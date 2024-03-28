Best Dessert

MiFLAVOUR

Whether you go to their storefront on Sprague or find one of their treats in a local grocery store, you don't want to miss out on the delicious macarons and other French pastries prepared by the miFlavour staff. Their raspberry cheesecake macarons? The perfect indulgent pick-me-up for any "treat yo' self" moment. Their mirror glaze mousses? Beautiful. Not into sweets? They've even got savory croissant sandwiches. Find everything from chocolate bars to macaron ice cream sandwiches at this popular dessert shop. (SW)

2nd PLACE: Birdie's Pie Shop, Hayden, Post Falls and Spokane

3rd PLACE: Breaüxdoo Bakery



Best Artisan Bread

THE GRAIN SHED

There are so many things that make Grain Shed's bread unique. The ingredients are thoughtfully sourced, emphasizing grains grown as nearby as Endicott, Washington. Loaves are distinct, from fragrant Oatis sourdough to spicy Vollkornbrot rye, to nutty and slightly sweet cherry pecan. Consistency and nutritive value are ensured through freshly milled flour and a meticulously monitored baking process. This was the vision chef-turned-baker Shaun Thompson Duffy evolved from his original Culture Breads into the Grain Shed, co-founded by brewers Teddy Benson, Joel Williamson and Palouse Heritage farms' Don Scheuerman. More than just bread, the Grain Shed also includes a brewery, a business incubator — check out Texas-inspired food utilizing Grain Shed's baked goods at Locos in Hillyard — and a place for people to connect and create community. (CSz)

2nd PLACE: Rind and Wheat

3rd PLACE: Great Harvest

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Back Pocket Bakery & MAK Bread, Coeur d'Alene

"Umi, oh my, I'm a fool for you, baby!" Ok, that might not be exactly what Lulu sings. But it's the song this city's been singing this past year while digging into Las Vegas rolls, Kobe beef rolls, and, of course, the Spokane roll at this uber popular Kendall Yards sushi spot. Chefs Tong Liu and Haru Wang have captured the hearts of seafood lovers across the Northwest with their killer knife skills and unstoppable creativity — East Coasters are tempted by the baked lobster roll, and raw fish skeptics can join in the fun with the First Love roll with banana tempura and coconut cream. This is the stuff of simp-y love songs for sure. (EB)



Best BBQ

OUTLAW BBQ & CATERING

With its foundation as a catering company, the likelihood is high that you've experienced the deliciousness that is Outlaw BBQ at a company event or big family get-together. Meat so tender you can cut it with a fork. Yummy sides like savory bacon ranch potato salad or cheesy cornbread. And plenty of sauce, from tangy "yella" to a not-too-spicy PNW red, both available for purchase by the bottle in case you have a hankering to try your hand at barbecue. But why would you? Find totally legit barbecue at any of four locations: a carryout-only spot on the South Hill, plus sit down service on the North Side, in Spokane Valley and the newest collaboration, an event space with Brick West Brewing Co. downtown. (CSz)

2nd PLACE: TT's Old Iron Brewery and BBQ

3rd PLACE: Longhorn Barbecue

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: The Relic Smokehouse and Pub, Coeur d'Alene

Best Donuts

DONUT PARADE

Doughnut cravings can strike at any time, morning, noon, or in the middle of the night. Thankfully, Donut Parade is open 24/7 to satisfy any sweet tooth. Located on North Hamilton, a short drive from Gonzaga University or the NorthTown mall, Donut Parade makes tried-and-true favorites like melt-in-your-mouth maple bars, old fashioned or blueberry cake doughnuts, cinnamon swirl, jelly and custard-filled, and apple fritters. Or, maybe like a doughnut that's a little bit different, like the savory-sweet combo of a maple bacon bar, or a chocolate bar covered in M&M's and pretzel pieces. Buy them individually or splurge and treat yourself (and maybe share with your friends or family) to a dozen delicious doughnuts. (CSh)

2nd PLACE: Fluffy's Donuts To Go

3rd PLACE: Retro Donuts

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Gross Donuts, Post Falls

Best Pie

BIRDIE'S PIE SHOP

There's a good chance you or someone you know is a "frequent pie-er" at this sweet, nostalgic local chain. Owner Sharee Moss and her "pie chicks" consistently churn out the area's favorite pies, from 11-inch family-sized crusts to perfectly miniature pie bites. Traditional flavors are always available, from a savory chicken pot pie to the sweet tooth-satisfying apple, triple berry, pecan, and key lime. But Birdie's keeps it fun with rotating daily flavors at all three shops across North Idaho and Spokane, with plenty of gluten-free options to boot. You'll feel just as at home in Birdie's Pie Shop as you would in Grandma Birdella's oven-warmed kitchen. (EB)

2nd PLACE: Bean & Pie

3rd PLACE: Cyrus O'Leary's Pies

Best Interior Design of a Restaurant

STEAM PLANT RESTAURANT & BREW PUB

Organic design in an industrial space? Yes, if you consider that the Steam Plant Restaurant & Brew Pub's eye-catching interior is a natural evolution of the 108-year-old building's primary function as a power source for Spokane's downtown core. In 1996, rather than tear down or tile over the interior gizmos and gadgetry, owners renovated the interior to incorporate those unique industrial qualities of the multitiered space. In 2018, HDG Architecture added its touch with a new bar, booths and tables. And it's not just the Steam Plant's interior that intrigues visitors. There's nothing quite like seeing the former plant's twin stacks lit up at night. (CSz)

2nd PLACE: Sorella

3rd PLACE: Wooden City

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Beverly's, Coeur d'Alene Resort

Best Chicken Sandwich

LOGAN TAVERN

It's hard to beat a house-battered chicken sandwich, that fried tangy buttermilk mixture creating the perfect crunch in every bite, and lettuce, pickles and fry sauce rounding out the flavorful balance. Logan Tavern's buttermilk crispy chicken sandwich clearly hits that mark for Inlander readers, who voted it the best this year, and last year, and the year before that... For those who feel a little more adventurous, "make it sexy" as their menu says, and add Cajun honey butter, Nashville hot sauce or Buffalo sauce. (SW)

2nd PLACE: Cascadia Public House

3rd PLACE: Wooden City

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Izzy's Comfort Kitchen, Coeur d'Alene

Best Hot Wings

FLAMIN' JOE'S

Every chicken wing needs a good sauce, one that is thoroughly coated so every bite becomes something you'll want to tell your friends about. At Flamin' Joe's, it's well-known that their wings will leave diners licking their fingers. With 22 different homemade sauces, including the original buffalo sauce, which offers eight levels of spice, it's OK to get saucy. With an additional six dry rubs to choose from, there's always something to try. Choose traditional wings, jumbo drumsticks or boneless wings with a sauce, or dry rub of your choice in a pack of six, 12, 18 or 24 wings. You can feed multiple people or just one, but with flavors like these, it'll be hard to share. (AN)

2nd PLACE: Market Street Pizza

3rd PLACE: The Flying Goat

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Capone's, CDA, Post Falls and Hayden

Best Caterer

BEACON HILL CATERING & EVENTS

Finding the perfect location for a special event is hard enough, but adding catering to the mix can be a lot more of a hassle. At Beacon Hill Catering and Events, party planners can let their worries go and enjoy breathtaking views paired with delicious food; of course, they'll also come to your venue, too. Founded in 1997 on 200 acres of foothills in northeast Spokane, Beacon Hill has outlasted changing trends. Since no two events are the same, each menu is also carefully crafted by its expert chefs to suit any style of event, from formal weddings to casual daytime parties and everything in between. And for those hungering for Beacon's delectable bites after a first, second or third introduction, the caterer continues to offer its pandemic-created "Beacon at Home" take-home meals. (AN)

2nd PLACE: London's Ultimate Catering

3rd PLACE: Compassion Catering

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Graze and Rosé, Coeur d'Alene

Best Sandwiches

DOMINI SANDWICHES

From fire to flood, nothing has stopped the fan-favorite Domini Sandwiches from serving up hefty lunchtime fare. Reopened March 11 after weeks spent repairing damage from frozen pipes, the restaurant is back at it, receiving its 30th Best Of award from Inlander readers. "We've got this huge following, and generations of people who've come in," says owner Tom Domini. This is the restaurant's 61st year, and since Expo '74 it's been known for sandwiches stacked high with quality meats and cheeses (don't come looking for veggies) that wow guests with their size. Amazingly, after all these years, Domini says he still loves eating sandwiches, too. "It's my favorite lunchtime food." (SW)

2nd PLACE: Zozo's Sandwich House

3rd PLACE: The High Nooner

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Back Pocket Bakery, Coeur d'Alene

Best Seafood

ANTHONY'S

Eating at any of Anthony's 32 locations throughout Washington, Idaho and Oregon offers the best features of any small, Washington-based chain restaurant plus the customized experience of a company committed to community. Its size and self-reliance on its own seafood company means Anthony's can provide top-notch quality from its hearty New England clam chowder to Willapa Bay oysters to Northwest salmon. And yet each Anthony's location is unique, too. In Spokane, enjoy the exciting view of the Spokane Falls, while the Coeur d'Alene location in the city's Riverstone development features local art and a relaxing yet upscale environment. (CSz)

2nd PLACE: Zona Blanca Ceviche Bar

3rd PLACE: Yummy Crab Seafood

Best Salads

TWIGS BISTRO

Salads can have a bad rap for being boring and bland, but Twigs Bistro uses high-quality and fresh ingredients to craft salads that will dazzle your taste buds. Take their pear and roasted beet salad or Insalada Mista, both of which incorporate sweet and tangy flavors into every bite, or their orange chicken salad with spiced cashews and crispy wontons that give a crunchy kick. Plus, the atmosphere at Twigs Bistro's four Spokane-area locations and their list of specialty cocktails adds to diners' experience, so whether you're trying to eat healthier or just really love salad, check out where Best Of voters' declared as the region's best spot for salads. (SSa)

2nd PLACE: Caruso's Sandwich & Artisan Pizza

3rd PLACE: Cascadia Public House

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Dockside, Coeur d'Alene Resort

Best Vegan Food

Best Vegetarian Food

RÜT BAR & KITCHEN

Vegetarian or vegan comfort food like wings, burgers, fries or pasta might sound paradoxical, but "good food that caters to everyone's tastes" is at the root of what RÜT Bar & Kitchen does, says chef and co-owner Josh Lorenzen, who opened RÜT with Justin Oliveri in 2019. Add abundant gluten-free options, an upbeat vibe, excellent service, and a bangin' happy hour (3-5 pm daily) to the list of why RÜT is a go-to for all eaters. "I would venture to say that over 75 percent of our clientele is not vegan," Lorenzen adds. (CSz)

BEST VEGAN FOOD

2nd PLACE: Taco Vado

3rd PLACE: Boots Bakery & Lounge

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Heart Bowls, Sandpoint

BEST VEGETARIAN FOOD

2nd PLACE: Mizuna

3rd PLACE: Cascadia Public House

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: The Mango Tree, Coeur d'Alene

Best Indian Food

THE MANGO TREE

In the earliest Hindu scriptures, the mango tree and its fruit are considered sacred. Six thousand years later, the Mango Tree restaurant is continuing the tradition of delicious food and intimate, secluded dining experiences across Spokane and Coeur d'Alene. Their curries, biryanis and samosas have earned crowds of dedicated followers. Butter chicken poutine, naanchos, Indian kitchen fries and the chicken malai sandwich have changed the way many think about ordinary life. If you're looking for something delicious, unique, luxurious and celebratory, do as the masses do and savor the spice and sweetness of the Mango Tree. (EB)

2nd PLACE: Karma Indian Cuisine

3rd PLACE: Taste of India

Best Italian Food

ITALIA TRATTORIA

In the midst of Browne's Addition, Italia Trattoria has taken the hearts of Best Of voters with a love for Italian cuisine. With house-made pasta, locally sourced and seasonal produce, and a frequently changing menu, there's always something new and fresh to try. Diners can expect to find classic dishes like spaghetti and meatballs or gnocchi, as well as more adventurous choices like squid ink fettuccine. Plus, Italia serves weekend brunch; their popular menu includes fresh pastries, eggs benedict, hashes and more, so you can satisfy your cravings for Italian food morning or night. (SSa)

2nd PLACE: Tavolata

3rd PLACE: Tomato Street

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Angelo's Ristorante, Coeur d'Alene

Best Margarita

Best Mexican Food

DE LEON'S TACO & BAR

Some business owners aspire to build empires. Sergio and Mayra De Leon have built communities. "We love what we do, love our customers and are so grateful for our amazing staff!" says Sergio De Leon. Since opening their namesake restaurant and grocery store in 2005, the company has since expanded to four Spokane locations and a newly opened restaurant in Coeur d'Alene. This year's double-win was especially exciting for the De Leons. "Voted Best Margarita made us jump for joy!" says Sergio, describing the popularity of their margarita flights. "We have such a vast variety of margaritas, and we are thrilled to see everyone enjoying them." (CSz)

BEST MARGARITA

2nd PLACE: Cochinito Taqueria

3rd PLACE: El Que

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Terraza Waterfront Cafe, CdA

BEST MEXICAN FOOD

2nd PLACE: Molé Restaurant

3rd PLACE: Rancho Chico

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Nadine's Mexican Kitchen, Rathdrum

Best Pho

PHO VAN

Some heralds of spring never change. The South Hill turkeys start nibbling early sprouts. You forget about Daylight Saving Time. Pho Van wins Best Pho. Don't mess with how the world works, OK? What makes a good bowl of pho stays the same, too — countless hours simmering homemade broth, fresh, crunchy veggies and superbly slurpable noodles. Even your subpar chopstick skills can't keep you away from this delightful year-round dish. Bask in the comfort of a hot bowl of soup and the knowledge that a few precious things stay constant in this world of unending chaos. (EB)

2nd PLACE: Vien Dong

3rd PLACE: Vina Asian Restaurant

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Pho Le 1, Coeur d'Alene

Best Takeout

NOODLE EXPRESS

Before the pandas arrived in the region, there was Noodle Express, with sauces and slaws that inspired frantic internet searches to scoop the restaurant's secret ingredients. Available for both dine-in and to-go orders — try the party "pans" to feed a crowd — Noodle Express has built a loyal following for its savory rice and noodle bowls, salads, wraps, soups, and appetizers like garlic green beans and savory potstickers. You can find their Asian-inspired fast casual food in Airway Heights, Spokane, Spokane Valley and Hayden, Idaho, so the only searching you need to do now is with Google maps. (CSz)

2nd PLACE: Feast World Kitchen

3rd PLACE: Kuni's Thai Cuisine

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Thai Bamboo

Best Breakfast

Best Eggs Benedict

FRANK'S DINER

As the most important meal of the day, breakfast in an inspiring location is even more nourishing. Make that two locations for Frank's Diner: downtown and North Spokane, both housed in a restored vintage railroad car. You needn't be a history buff to appreciate Frank's Diner, but you do need to bring your appetite. In addition to omelets, baked goods and an assortment of generously portioned breakfast entrees, Frank's is THE place for eggs benedict, with eight options ranging from the new Southern caprese benedict with fried green tomatoes to the Irish with house-made corned beef. Or make it a classic — English muffin, ham, eggs and hollandaise sauce — like Frank's Diner itself. (CSz)

BEST BREAKFAST

2nd PLACE: Chaps

3rd PLACE: Old European

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Chomper Cafe, Hayden

BEST EGGS BENEDICT

2nd PLACE: Bene's, Cheney

3rd PLACE: Chaps

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: (tie) Franklin's Hoagies; Izzy's Comfort Kitchen

Best Tacos

COCHINITO TAQUERIA

When longtime chefs Justin Curtis and Travis Dickinson opened the downtown Spokane location of Cochinito Taqueria in 2020, they turned heads with both their business model and their food. Cochinito paired the best of fast-casual counter service with elements of fine dining, from locally sourced ingredients to elevated preparation of its dishes, especially tacos. Fried maitake mushroom, charred Spanish octopus and beef rib birria are just a few of the options in Cochinito's array of tacos, all priced at $5.50 or below. In 2023, a second location in Hayden, Idaho, opened and gained them an even larger following of fans who think every day is a good day for tacos. (CSz)

2nd PLACE: De Leon's Taco & Bar

3rd PLACE: Indigenous Eats

Best Brunch

BRUNCHEONETTE

With a menu featuring a unique mix of southern flavors, from chilaquiles to shrimp and grits, as well as classic favorites like waffles and pancakes, Bruncheonette has been serving tasty brunch in Spokane since 2016. Like all great brunch places, they also take their morning cocktails seriously, with two dozen mimosa flavors and a wealth of spiked coffee options. The best part? You don't have to wait for the weekend: They're open for that delightful convergence of breakfast and lunch every day of the week between 7 am and 2 pm. (SW)

2nd PLACE: House of Brunch

3rd PLACE: Chaps

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Dockside, Coeur d'Alene Resort

Best Outdoor/Patio Dining

OSPREY RESTAURANT & BAR

Tucked on the north bank of the Spokane River, overlooking a calm stretch of water near Division Street, Osprey's patio offers a comfortable, modern space to enjoy a meal right on the river. With outdoor heating to keep the patio open even through the chilly months, the restaurant offers breakfast, lunch, dinner and a popular weekend brunch. It's hard to find a better outdoor space to enjoy the blissful rays of the golden hour, with happy hour served daily from 2 pm to 5 pm. (SW)

2nd PLACE: No-Li Brewhouse

3rd PLACE: Clinkerdagger

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Terraza Waterfront Grill, Coeur d'Alene

Best Ice Cream

THE SCOOP

Curing the sweet tooths of Spokane since 2003 doesn't seem like an easy job, but the Scoop has continued to make it look effortless. Creamy and delicious ice cream is made fresh daily as imagination brings new recipes to a delectable reality. Among its recent flavor lineup are combos like strawberries and cream, pistachio pineapple marshmallow, and vegan cookies and cream. The Scoop's flavors change frequently, offering many chances to find a new favorite, and two locations means double the opportunity to enjoy. Try location-specific options like the South Hill's Dole soft serve or Kendall Yards' bubble cones, or enjoy your ice cream in a classic waffle cone available at both stores. (AN)

2nd PLACE: Pete and Belle's

3rd PLACE: Doyle's Ice Cream Parlor

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Roger's Ice Cream & Burgers, Coeur d'Alene and Post Falls

Best Middle Eastern Food

EMRAN RESTAURANT & MARKET

Food has been equated to many things — love, culture, community, adventure, medicine. Emran Restaurant & Market offers all that, with dishes that sing with love of food and family and an environment that celebrates the richness of Afghan culture. Place an order for crispy bolani, redolent with the fragrance of potato and leek; savory meatballs in thick red sauce; or the ancient country's national dish, Kabuli pulau, and peruse the adjacent market while you wait. Or bring some friends and enjoy sharing in one of three carpeted, cushioned booths flooded with light and worlds away from busy Division outside this unique new Spokane gathering place. (CSz)

2nd PLACE: Skewers

3rd PLACE: Baba

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: White House Grill, Post Falls

READER COMMENTS

Best Bakery

ROCKET BAKERY

"BEST cookies, BEST coffees, Rocket Bakery is our family's all-time favorite!" (Tami M.); "Best German chocolate cake I've ever had!" (Elizabeth N.); Love the lemon bread." (Tracy S.); "PINK COOKIES!" (Louise L.)

2nd PLACE: miFLAVOUR

3rd PLACE: The Grain Shed

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Birdie's Pie Shop, Post Falls and Hayden

Best Ramen

NUDO RAMEN HOUSE

"Amazing and modern without losing authentic and top-notch flavor and service! Big fan, appreciate their accommodations for allergies as well." (Cynthia R.); "Kale noodles! Veggie broth! Perfect for a cold winter day." (Tiana F.); "Eating the perfectly balanced flavors in those housemade bowls of noodly goodness in the cozy atmosphere served by very chill servers makes it even more soothing and filling." (Al P.)

2nd PLACE: King of Ramen

3rd PLACE: Little Noodle

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Syringa Japanese Cafe, Coeur d'Alene

Best Boba

BOCOPOP

"The coolest owners! Amazing customer experience. Funny Instagram." (Bobby E.); "They have the sweetest staff and the softest, chewiest tapioca." (Ari B.); "The absolute best boba within a good five-hour radius." (Owen W.)

2nd PLACE: Black Straw Tea Bar & Kitchen

3rd PLACE: Poke Express and Boba Tea Time

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Awaken Coffee, Coeur d'Alene

Best Cake

NOTHING BUNDT CAKES

"I could eat these cakes every day. They are so moist and soft and delicious. The strawberries and cream is an absolute favorite." (Kendall F.); "My mother schedules her whole week around visiting this cake shop." (Heather H.); "Mini bundt cakes — you can try them all!" (Tina M.)

2nd PLACE: Sweet Frostings

3rd PLACE: Just American Desserts

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: The Village Bakery, Hayden

Best Pizza

MARKET STREET PIZZA

"LOVE every one of their wood-fired pizzas that I've tried (and it's a lot), but I love the LuLu the most — the hot honey and eggs on top make this a killer pizza." (Beth R.); "Two words... Italian frybread. This place has it all, and the flavors are outstanding." (Michelle G.); "Their fermented dough really makes them stand out." (Sheila B.)

2nd PLACE: The Flying Goat

3rd PLACE: Versalia Pizza

North Idaho's Best Pizza

EMBERS POST FALLS AND HAUSER

"Embers is one of kind! Unique, authentic pizza served by some of the best servers in the industry." (Linda C.); "Their Gluten-Free Vegan is the best around!" (Louise D.)

Best Bagels

HIDDEN BAGEL

"I'm from NYC, and I know bagels. Hidden Bagel knows what they're doing — chewy on the inside and crispy on the outside. Just like they do it back home." (Wendy O.); "The veggie breakfast sammie is incredible!" (Aly R.); "Hidden Bagel has changed my Spokane life!!" (Wendy L.)

2nd PLACE: Rocket Bakery

3rd PLACE: Ultimate Bagel

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Back Pocket Bakery, Coeur d'Alene

Best Steaks

CHURCHILL'S STEAKHOUSE

"They cook fine steaks to perfection. Service is extraordinary. Dishes and cutlery are delightful." (Bob F.); "The filet mignon." (Gary K.); "Best steak I've had, and I've had steaks at some of the most highly rated places in the U.S. Churchill's outshined them all." (Lee W.)

2nd PLACE: Masselow's Steakhouse

3rd PLACE: Wolf Lodge Steakhouse, Coeur d'Alene

North Idaho's Best Steaks

WOLF LODGE STEAKHOUSE

"Nothing better than a ribeye grilled over a wood fire! And the Rocky Mountain Oysters are a real delicacy!" (Ellen K.); "Large portions. Fun atmosphere." (Barbara K.)

Best Fine Dining

WILD SAGE BISTRO

"Wild Sage is always coming up with new and exciting dishes. They have a wonderful commitment to the highest quality ingredients and unique cocktails." (Christine L.); "Amazing flavor combinations, entire menu is really good, able to advise and modify for gluten, dairy, corn, soy, etc. Service is superb!!" (Tim G.); "Great wine, taquitos and staff!" (Kyle S.)

2nd PLACE: Churchill's Steakhouse

3rd PLACE: Clinkerdagger

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Beverly's at Coeur d'Alene Resort

Best Milkshake

MARY LOU'S MILK BOTTLE

"I live in the Valley and I drive to the Garland District for one of their shakes." (Sharon G.); "The neighborhood vibe and the old-school feel can't be beat!" (Patrick P.); "Mmmmmm... so creamy good, and they give you the mixer can to finish." (Pamela P.)

2nd PLACE: Zip's

3rd PLACE: Roger's Ice Cream & Burgers, Coeur d'Alene and Post Falls

Best Burritos

ATILANO'S

"They are by far the best. They have several different choices, most of all they are gigantic!" (Annee S.); "Fresh made and great value. You won't walk away hungry!" (Jami H.); "The fajita burrito is the perfect pick-me-up. (Josh C.)

2nd PLACE: De Leon's Taco & Bar

3rd PLACE: Neato Burrito

Best Thai Food

KUNI'S THAI CUISINE

"The best food! So many choices, and they will modify or change anything you request." (Jane G.); "The best Thai food I have eaten in Eastern Washington! Owner even came up to my table and asked how the food tasted." (Irene C.); "They have fresh rolls, and the Pad See Ew is fantastic!" (Hayley C.)

2nd PLACE: Thai Bamboo, Spokane and Coeur d'Alene

3rd PLACE: Bangkok Thai

Best Charcuterie Board

WANDERLUST DELICATO

"Wanderlust is the best place to check out new cheese along with all the delicious wine. The owner, Amber, is so hospitable — you will want to come back over and over again." (Marina M.); "They have the best quality choices and can make your board right there!" (LeeAnne R.)

2nd PLACE: Boards By Brit

3rd PLACE: Krafted Eats

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Stylus Wine and Vinyl Bar, CdA

Best Frozen Yogurt

DIDIER'S YOGURT & MORE

"Love the medium on Tuesdays special." (Linda R.); "Love the owner... the workers, and the yogurt is delicious." (Molly C.); "Gimme some of that huckleberry froyo!" (Sherry J.)

2nd PLACE: Froyo Earth

3rd PLACE: Blu Berry Frozen Yogurt

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: 32 Below Frozen Yogurt & More, CdA

Best Gluten-Free

COLE'S BAKERY & CAFE

"The only true GF restaurant and bakery." (Jeff T.); "Nice variety." (Robin C.); "GF Fish and Chips!" (Karen W.)

2nd PLACE: Boots Bakery

3rd PLACE: Wild Sage Bistro

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Izzy's Comfort Kitchen

Best Chinese Food

MUSTARD SEED

"They always have the best fusion dishes every time I go there, plus their Osaka dishes are the best, hands down!" (Joni G.); "Halibut cheeks are the best!" (Maria T.); "Feel like Chinese? Mustard Seed is always tasty." (Chris L.)

2nd PLACE: Red Dragon

3rd PLACE: Gordy's Sichuan Cafe

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Chinatown, CdA

Best Candy

SPOKANDY

"I love the history and the variety of goodies." (Andrea C.); "My whole life, Spokandy all the way! Truffles and mints are the BEST!" (Ellen K.); "They are always the best place to get your holiday candy." (Ray M.)

2nd PLACE: Bruttles Gourmet Candy Shoppe

3rd PLACE: Halletts Chocolates

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Mrs. Honeypeeps Sweet Shop, CdA