Don't forget about dessert! Here's a sampling of the many sugar-filled treats to be found

click to enlarge CDA Resort photo Dockside's Ooey Gooey Skillet Cookie

While many diners are bound to be stuffed full by the end of course two, it's not fair to sideline dessert as a mere afterthought. Sweet tooths especially should be on the lookout for creamy, chocolatey and fruity treats to end their meal on a high note.

Let's start with the best: chocolate. At THE BLACK PEARL CASINO in Spokane Valley, the piping hot chocolate lava cake topped with whipped cream and chocolate sauce is a decadent way to cap the meal. MAX AT MIRABEAU also has chocolate lovers in mind with its aptly named "Chocolate, Chocolate, Chocolate Torte." White chocolate isn't to be left out, however, as TWIGS BISTRO & MARTINI BAR's white chocolate huckleberry panna cotta, topped with caramel sauce, would like to remind diners.

Some desserts go all out, like the skillet cookie at DOCKSIDE. An English toffee cookie inside a mini-skillet is topped with vanilla ice cream, Hershey's chocolate, whipped cream, candied pecans and chocolate bark. We can also almost guarantee that INLAND PACIFIC KITCHEN's desserts, including the "Freak Show" — corn gelato, butterscotch, popcorn crumble, maldon salt flakes — will be plated so beautifully you may just feel a little bit bad about digging in. (Don't.)

International delights help close out the meal at several participating spots, including the German-inspired DAS STEIN HAUS, which is serving traditional Black Forest cake. At THE MANGO TREE's five regional locations, diners can sample cinnamon and sugar-dusted naan bread for their final course.

Although it's the middle of winter, fruit-based desserts make a big appearance on menus this year, like peach shortcake at THE FLYING GOAT and the eponymous Lou's huckleberry cobbler at SWEET LOU'S RESTAURANT & TAP HOUSE. At SOUTH PERRY LANTERN, diners can enjoy an apple fritter and even add a glass of ice-cold milk on the side. Blueberry cobbler, meanwhile, is on the dessert menu at COLLECTIVE KITCHEN in Coeur d'Alene, and THE PURGATORY CRAFT BEER & WHISKEY makes theirs with bourbon-flambéed peaches. ♦