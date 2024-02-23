Can't get enough seafood? Check out these fishy dishes

click to enlarge Amanda Siembida photo East Pan-Asian Cuisine's Miso Cod

We may be a few hours from the coast, but we've still got a mean seafood scene. If you're looking for deep ocean flavors or some succulent crustaceans, this year's Inlander Restaurant Week has you covered. And for those who prefer fresh water fish, you're definitely in the right place!

CHINOOK STEAK, SEAFOOD & PASTA in North Idaho has a Northwest seafood alfredo featuring halibut, scallops and pan-seared shrimp. ANTHONY's two locations are serving cups of New England-style clam chowder with bacon and potatoes, oysters on the half shell, and chargrilled Columbia River steelhead. CHOWDERHEAD also has, well, chowder (plus some land-based sandwiches like a cheesesteak or banh mi).

EAST PAN ASIAN is featuring its Epicurean award-winning Miso Cod that's bathed in an elderflower beurre blanc with smoked mushrooms and roe. DOWNRIVER GRILL has put together a prawn and clam piccata with capers and sundried tomatoes in a white wine sauce. The trout meuniere at VIEUX CARRE NOLA KITCHEN is drenched in brown butter. SATAY BISTRO has a blue crab cake, plus wild red snapper topped with crab and sea bass chutney. DURKIN'S LIQUOR BAR has Manila clams and pan-seared cod in a fennel cream sauce with asparagus and whipped potatoes.

SOUTH PERRY LANTERN upholds the classic combo of shrimp and lobster in its shrimp and lobster roll sliders, but also combines the best of both worlds with their ahi poke nachos. And the ahi doesn't stop there. 1898 PUBLIC HOUSE tops its ahi tuna crudo with watermelon radishes and wonton crisps. ♦