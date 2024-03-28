Best Of

Best Vegan/Vegetarian Food

RÜT Bar & Kitchen

By

Best Vegan Food
Best Vegetarian Food
RÜT BAR & KITCHEN
Vegetarian or vegan comfort food like wings, burgers, fries or pasta might sound paradoxical, but "good food that caters to everyone's tastes" is at the root of what RÜT Bar & Kitchen does, says chef and co-owner Josh Lorenzen, who opened RÜT with Justin Oliveri in 2019. Add abundant gluten-free options, an upbeat vibe, excellent service, and a bangin' happy hour (3-5 pm daily) to the list of why RÜT is a go-to for all eaters. "I would venture to say that over 75 percent of our clientele is not vegan," Lorenzen adds. (CSz)

2nd PLACE: Taco Vado; 3rd PLACE: Boots Bakery & Lounge; NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Heart Bowls, Sandpoint

2nd PLACE: Mizuna; 3rd PLACE: Cascadia Public House; NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: The Mango Tree, Coeur d'Alene

