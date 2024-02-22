The owner of Vine & Olive and Vicino Pizza reflects on why she's stayed in the industry

In 2018, Naomi Boutz left her job as general manager and wine steward at The Cellar, a popular downtown Coeur d'Alene restaurant, to launch her own dining venture in the city's emerging live-work complex known as the Village at Riverstone. Two years after opening Vine & Olive Eatery and Wine Bar, she opened Vicino Pizza. Throughout Inlander Restaurant Week, Boutz's eateries have become a go-to destination for diners from North Idaho, Spokane and beyond.

RESTAURANT WEEK: How did you get into the restaurant industry?

BOUTZ: I started serving in '06. I was a single mom, had two little kids, and I had to start working part-time again and so [serving] just worked around my schedule of going to school full time and being a mom. And then I got my bachelor's in business and always thought I would go on to get a "real" job. And every time I thought about getting out of restaurants, I just felt like I couldn't breathe. I could not see myself doing anything that did not revolve around food and wine.

What is it about the industry that appeals to you?

Food and wine have this unique ability to connect us and create experiences that turn into memories, and it's unique to any other medium. I love that connection and getting to create that connection.

What are some of the biggest challenges the restaurant industry is currently facing?

Well, I think now more than ever we're trying to do more with less resources just like a lot of other businesses and industries. I would say our suppliers — whether it's food, beer, wine, restaurant supplies, the warehouses are really struggling with staffing and well-trained staff. It really sucks a lot of resources from a small business owner dealing with it; getting shorted, getting the wrong product — it happens every week. We're getting better at coordinating so it's not me going to the chef store five times a week, but that's a new thing, where you're spending more time getting product in.

How do you challenge yourself to stay creative and upbeat as a restaurant owner?

You know, people who are in the hospitality industry, whether it's back-of-the-house or front-of-the-house, they want to work with an owner who works side-by-side with them. Our ability to retain employees is because they know I'm not above going back and washing dishes if we're in the weeds and short in the back. And it just creates this different culture. And people want to be a part of that.

When you're dining out, what kinds of places do you look for?

I'm always looking for something that's unique and not expected. When I'm talking with my chefs and I'm giving my chefs direction, I'm always telling them, "I don't want anything expected." It doesn't mean it can't be a classic; I want something unexpected in there. And that's what I want to do in my restaurants — I want to help customers branch out and explore.

What's something diners can look forward to on your Restaurant Week menus?

I'm really excited about the ricotta gnudi [a gnocchi-like dumpling] with sage, brown, butter, spinach and pecorino. You know, homemade pasta is so special. And of course the braised rabbit — it's going to have mushrooms and tomato, and it's going to be served over a mascarpone, a parsnip puree — 'cause it's such a comfort food.

What are you most looking forward to?

Well, I love the camaraderie. It just symbolizes this camaraderie amongst restaurants and chefs. And I love that it gives us a reason to celebrate local restaurants. ♦