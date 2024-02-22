More than two-dozen restaurants are new to Inlander Restaurant Week in 2024

click to enlarge Lumberbeard Brewing's Dill Chicken Wings

It goes without saying that one of diners' favorite things about Inlander Restaurant Week is the chance to check out restaurants they've never been to before. By design, each participating eatery's fixed-price, three-course menu aims to offer a diverse overview of its culinary focus, which means if you go with a group there may be even more chances to sample a variety of dishes.

In 2024, several newly opened restaurants have signed on to participate for the first time, ranging from craft breweries to fine dining. Several eateries are also coming back this year after a hiatus, and thus are considered "new," too. Even more, several newcomers on this year's list are bringing multiple regional locations on board. The hardest part is simply deciding exactly where to go.

CHOWDERHEAD

Since opening in spring 2022, chef Travis Tveit's cozy soup-and-sandwich shop on the corner of Monroe Street and Mallon Avenue near the Spokane County Courthouse has become a popular spot for hearty eats served all day. Clam, smoked salmon and elote corn chowder are menu mainstays, of course, and they're featured as diners' first-course choices this year. Paired with a hearty sandwich (choose the cheesesteak or pork banh mi) or creamy, vegetarian mushroom stroganoff, the full meal (including dessert) is a cold-weather, comfort-food flavor parade. While Chowderhead is open from the morning, its Restaurant Week menu ($25) is served just for dinner, from 4 to 8 pm.

IRON, WOOD & ICE URBAN KITCHEN BAR

The green may be closed for the season, but that doesn't mean you can't take a trip to the Club at Prairie Falls in Post Falls. Go for the tasty gastropub-style food at Iron, Wood & Ice Urban Kitchen & Bar located inside the clubhouse, and consider staying to take advantage of many other amenities. The restaurant's $35 menu, served for lunch and dinner, boasts a variety of elevated pub fare like Brussels sprout chips, a vegetarian penne pasta, and a half-pound of barbecue pork ribs. Diners can make it a whole event by booking time at the spa and virtual golf simulators or grabbing tickets to a special comedy night on Saturday, Feb. 24. Even stay overnight in one of the club's 17 rooms.

LEBANON RESTAURANT & CAFE

To countless diners' delight, the Inland Northwest has seen noteworthy growth this past year in the number of restaurants serving authentically prepared food from cultures around the world. One of those spots is Lebanon Restaurant & Cafe, which owner Saif Alazrai and family opened on the lower South Hill in late 2021. The family also more recently opened a new Lebanese grocery store in North Spokane, allowing home cooks to access hard-to-find, fresh ingredients ranging from whole spices to Halal meats. For Restaurant Week, Lebanon's $35 lunch-and-dinner menu offers familiar fare like gyros and shawarma, and introduces more traditional dishes like a sweet rice pudding flavored with orange water, plus much more.

LORÉN SOCIAL CLUB

Tucked at the end of a long hallway in the basement of the century-old Papillon building just north of Riverfront Park, the chic yet cozy Lorén bistro from chef and restaurateur Juli Norris beckons diners beyond its purple velvet curtain. Debuting late last year, the French-inspired Lorén is predicted to be a popular spot for Restaurant Week, so don't wait to make reservations. The $45 dinner-only menu from executive chef Tyler Gardner features a selection of elevated bistro fare that includes several items off Lorén's current winter menu, such as the popular Lorén burger and vegetarian marsala-braised mushroom fettuccine.

LUMBERBEARD BREWING

Many craft breweries with full-service kitchens are part of Inlander Restaurant Week this year, meaning newcomer Lumberbeard, located on the east end of downtown Spokane, is in great company. And what better place to be among your own good company than the casual, friendly environment of a local brewpub, enjoying (and sharing) pretzel bites with beer cheese, dill pickle chicken wings and pints of freshly brewed craft beer. Lumberbeard's $35 dinner-only menu boasts all this and more. Even if you can't make it there during Restaurant Week, Lumberbeard — which just celebrated its fourth anniversary in January — is making appearances on several other restaurants' menus this year as a featured Drink Local brew.

THE MANGO TREE

There are more options for international eats than ever during Inlander Restaurant Week 2024, and that's partly thanks to this newcomer, which brings all five of its Inland Northwest locations (downtown Spokane, North Spokane, South Hill, Spokane Valley and Coeur d'Alene) into the fold. To keep things straightforward, the $25 menu is the same at each location, so simply head to the one closest to you for either lunch or dinner. Sample some of the traditionally prepared Indian dishes on the menu like aloo tiki, a savory fried veggie patty, or opt for something uniquely fusion, like the half-butter chicken poutine.

MARYHILL WINERY TASTING ROOM & BISTRO

Maryhill Winery's Kendall Yards tasting room overlooking the scenic Spokane River gorge more recently brought back a full food menu that exceeds expectations one may have for what's typically available at tasting rooms. The $45 Restaurant Week menu is served during both lunch and dinner, and Maryhill's sommeliers have conveniently included wine pairing suggestions for each second-course entree. Maryhill's award-winning wine is also incorporated into each of its decadent dessert choices, like the orange muscat rosemary pound cake. Perhaps best of all, though, is that the winery is serving a complimentary glass of its classic Malbec or Albariño with each meal.

UPRISE BREWING CO.

Tucked between Kendall Yards and West Central, Uprise Brewing Co.'s spacious (and kid friendly) taproom and brewery welcomes loyal followers and newcomers alike this Restaurant Week as a first-time participant. Debuting in fall 2022, the brewery is showcasing many of its bestselling items on a $25 menu that's available starting at 11 am each day. Among those are the pork taquitos, jerk cauliflower, smash burger and Nashville fried chicken sandwich. For dessert, if you'd rather skip the sweets, pick one of the dozen or so Uprise brews currently on tap.

NEWLY PARTICIPATING RESTAURANTS IN 2024

Anthony's at Coeur d'Alene (returning)



Boston's Restaurant & Sports Bar



The Burger Dock



Chowderhead



Cochinito Taqueria (Hayden)



De Leon's Tex Mex Grill (Coeur d'Alene)



Iron, Wood & Ice Urban Kitchen Bar



Karma / India House (three locations)



Legends of Fire (returning)



Lebanon Restaurant & Cafe



Little Dragon Eatery



Lorén Social Club



The Lounge at Masselow's (returning)



Lumberbeard Brewing



MacDaddy's River Park Square (new location)



MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill & Pub (Coeur d'Alene)



The Mango Tree (five locations)



Maryhill Winery Tasting Room



QQ Sushi & Kitchen



Remedy Kitchen & Tavern (returning)



Seasons of Coeur d'Alene (returning)



Shelby's Burgers



Skewers



South Hill Grill (returning)



Stylus Wine and Vinyl Bar



Sweet Lou's Restaurant (Athol)



South Perry Lantern (returning)



Uprise Brewing Co.

24 Taps Burgers & Brews