we do, love our customers and are so grateful for our amazing staff!" says Sergio De Leon. Since opening their namesake restaurant and grocery store in 2005, the company has since expanded to four Spokane locations and a newly opened restaurant in Coeur d'Alene. This year's double-win was especially exciting for the De Leons. "Voted Best Margarita made us jump for joy!" says Sergio, describing the popularity of their margarita flights. "We have such a vast variety of margaritas, and we are thrilled to see everyone enjoying them." (CSz)
BEST MARGARITA
2nd PLACE: Cochinito Taqueria
3rd PLACE: El Que
NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Terraza Waterfront Cafe, CdA
BEST MEXICAN FOOD
2nd PLACE: Molé Restaurant
3rd PLACE: Rancho Chico
NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Nadine's Mexican Kitchen, Rathdrum
Best Pho
PHO VAN
Some heralds of spring never change. The South Hill turkeys start nibbling early sprouts. You forget about Daylight Saving Time. Pho Van wins Best Pho. Don't mess with how the world works, OK? What makes a good bowl of pho stays the same, too — countless hours simmering homemade broth, fresh, crunchy veggies and superbly slurpable noodles. Even your subpar chopstick skills can't keep you away from this delightful year-round dish. Bask in the comfort of a hot bowl of soup and the knowledge that a few precious things stay constant in this world of unending chaos. (EB)
2nd PLACE: Vien Dong
3rd PLACE: Vina Asian Restaurant
NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Pho Le 1, Coeur d'Alene
Best Takeout
NOODLE EXPRESS
Before the pandas arrived in the region, there was Noodle Express, with sauces and slaws that inspired frantic internet searches to scoop the restaurant's secret ingredients. Available for both dine-in and to-go orders — try the party "pans" to feed a crowd — Noodle Express has built a loyal following for its savory rice and noodle bowls, salads, wraps, soups, and appetizers like garlic green beans and savory potstickers. You can find their Asian-inspired fast casual food in Airway Heights, Spokane, Spokane Valley and Hayden, Idaho, so the only searching you need to do now is with Google maps. (CSz)
2nd PLACE: Feast World Kitchen
3rd PLACE: Kuni's Thai Cuisine
NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Thai Bamboo
Best Breakfast
Best Eggs Benedict
FRANK'S DINER
As the most important meal of the day, breakfast in an inspiring location is even more nourishing. Make that two locations for Frank's Diner: downtown and North Spokane, both housed in a restored vintage railroad car. You needn't be a history buff to appreciate Frank's Diner, but you do need to bring your appetite. In addition to omelets, baked goods and an assortment of generously portioned breakfast entrees, Frank's is THE place for eggs benedict, with eight options ranging from the new Southern caprese benedict with fried green tomatoes to the Irish with house-made corned beef. Or make it a classic — English muffin, ham, eggs and hollandaise sauce — like Frank's Diner itself. (CSz)
BEST BREAKFAST
2nd PLACE: Chaps
3rd PLACE: Old European
NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Chomper Cafe, Hayden
BEST EGGS BENEDICT
2nd PLACE: Bene's, Cheney
3rd PLACE: Chaps
NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: (tie) Franklin's Hoagies; Izzy's Comfort Kitchen
Best Tacos
COCHINITO TAQUERIA
When longtime chefs Justin Curtis and Travis Dickinson opened the downtown Spokane location of Cochinito Taqueria in 2020, they turned heads with both their business model and their food. Cochinito paired the best of fast-casual counter service with elements of fine dining, from locally sourced ingredients to elevated preparation of its dishes, especially tacos. Fried maitake mushroom, charred Spanish octopus and beef rib birria are just a few of the options in Cochinito's array of tacos, all priced at $5.50 or below. In 2023, a second location in Hayden, Idaho, opened and gained them an even larger following of fans who think every day is a good day for tacos. (CSz)
2nd PLACE: De Leon's Taco & Bar
3rd PLACE: Indigenous Eats
Best Brunch
BRUNCHEONETTE
With a menu featuring a unique mix of southern flavors, from chilaquiles to shrimp and grits, as well as classic favorites like waffles and pancakes, Bruncheonette has been serving tasty brunch in Spokane since 2016. Like all great brunch places, they also take their morning cocktails seriously, with two dozen mimosa flavors and a wealth of spiked coffee options. The best part? You don't have to wait for the weekend: They're open for that delightful convergence of breakfast and lunch every day of the week between 7 am and 2 pm. (SW)
2nd PLACE: House of Brunch
3rd PLACE: Chaps
NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Dockside, Coeur d'Alene Resort
Best Outdoor/Patio Dining
OSPREY RESTAURANT & BAR
Tucked on the north bank of the Spokane River, overlooking a calm stretch of water near Division Street, Osprey's patio offers a comfortable, modern space to enjoy a meal right on the river. With outdoor heating to keep the patio open even through the chilly months, the restaurant offers breakfast, lunch, dinner and a popular weekend brunch. It's hard to find a better outdoor space to enjoy the blissful rays of the golden hour, with happy hour served daily from 2 pm to 5 pm. (SW)
2nd PLACE: No-Li Brewhouse
3rd PLACE: Clinkerdagger
NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Terraza Waterfront Grill, Coeur d'Alene
Best Ice Cream
THE SCOOP
Curing the sweet tooths of Spokane since 2003 doesn't seem like an easy job, but the Scoop has continued to make it look effortless. Creamy and delicious ice cream is made fresh daily as imagination brings new recipes to a delectable reality. Among its recent flavor lineup are combos like strawberries and cream, pistachio pineapple marshmallow, and vegan cookies and cream. The Scoop's flavors change frequently, offering many chances to find a new favorite, and two locations means double the opportunity to enjoy. Try location-specific options like the South Hill's Dole soft serve or Kendall Yards' bubble cones, or enjoy your ice cream in a classic waffle cone available at both stores. (AN)
2nd PLACE: Pete and Belle's
3rd PLACE: Doyle's Ice Cream Parlor
NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Roger's Ice Cream & Burgers, Coeur d'Alene and Post Falls
Best Middle Eastern Food
EMRAN RESTAURANT & MARKET
Food has been equated to many things — love, culture, community, adventure, medicine. Emran Restaurant & Market offers all that, with dishes that sing with love of food and family and an environment that celebrates the richness of Afghan culture. Place an order for crispy bolani, redolent with the fragrance of potato and leek; savory meatballs in thick red sauce; or the ancient country's national dish, Kabuli pulau, and peruse the adjacent market while you wait. Or bring some friends and enjoy sharing in one of three carpeted, cushioned booths flooded with light and worlds away from busy Division outside this unique new Spokane gathering place. (CSz)
2nd PLACE: Skewers
3rd PLACE: Baba
NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: White House Grill, Post Falls
READER COMMENTS
Best Bakery
ROCKET BAKERY
"BEST cookies, BEST coffees, Rocket Bakery is our family's all-time favorite!" (Tami M.); "Best German chocolate cake I've ever had!" (Elizabeth N.); Love the lemon bread." (Tracy S.); "PINK COOKIES!" (Louise L.)
2nd PLACE: miFLAVOUR
3rd PLACE: The Grain Shed
NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Birdie's Pie Shop, Post Falls and Hayden
Best Ramen
NUDO RAMEN HOUSE
"Amazing and modern without losing authentic and top-notch flavor and service! Big fan, appreciate their accommodations for allergies as well." (Cynthia R.); "Kale noodles! Veggie broth! Perfect for a cold winter day." (Tiana F.); "Eating the perfectly balanced flavors in those housemade bowls of noodly goodness in the cozy atmosphere served by very chill servers makes it even more soothing and filling." (Al P.)
2nd PLACE: King of Ramen
3rd PLACE: Little Noodle
NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Syringa Japanese Cafe, Coeur d'Alene
Best Boba
BOCOPOP
"The coolest owners! Amazing customer experience. Funny Instagram." (Bobby E.); "They have the sweetest staff and the softest, chewiest tapioca." (Ari B.); "The absolute best boba within a good five-hour radius." (Owen W.)
2nd PLACE: Black Straw Tea Bar & Kitchen
3rd PLACE: Poke Express and Boba Tea Time
NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Awaken Coffee, Coeur d'Alene
Best Cake
NOTHING BUNDT CAKES
"I could eat these cakes every day. They are so moist and soft and delicious. The strawberries and cream is an absolute favorite." (Kendall F.); "My mother schedules her whole week around visiting this cake shop." (Heather H.); "Mini bundt cakes — you can try them all!" (Tina M.)
2nd PLACE: Sweet Frostings
3rd PLACE: Just American Desserts
NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: The Village Bakery, Hayden
Best Pizza
MARKET STREET PIZZA
"LOVE every one of their wood-fired pizzas that I've tried (and it's a lot), but I love the LuLu the most — the hot honey and eggs on top make this a killer pizza." (Beth R.); "Two words... Italian frybread. This place has it all, and the flavors are outstanding." (Michelle G.); "Their fermented dough really makes them stand out." (Sheila B.)
2nd PLACE: The Flying Goat
3rd PLACE: Versalia Pizza
North Idaho's Best Pizza
EMBERS POST FALLS AND HAUSER
"Embers is one of kind! Unique, authentic pizza served by some of the best servers in the industry." (Linda C.); "Their Gluten-Free Vegan is the best around!" (Louise D.)
Best Bagels
HIDDEN BAGEL
"I'm from NYC, and I know bagels. Hidden Bagel knows what they're doing — chewy on the inside and crispy on the outside. Just like they do it back home." (Wendy O.); "The veggie breakfast sammie is incredible!" (Aly R.); "Hidden Bagel has changed my Spokane life!!" (Wendy L.)
2nd PLACE: Rocket Bakery
3rd PLACE: Ultimate Bagel
NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Back Pocket Bakery, Coeur d'Alene
Best Steaks
CHURCHILL'S STEAKHOUSE
"They cook fine steaks to perfection. Service is extraordinary. Dishes and cutlery are delightful." (Bob F.); "The filet mignon." (Gary K.); "Best steak I've had, and I've had steaks at some of the most highly rated places in the U.S. Churchill's outshined them all." (Lee W.)
2nd PLACE: Masselow's Steakhouse
3rd PLACE: Wolf Lodge Steakhouse, Coeur d'Alene
North Idaho's Best Steaks
WOLF LODGE STEAKHOUSE
"Nothing better than a ribeye grilled over a wood fire! And the Rocky Mountain Oysters are a real delicacy!" (Ellen K.); "Large portions. Fun atmosphere." (Barbara K.)
Best Fine Dining
WILD SAGE BISTRO
"Wild Sage is always coming up with new and exciting dishes. They have a wonderful commitment to the highest quality ingredients and unique cocktails." (Christine L.); "Amazing flavor combinations, entire menu is really good, able to advise and modify for gluten, dairy, corn, soy, etc. Service is superb!!" (Tim G.); "Great wine, taquitos and staff!" (Kyle S.)
2nd PLACE: Churchill's Steakhouse
3rd PLACE: Clinkerdagger
NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Beverly's at Coeur d'Alene Resort
Best Milkshake
MARY LOU'S MILK BOTTLE
"I live in the Valley and I drive to the Garland District for one of their shakes." (Sharon G.); "The neighborhood vibe and the old-school feel can't be beat!" (Patrick P.); "Mmmmmm... so creamy good, and they give you the mixer can to finish." (Pamela P.)
2nd PLACE: Zip's
3rd PLACE: Roger's Ice Cream & Burgers, Coeur d'Alene and Post Falls
Best Burritos
ATILANO'S
"They are by far the best. They have several different choices, most of all they are gigantic!" (Annee S.); "Fresh made and great value. You won't walk away hungry!" (Jami H.); "The fajita burrito is the perfect pick-me-up. (Josh C.)
2nd PLACE: De Leon's Taco & Bar
3rd PLACE: Neato Burrito
Best Thai Food
KUNI'S THAI CUISINE
"The best food! So many choices, and they will modify or change anything you request." (Jane G.); "The best Thai food I have eaten in Eastern Washington! Owner even came up to my table and asked how the food tasted." (Irene C.); "They have fresh rolls, and the Pad See Ew is fantastic!" (Hayley C.)
2nd PLACE: Thai Bamboo, Spokane and Coeur d'Alene
3rd PLACE: Bangkok Thai
Best Charcuterie Board
WANDERLUST DELICATO
"Wanderlust is the best place to check out new cheese along with all the delicious wine. The owner, Amber, is so hospitable — you will want to come back over and over again." (Marina M.); "They have the best quality choices and can make your board right there!" (LeeAnne R.)
2nd PLACE: Boards By Brit
3rd PLACE: Krafted Eats
NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Stylus Wine and Vinyl Bar, CdA
Best Frozen Yogurt
DIDIER'S YOGURT & MORE
"Love the medium on Tuesdays special." (Linda R.); "Love the owner... the workers, and the yogurt is delicious." (Molly C.); "Gimme some of that huckleberry froyo!" (Sherry J.)
2nd PLACE: Froyo Earth
3rd PLACE: Blu Berry Frozen Yogurt
NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: 32 Below Frozen Yogurt & More, CdA
Best Gluten-Free
COLE'S BAKERY & CAFE
"The only true GF restaurant and bakery." (Jeff T.); "Nice variety." (Robin C.); "GF Fish and Chips!" (Karen W.)
2nd PLACE: Boots Bakery
3rd PLACE: Wild Sage Bistro
NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Izzy's Comfort Kitchen
Best Chinese Food
MUSTARD SEED
"They always have the best fusion dishes every time I go there, plus their Osaka dishes are the best, hands down!" (Joni G.); "Halibut cheeks are the best!" (Maria T.); "Feel like Chinese? Mustard Seed is always tasty." (Chris L.)
2nd PLACE: Red Dragon
3rd PLACE: Gordy's Sichuan Cafe
NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Chinatown, CdA
Best Candy
SPOKANDY
"I love the history and the variety of goodies." (Andrea C.); "My whole life, Spokandy all the way! Truffles and mints are the BEST!" (Ellen K.); "They are always the best place to get your holiday candy." (Ray M.)
2nd PLACE: Bruttles Gourmet Candy Shoppe
3rd PLACE: Halletts Chocolates
NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Mrs. Honeypeeps Sweet Shop, CdA