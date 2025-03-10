Events: Sounds of Springtime

Women in Music

There's no better way to kick off Women's History Month than by attending a showcase of women-led music groups contributing to our local scene. The Chameleon is hosting a show titled "Women in Music" featuring three women-led groups in Spokane: the always-energetic Sugar Bear, the free-flowing Aspen Kye (pictured) and the downright groovy Mister Sister. Rock out while thinking about these talented women's impact and influence on Spokane and their lasting musical legacy. Fri, March 14 at 8 pm, $15-$20,The Chameleon, chameleonspokane.com

2025 NCAA Division 1 Women's Basketball Championship

If there's one thing Spokane loves more than marmots, it's college basketball. March is the month for college basketball with the March Madness tournament dominating television screens everywhere. Spokane is hosting eight Division 1 women's basketball teams as they battle for a spot in the Women's Final Four. Though the teams are undetermined as of our publishing date, there's no doubt it's set to be a fiery competition featuring some of college basketball's most talented female athletes. March 28-31; times vary, $28-$69, Spokane Arena, spokanearena.com

Hamilton

When times feel uncertain or scary, sometimes looking back on history can get us back on track. Lin Manuel Miranda's smash hit musical Hamilton is a tune-filled and thoughtful reminder that it takes work to come out on the other side. Follow Alexander Hamilton as he navigates life as an immigrant in the earliest days of America and aids in the formation of the United States as we know it. Through catchy songs, raps and phenomenal storytelling, Hamilton reminds us all to embrace differences and use our voices to speak up for what we believe in. April 8-20; Tue-Fri at 7 pm, Sat at 1 pm, $50-$20, First Interstate Center for the Arts, broadwayspokane.com

Pops 5: Pink Martini featuring China Forbes 30th Anniversary Tour

Rising from creator Thomas Lauderdale's distaste for the "boring" music played at political events, Pink Martini churns out stunning music with a group of 12 musicians with songs in 25 languages that is anything but boring. This performance with the Spokane Symphony combines Pink Martini's "little orchestra" with the Lilac City's "big orchestra" to perform songs spanning jazz to cabaret to retro pop. You won't want to miss this special 30th-anniversary performance with the beautiful voice of China Forbes at the forefront. Sat, April 5, 7:30 pm, Sun April 6, 3 pm, $61-$128. foxtheaterspokane.org

The original print version of this article was headlined "Events: Sounds of Springtime"

