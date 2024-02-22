Inlander Restaurant Week 2024

A Festival of Flavor

click to enlarge Inlander Restaurant Week 2024
Grilled Pork Tenderloin Dijonnaise from Durkin's

In the slowly lengthening days of late winter, there's not a whole lot going on. The holidays are long past, and we all yearn for spring sunshine.

There's one big exception to this seasonal void: Inlander Restaurant Week.

In its first year, 2013, the event began with the goal of boosting the region's rapidly growing hospitality industry during a time of year that's notoriously slow. It gave locals and visitors alike a worthwhile reason to get out of the house and have some fun while exploring new eateries, cuisines and flavors. And it worked.

In the decade-plus since, Restaurant Week has become a holiday of its own kind in the Inland Northwest. The day this guide hits stands (and goes live at InlanderRestaurantWeek.com), foodies rush to get their hands on a copy and start making lists, hoping to maximize the 10-day culinary celebration.

Restaurants, though, have been prepping for months — planning menus, ordering supplies to accommodate a big influx of diners, and simply getting excited to welcome new and returning customers during the week-and-a-half-long event. Also behind the scenes are Inlander photographers, writers, sales reps, designers, delivery drivers and Restaurant Week's many partner organizations who have also been preparing for weeks to ensure yet another deliciously successful event.

For diners, now that this guide is in your hands, the rest is easy. Meet two of this year's hard-working chefs and one restaurateur; check out some menu highlights to suit a variety of tastes; learn about this year's charity partners, Big Table and CDAIDE; and preview the offerings from 2024 Drink Local partner Maryhill Winery.

Of course, more than 125 flavorful, three-course menus are also now revealed, so start planning your next culinary adventure.

Related
Need something to do before or after your three-course meal? Check these out

Need something to do before or after your three-course meal? Check these out

Related
More than two-dozen restaurants are new to Inlander Restaurant Week in 2024

More than two-dozen restaurants are new to Inlander Restaurant Week in 2024

Related
Big Table and CDAide help serve those who serve us

Big Table and CDAide help serve those who serve us

Related
Karma and India House's chef-owner encourages diners to try authentic Indian cuisine

Karma and India House's chef-owner encourages diners to try authentic Indian cuisine

Related
Inland Northwest restaurants need community support to create unique, local experiences

Inland Northwest restaurants need community support to create unique, local experiences

Related
Dry Fly Distilling's chef infuses innovative ideas and love into his dishes

Dry Fly Distilling's chef infuses innovative ideas and love into his dishes

Related
Veggie, vegan and gluten-free options that any omnivore would love

Veggie, vegan and gluten-free options that any omnivore would love

Related
Five Award-Winning maryhill Wines to Watch for on Restaurant Week Menus

Five Award-Winning maryhill Wines to Watch for on Restaurant Week Menus

Related
Don't forget about dessert! Here's a sampling of the many sugar-filled treats to be found

Don't forget about dessert! Here's a sampling of the many sugar-filled treats to be found

Related
Why not be strategic and dine out with enough in your party to sample every dish on the menu?

Why not be strategic and dine out with enough in your party to sample every dish on the menu?

Related
The owner of Vine &amp; Olive and Vicino Pizza reflects on why she's stayed in the industry

The owner of Vine & Olive and Vicino Pizza reflects on why she's stayed in the industry

Related
Can't get enough seafood? &#10;Check out these fishy dishes

Can't get enough seafood? Check out these fishy dishes

Related
Taste the world at your favorite local restaurant

Taste the world at your favorite local restaurant

The original print version of this article was headlined "A Festival of Flavor"

Tags

Trending

Related Articles

Speaking of Inlander

Inlander names new editor: Dan Nailen

By Inlander Staff

Inlander names new editor: Dan Nailen

Stuckart and Woodward disagree over warming center plan, Spokane Public Schools board not crazy about vaping fine, and other headlines

By Wilson Criscione

Stuckart and Woodward disagree over warming center plan, Spokane Public Schools board not crazy about vaping fine, and other headlines

Spokane Police ombudsman concerned about use of force, Rep. Elijah Cummings dies, and other headlines

By Wilson Criscione

Spokane Police ombudsman concerned about use of force, Rep. Elijah Cummings dies, and other headlines

Man on Lime scooter killed in hit and run, state board bans flavored vapes, and other headlines

By Wilson Criscione

Man on Lime scooter killed in hit and run, state board bans flavored vapes, and other headlines
More »

More from Restaurant Week

Big Table and CDAide help serve those who serve us

Big Table and CDAide help serve those who serve us

Inland Northwest restaurants need community support to create unique, local experiences

Inland Northwest restaurants need community support to create unique, local experiences

Five Award-Winning maryhill Wines to Watch for on Restaurant Week Menus

Five Award-Winning maryhill Wines to Watch for on Restaurant Week Menus

Dry Fly Distilling's chef infuses innovative ideas and love into his dishes

Dry Fly Distilling's chef infuses innovative ideas and love into his dishes

Veggie, vegan and gluten-free options that any omnivore would love

Veggie, vegan and gluten-free options that any omnivore would love

Don't forget about dessert! Here's a sampling of the many sugar-filled treats to be found

Don't forget about dessert! Here's a sampling of the many sugar-filled treats to be found

The owner of Vine & Olive and Vicino Pizza reflects on why she's stayed in the industry

The owner of Vine &amp; Olive and Vicino Pizza reflects on why she's stayed in the industry

More than two-dozen restaurants are new to Inlander Restaurant Week in 2024

More than two-dozen restaurants are new to Inlander Restaurant Week in 2024

Need something to do before or after your three-course meal? Check these out

Need something to do before or after your three-course meal? Check these out

Can't get enough seafood? Check out these fishy dishes

Can't get enough seafood? &#10;Check out these fishy dishes

Taste the world at your favorite local restaurant

Taste the world at your favorite local restaurant

Why not be strategic and dine out with enough in your party to sample every dish on the menu?

Why not be strategic and dine out with enough in your party to sample every dish on the menu?

Karma and India House's chef-owner encourages diners to try authentic Indian cuisine

Karma and India House's chef-owner encourages diners to try authentic Indian cuisine
More »
More Restaurant Week
All Special Guides

Things To Do

Cross Country Ski Lessons

Cross Country Ski Lessons @ Selkirk Lodge

Sun., Feb. 25, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • February 22-29, 2024

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
Make a Payment
© 2024 Inlander
Powered By Foundation