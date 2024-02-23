Why not be strategic and dine out with enough in your party to sample every dish on the menu?

Sliders from 24 Taps Burgers & Brews

Going out with a small group is often one of the best ways to experience Inlander Restaurant Week. Doing so results in a better chance to sample one of everything off a spot's three-course menu, especially if your party is OK sharing dishes that are meant to be individual plates. But some food is just easier to share, so with that in mind here's a handful of places that are great for groups. (That said, parties bigger than six should definitely make a reservation to ensure dining success!)

Appetizer courses are often the most shareable, and among the many palate-whetting options out there this year, consider the monkey bread or Idaho nachos at HONEY EATERY & SOCIAL CLUB in Coeur d'Alene. At TWIGS BISTRO & MARTINI BAR, a popular happy hour spot year-round, the crab and artichoke dip is easy to pass around the table, as is LORÈN's parmesan frites with black garlic aioli, herbs de Provence and balsamic.

Speaking of fries, STEELHEAD BAR & GRILLE's famous "Damn Good Fries," cut shoestring-style and served with blue cheese sauce, bacon, gorgonzola and chives, are a must-order on any visit. And at HERITAGE BAR & KITCHEN, the "ultimate" chili cheese curly fries come, well, fully loaded with sharp cheddar, Dr. Pepper beef and bacon chili.

When it comes to the entree course, sharing can be a bit tricky without playing a game of musical plates, but dishes that come in smaller form factors like the tacos at DE LEON'S TACO & BAR and COCHINITO TAQUERIA can be split up with ease. Both spots offer taco trios, and have multiple locations participating this year.

Same goes for the sliders at 24 TAPS BURGERS & BREWS, which offers diners a choice of two from a list that includes PB&J, buffalo chicken, pulled pork and a classic cheeseburger.

Pizza spots are also share-friendly by nature, and among this year's participants there's VICINO PIZZA, THE FLYING GOAT and REPUBLIC PI. Vicino is serving three different pizzas for the second course: salumi e pepe, margherita and pancetta noce.

