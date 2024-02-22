Inlander Restaurant Week 2024

click to enlarge Grilled Pork Tenderloin Dijonnaise from Durkin's

In the slowly lengthening days of late winter, there's not a whole lot going on. The holidays are long past, and we all yearn for spring sunshine.

There's one big exception to this seasonal void: Inlander Restaurant Week.

In its first year, 2013, the event began with the goal of boosting the region's rapidly growing hospitality industry during a time of year that's notoriously slow. It gave locals and visitors alike a worthwhile reason to get out of the house and have some fun while exploring new eateries, cuisines and flavors. And it worked.

In the decade-plus since, Restaurant Week has become a holiday of its own kind in the Inland Northwest. The day this guide hits stands (and goes live at InlanderRestaurantWeek.com), foodies rush to get their hands on a copy and start making lists, hoping to maximize the 10-day culinary celebration.

Restaurants, though, have been prepping for months — planning menus, ordering supplies to accommodate a big influx of diners, and simply getting excited to welcome new and returning customers during the week-and-a-half-long event. Also behind the scenes are Inlander photographers, writers, sales reps, designers, delivery drivers and Restaurant Week's many partner organizations who have also been preparing for weeks to ensure yet another deliciously successful event.

For diners, now that this guide is in your hands, the rest is easy. Meet two of this year's hard-working chefs and one restaurateur; check out some menu highlights to suit a variety of tastes; learn about this year's charity partners, Big Table and CDAIDE; and preview the offerings from 2024 Drink Local partner Maryhill Winery.

Of course, more than 125 flavorful, three-course menus are also now revealed, so start planning your next culinary adventure. ♦