Karma and India House's chef-owner encourages diners to try authentic Indian cuisine

Born in India, Deepika "DD" Dhawan started cooking at the age of 14, but it wasn't until she followed her husband, Manoj Kumar, to the U.S. about 15 years ago that she was able to realize her dream of becoming chef-owner of an Indian restaurant. Now, the successful duo has restaurants in Wenatchee, Spokane, Post Falls and Moscow, and for the first time they'll be participating in Inlander Restaurant Week (at three locations) to encourage people to come try their cuisine.

RESTAURANT WEEK: When and why did you choose to become a chef?

DHAWAN: My dad is the one who is my inspiration. He's a foodie. But my husband, he was a [restaurant] manager when I got married to him... so it's teamwork.

What is your culinary philosophy?

I love to take, you know, the challenges. When I was little, I used to just open the fridge and whatever [was] in the cupboards, I just pick up and create the dishes. Twists and turns, I love to do that. Play with spices. And I love to take some challenges. We have so many customers, they come with so many allergies. I remember one of them, my favorite actually, she does not eat anything — literally, no onions, no bell peppers, nothing like those things. It's a challenge for me if you don't have dairy also. I made one dish for her ... the shrimp with a coconut base. I have my own spices, which she's OK with. But no salt, she [didn't] want turmeric, she [didn't] want pepper. So I just made it by myself with the whole spices, fresh ones, smoky flavor, grounded with coconut milk.

Did any celebrity chefs inspire you?

When I was little, like when I was 8 years old, there was a TV show running called Sanjeev Kapoor Kitchen. Whenever I saw him and the live cooking he does there, that's how I actually [got] thinking, 'I want to be one day like this.' He's a very popular Indian chef. Everybody knows him.

What are you most looking forward to during Inlander Restaurant Week?

I'm coming with new dishes and more modern style and authentic texture. I come with my street food, which is very popular. [Also something] that's more traditional, whenever our guests are coming, our first thing to make, you serve them first chai. [Editor's note: Karma and India House's three participating locations are serving complimentary chai tea to guests who come for the Inlander Restaurant Week menu.]

Is there a dish on your menu you think people might not have tried before?

I'm coming with a south Indian style rice pudding, which is called payasam. You can find this only in the south side, not in the north side of India, and here nobody makes it. That comes with coconut milk, jaggery, cardamom, pistachios.

Who are your culinary heroes or biggest influences?

It's my husband. Because he's the one who decided 'If you want to be cooking as a passion and you want to go into [the] industry, I'll help you.' Me and him and my family, we are working like a team.

