Veggie, vegan and gluten-free options that any omnivore would love

click to enlarge Veggie, vegan and gluten-free options that any omnivore would love
Cascadia Public House's Fried Avocado Tacos

Maybe you made a resolution to eat more plants this year, or you've discovered how much better you feel without so much wheat. That's no reason to keep you away from your favorite restaurants! Restrictions often foster creativity, and that's certainly on display on menus across the region. Whether you're a seasoned vegan or new on the gluten-free scene, Inlander Restaurant Week chefs have dishes for any palate and preference this year.

For plant lovers, the menu at RÜT BAR & KITCHEN is vegan year-round, and this year's fixed menu includes a "beef" bulgogi bowl with daikon and kimchi, or the RÜT Burger with a Beyond Beef patty on a pretzel bun. CASCADIA PUBLIC HOUSE is offering fried avocado tacos with house-made mango pico de gallo and sweet chili aioli. Or, try BARK, A RESCUE PUB's veggie Wellington, a riff on the classic that features tofu, butternut squash, mushrooms and a totally vegetarian gravy.

Cold months mean gorgeous brassicas and squash, and regional chefs are taking advantage. BARDENAY RESTAURANT & DISTILLERY in Coeur d'Alene has enchiladas filled with butternut squash, plus buffalo cauliflower tacos that can be made gluten-free. UPRISE BREWING CO. is also featuring its jerk cauliflower with dill ranch, which is popular among chicken wing aficionados and longtime vegetarians alike.

Or, if you're looking for something slurpy, carbolicious and comforting, tuck into fettuccine with marsala-braised shiitake mushrooms at LORÈN, or a cozy bowl of pumpkin mac and cheese at RUINS. The herb roasted veggie bucatini at OSPREY RESTAURANT & BAR features eggplant, zucchini and broccolini in a creamy basil pesto. With oodles of noodles and roasty toasty veg, you won't miss the Bolognese for a second.

Looking for something without wheat? The Mellow Yellow tofu bowl at KASA is vegan, gluten-free, and packed with a rainbow of flavors from pickled daikon and carrots, charred green onions, and red chili oil. They're also offering a hummus appetizer that's drizzled in hot honey and gluten-free upon request. Other delightful, gluten-less options include the Dijon chicken or crispy calamari at SOUTH HILL GRILL, or the smash tacos at SHELBY'S BURGERS, where lacy patties are smashed between yellow corn shells instead of buns!

The original print version of this article was headlined "Menu Must-Tries: Plant Power"

Tags

Trending

Related Articles

Speaking of...

What we eat greatly affects our carbon footprints, and lowering our personal emissions can be simpler than you think

By Summer Sandstrom

What we eat greatly affects our carbon footprints, and lowering our personal emissions can be simpler than you think

Boots Bakery is out, but plans for new home across the street

By Chey Scott

Boots Bakery is out, but plans for new home across the street

Inlander names new editor: Dan Nailen

By Inlander Staff

Inlander names new editor: Dan Nailen

Spokane food purveyor Leo Walters shifts from sourdough bread to develop a line of plant-based, vegan cheese

By Chey Scott

Spokane food purveyor Leo Walters shifts from sourdough bread to develop a line of plant-based, vegan cheese
More »

More from Restaurant Week

Inlander Restaurant Week 2024

Inlander Restaurant Week 2024

Big Table and CDAide help serve those who serve us

Big Table and CDAide help serve those who serve us

Inland Northwest restaurants need community support to create unique, local experiences

Inland Northwest restaurants need community support to create unique, local experiences

Five Award-Winning maryhill Wines to Watch for on Restaurant Week Menus

Five Award-Winning maryhill Wines to Watch for on Restaurant Week Menus

Dry Fly Distilling's chef infuses innovative ideas and love into his dishes

Dry Fly Distilling's chef infuses innovative ideas and love into his dishes

Don't forget about dessert! Here's a sampling of the many sugar-filled treats to be found

Don't forget about dessert! Here's a sampling of the many sugar-filled treats to be found

The owner of Vine & Olive and Vicino Pizza reflects on why she's stayed in the industry

The owner of Vine &amp; Olive and Vicino Pizza reflects on why she's stayed in the industry

More than two-dozen restaurants are new to Inlander Restaurant Week in 2024

More than two-dozen restaurants are new to Inlander Restaurant Week in 2024

Need something to do before or after your three-course meal? Check these out

Need something to do before or after your three-course meal? Check these out

Can't get enough seafood? Check out these fishy dishes

Can't get enough seafood? &#10;Check out these fishy dishes

Taste the world at your favorite local restaurant

Taste the world at your favorite local restaurant

Why not be strategic and dine out with enough in your party to sample every dish on the menu?

Why not be strategic and dine out with enough in your party to sample every dish on the menu?

Karma and India House's chef-owner encourages diners to try authentic Indian cuisine

Karma and India House's chef-owner encourages diners to try authentic Indian cuisine
More »
More Restaurant Week
All Special Guides

Things To Do

Snowshoe Moonlight Tour

Snowshoe Moonlight Tour @ Yoke's Fresh Market

Fri., Feb. 23, 6-9:30 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • February 22-29, 2024

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
Make a Payment
© 2024 Inlander
Powered By Foundation