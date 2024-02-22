Need something to do before or after your three-course meal? Check these out

HAROLD BALAZS: LEAVING MARKS

Artist Harold Balazs' impact on the art world is told through multiple sculptures residing in Spokane as well as this newly acquired collection of 30 sculptural pieces now on display at the MAC. Stroll through the show and see the focused selection of Balazs' later works in sculpture, drawing and enamel before your dinner reservation. Open Tue-Sun from 10 am-5 pm through April 20, $7-$12, Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture, 2316 W. First Ave. northwestmuseum.org (509-456-3931)

SCENIC HOT COCOA CRUISES

If you find yourself dining at a Coeur d'Alene establishment during Restaurant Week, congratulations. You've also found yourself a perfect excuse to take a breathtaking cruise around Lake Coeur d'Alene. Sip on decadent hot cocoas while taking in the beautiful nature that surrounds you. The hot cocoa bar is a child's paradise, with delicious toppings and whipped cream at the ready. For adults, a selection of spiked drinks are available to purchase. Head out before dinner, perhaps followed by an afternoon strolling downtown Coeur d'Alene's shops and galleries. Every Fri-Sun in February and March at 12:30 pm and 2:30 pm, $12.50-$17.50; kids 5 and under free, Coeur d'Alene Resort, cdacruises.com

REINALDO GIL ZAMBRANO: PULLING ROOTS

Local printmaker Reinaldo Gil Zambrano's exhibition at the Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture features a large selection of relief prints exploring domestic rituals and social themes common to people across borders. Open Tue-Sun from 10 am-5 pm through April 20, $7-$12, Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture, 2316 W. First Ave. northwestmuseum.org (509-456-3931)

STOMP

STOMP is an explosive, energetic and unique experience for audiences of all ages. This eight-member troupe uses everything except traditional percussion instruments to create beats. They trade drums for garbage cans and use brooms to invigorate the audience as they combine music, dance and theatrical performance into one show that has thrilled audiences since 1991. Check out the show either before or after your Restaurant Week reservations; the First Interstate Center for the Arts is within walking distance of several participating restaurants. Feb. 23-24; Fri-Sat at 7:30 pm, Sat also at 2 pm, $39.50-$69.50, First Interstate Center for the Arts. firstinterstatecenter.org

SPOKANE CHIEFS VS. REGINA PATS

There's never a dull moment at a Chiefs game. It doesn't matter where you're sitting, who you're cheering for or if you don't like sports that much — hockey is nearly always entertaining to watch. And, if you're lucky, maybe the Chiefs' mascot, Boomer, will visit your section for a fun photo opportunity. Promotions during this game include the Shriners Hospitals for Children School Night and the Boomer pillowcase giveaway. Fri, Feb. 23 at 7:05 pm, $13-$32, Spokane Arena, 702 W. Mallon Ave. spokanechiefs.com (509-279-7000)

BLACK JACKE SYMPHONY: JOURNEY'S ESCAPE

When listening to an album, there are two schools of thought: Shuffle it or listen straight through. If you subscribe to the latter philosophy, check out this Black Jacket Symphony show for which the band plays the entirety of Journey's classic album Escape. Featuring hits like "Who's Crying Now" and, of course, "Don't Stop Believin'," this show will please any rock lover in your dinner party. Fri, March 1 at 8 pm, $35-$40, The Fox Theater, 1001 W. Sprague Ave. foxtheaterspokane.org (509-624-1200)

ITCHY KITTY

There's nothing like dinner and a show — that's especially true when the show in question involves the Spokane-based punk band Itchy Kitty. Since forming in 2013, the group has cemented themselves into the Spokane scene as a can't-miss act. The band's show at the District Bar is sure to be a riot, so head on in after dinner for a purr-fect end to your evening. Fri, March 1 at 9 pm, $10-$12, The District Bar, 3916 W. First Ave. sp.knittingfactory.com (509-244-3279)

FIRST FRIDAY

Friday nights are full of possibilities for new adventures, and Spokane's citywide First Friday event is packed full of new art by some of the most talented creatives in the community. Take a stroll around the downtown core, walk into local businesses and art galleries and discover new artists and old favorites alike. Check the Inlander's online events page (Inlander.com/events) for a list of shows and locations. Fri, March 1, most receptions from 5-8 pm, Free, Locations vary; event map at firstfridayspokane.org

COMEDY OF ERRORS

If you're down for a true "dinner and a show" kind of night, the Spokane Civic Theatre's production of Shakespeare's The Comedy of Errors is the way to go. The show is about a set of twins who accidentally meet after being separated at birth. During their adventures, they meet another set of twins and hijinks ensue. The puns, wordplay and slapstick comedy in this play showcase a side of Shakespeare that you may not have seen before. March 1-10; Thu-Sat at 7:30 pm, Sun at 2 pm (Sat. March 9 at 2 pm), $15-$28, Spokane Civic Theatre, 1020 N. Howard St. spokanecivictheatre.com

