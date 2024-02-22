Veggie, vegan and gluten-free options that any omnivore would love

click to enlarge Cascadia Public House's Fried Avocado Tacos

Maybe you made a resolution to eat more plants this year, or you've discovered how much better you feel without so much wheat. That's no reason to keep you away from your favorite restaurants! Restrictions often foster creativity, and that's certainly on display on menus across the region. Whether you're a seasoned vegan or new on the gluten-free scene, Inlander Restaurant Week chefs have dishes for any palate and preference this year.

For plant lovers, the menu at RÜT BAR & KITCHEN is vegan year-round, and this year's fixed menu includes a "beef" bulgogi bowl with daikon and kimchi, or the RÜT Burger with a Beyond Beef patty on a pretzel bun. CASCADIA PUBLIC HOUSE is offering fried avocado tacos with house-made mango pico de gallo and sweet chili aioli. Or, try BARK, A RESCUE PUB's veggie Wellington, a riff on the classic that features tofu, butternut squash, mushrooms and a totally vegetarian gravy.

Cold months mean gorgeous brassicas and squash, and regional chefs are taking advantage. BARDENAY RESTAURANT & DISTILLERY in Coeur d'Alene has enchiladas filled with butternut squash, plus buffalo cauliflower tacos that can be made gluten-free. UPRISE BREWING CO. is also featuring its jerk cauliflower with dill ranch, which is popular among chicken wing aficionados and longtime vegetarians alike.

Or, if you're looking for something slurpy, carbolicious and comforting, tuck into fettuccine with marsala-braised shiitake mushrooms at LORÈN, or a cozy bowl of pumpkin mac and cheese at RUINS. The herb roasted veggie bucatini at OSPREY RESTAURANT & BAR features eggplant, zucchini and broccolini in a creamy basil pesto. With oodles of noodles and roasty toasty veg, you won't miss the Bolognese for a second.

Looking for something without wheat? The Mellow Yellow tofu bowl at KASA is vegan, gluten-free, and packed with a rainbow of flavors from pickled daikon and carrots, charred green onions, and red chili oil. They're also offering a hummus appetizer that's drizzled in hot honey and gluten-free upon request. Other delightful, gluten-less options include the Dijon chicken or crispy calamari at SOUTH HILL GRILL, or the smash tacos at SHELBY'S BURGERS, where lacy patties are smashed between yellow corn shells instead of buns! ♦